(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
N.T. Butterfield &
Son Limited's (BNTB) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-'. The Rating
Outlook remains Stable. In addition, Fitch has upgraded the
banks' Viability
Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bb+' and removed it from Rating
Watch Positive. A
complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
BNTB's ratings and Outlook are unaffected by the recent
downgrade of Bermuda's
foreign currency long-term IDR to 'AA-' from 'AA' (for
additional details, see
'Fitch Downgrades Bermuda's IDR to 'AA-'; Outlook Negative'
dated June 7, 2013).
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs and SUBORDINATED DEBT
The upgrade of BNTB's VR reflects its strong market position,
liquid balance
sheet, good capital levels, and diversified revenue stream (with
fee based
revenues representing almost 40% of total revenues), offset by
significant
product concentration in residential lending, geographic
concentration in
Bermuda and large exposures in its commercial loan portfolio.
Although BNTB continues to face asset quality pressures,
specifically in its
residential loan portfolio, Fitch expects net losses to remain
manageable.
Despite BNTB's non-performing assets (NPAs; inclusive of
accruing troubled debt
restructurings and foreclosed real estate) remain high at 4.05%
as of March 31,
2013, average 5Q NCOs remain extremely low at 26 basis points
(bps).
Further upward movement on the VR is considered unlikely unless
the company
experiences a significant increase in core profitability and
materially reduces
its non-performing loans, while continuing to maintain high
levels of capital.
Conversely, a downgrade of the VR could occur in the event of
significant
deterioration of financial performance, a rise in NCOs due to
asset quality
pressures, and an increase to the risk level of the balance
sheet mix.
Subordinated debt issued by BNTB is notched down from the VR,
and the rating of
specific issues is typically sensitive to any change in the
bank's VR. In
conjunction with the upgrade of the VR, Fitch has upgraded
BNTB's subordinated
debt to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDR AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The affirmation of BNTB's IDR reflects BNTB's Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of 'A-'
due to its systemic importance to the local economy, as well as
demonstrated
support from the Bermudian government given its guarantee on the
principal and
interest payments of BNTB's outstanding preferred stock.
Additionally, Bermuda
also owns an equity stake in BNTB through a sovereign pension
fund. Given these
factors, Fitch considers support from the Bermuda government to
be extremely
high.
Although Fitch's view includes a strong probability of support
in determining
BNTB's IDRs, these ratings could be adversely affected if the
willingness and/or
capacity of the Bermudian government to support BNTB in the
event of need were
to change. Fitch's IDRs on Bermuda are a reflection of the
government's ability
to support BNTB.
Despite its Negative Outlook on the Bermuda sovereign, Fitch's
Outlook on BNTB's
IDR remains Stable on the basis that even if the sovereign's
ratings were
downgraded by another notch, Fitch could maintain the SRF at its
current level.
This is based on Fitch's belief that the government's propensity
and ability to
support BNTB, if necessary, would remain intact.
Fitch would assess the government's ability to support BNTB and
potentially
revise the SRF if the sovereign's rating were downgraded by more
than one notch.
Preferred stock issued by BNTB is equalized with Bermuda's
foreign currency
long-term IDR, reflecting the guarantee from the Bermuda
Government. Fitch has
downgraded the preferred stock issuance to 'AA-' from 'AA'
following the
sovereign ratings downgrade.
BNTB's preferred stock rating is highly sensitive to any changes
in the ability
of the Bermuda government to fulfill its obligation.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
Fitch considers BNTB to be a systemically important institution
to the local
Bermuda economy and as such considers the level of support from
the government
to be extremely high. This support was demonstrated by the
governments guarantee
on the principal and interest payments of BNTB's outstanding
preferred stock.
Based on the high support level, Fitch affirms the bank's SRF at
'A-'.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+';
--Preferred stock downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA';
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Support rating affirmed at '1';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sarim Khan
Associate Director
+1-312-368-5459
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Risk Radar' (Oct. 15, 2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 5, 2012);
--'Bermuda' (July 18, 2012);
--'Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Limited' (April 5, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Risk Radar October 2012
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Bermuda
here
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
