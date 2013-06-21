(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank
of Moscow's (BOM)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Negative
Outlook and its
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. The full list of rating actions
is provided at
the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING AND
SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings reflect
Fitch's view of the
high probability of support from the bank's majority owner,
state-controlled JSC
VTB Bank (VTB, BBB/Negative). Fitch views BOM as a core
subsidiary of VTB, and
believes the parent would have a very high propensity to support
BOM in light
of: (i) VTB's 95.5% ownership; (ii) BOM's very high level of
management and
operational integration with VTB; (iii) the fact that BOM
provides services to
important group clients in VTB's domestic market; (iv) the high
reputational
risk for VTB in case of a default by BOM, and the latter's
status as a major
subsidiary in accordance with VTB's bond documentation, implying
potential
triggering of a cross-default for VTB in case of a default by
BOM; and (v) the
recent track record of support, including the large RUB250bn
spent by VTB on
BOM's acquisition and subsequent recapitalisation in H211. The
almost
interest-free RUB295bn deposit placed by the Deposit Insurance
Agency (DIA) with
BOM for 10 years as part of the support package for the bank
also creates an
incentive for both VTB and the Russian authorities to ensure BOM
continues to be
supported, in case of need.
In Fitch's view BOM may ultimately be merged with VTB. However,
this is only
likely to take place in the longer term, as premature
consolidation could
trigger the repayment of the DIA deposit, resulting in reversal
of the large
fair value gains recognised on this funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING AND
SENIOR DEBT
The Negative Outlook on the Long-Term IDR and National Ratings
reflect that on
VTB's ratings. Any changes in the parent bank's IDRs or National
Rating would
likely also be reflected in BOM's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- VIABILITY RATING
BOM's VR reflects the bank's solid capital and liquidity
positions following the
bank's rescue in 2011. However, the VR also takes into account
the still high
level of non-performing loans on the balance sheet, the bank's
moderate
performance and the limited track record following the bail out.
BOM's VR is
closely tied to VTB's VR (bb-) in light of the quite high
fungibility of capital
and liquidity.
At end-2012, BOM reported 16% Tier 1 and 19.6% total Basel
capital ratios.
However, these ratios are subject to capital management by VTB,
which in 2012
upstreamed RUB5bn of dividends (likely to be replaced by
subordinated loans in
H213-Q114) and also transferred RUB170bn of loans to BOM's
balance sheet. In
addition, the quality of capital is somewhat undermined by the
fact that 68% of
BOM's equity at end-2012 comprised the fair value gain net of
amortisation on
the DIA funding, the benefits from which will only be gradually
realised over
the term of the deposit.
Non-performing loans (NPLs, more than 90 days overdue),
comprised a high 25% of
gross loans under IFRS at end-2012, but these were fully covered
by impairment
reserves. In addition, Fitch understands that recoveries on
these exposures are
still possible, as roughly half of the NPLs are covered by
collateral. The
performing part of the loan book is of reasonable quality.
Fitch's review of the
largest 20 exposures (50% of the performing book) suggests they
are of low or
moderate credit risk.
The bank had ample liquidity at end-Q113, with highly-liquid
assets (cash and
equivalents, unpledged bonds eligible for repo financing with
the CBR and net
interbank placements maturing within 30 days) covering 51% of
customer deposits.
Wholesale debt to third parties (excluding VTB group and
government agencies)
comprised a moderate 13% of total liabilities and their
refinancing schedule was
comfortable. However, the loan to deposit ratio (net of
government bonds booked
in the IFRS loan book) was a high 182%, reflecting utilisation
of the DIA
deposit to fund lending operations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING
BOM's VR is likely to remain closely tied to that of VTB. In
light of the quite
high dependence of BOM's capital and liquidity positions on
group management,
the VR is unlikely to be upgraded above that of VTB. The VR
could be downgraded
if there was a marked weakening of capitalisation (including as
a result of
group capital management exercises) or asset quality.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The affirmation of BOM's subordinated debt at 'BBB-' reflects
Fitch's approach
to rating 'old style' subordinated debt instruments in Russia
(see 'Fitch
Affirms Russian State-Owned Banks' Old Sub Debt, Indicates
Approach For Rating
New Issues' dated 19 April 2013).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The subordinated debt rating is likely to remain one notch below
BOM's Long-term
IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Negative
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB', 'BBB(EXP),'AAA(rus)',
AAA(EXP)(rus)
Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Primary Analyst
Dmitry Abramov
Director
+7 495 956 24 09
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Associate Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
