(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
N.T. Butterfield &
Son Limited's (BNTB) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-' and Viability
Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. The
Outlook reflects
Fitch's evolving views of sovereign support. Fitch envisions the
resolution of
the Rating Outlook could extend beyond the typical 18 to
24-month Outlook
horizon given the evolving nature of sovereign support dynamics.
BNTB's ratings are unaffected by the recent downgrade of
Bermuda's foreign
currency long-term IDR to 'A+' from 'AA-' (for additional
details, see 'Fitch
Downgrades Bermuda's IDR to 'A+'; Outlook Stable' dated May 30,
2014). Fitch
noted in the RAC dated June 11, 2013, 'Fitch Affirms Bank of
N.T. Butterfield &
Sons Ltd IDR at 'A-'; Upgrades Viability Rating to 'bbb-', that
a one-notch
downgrade would not translate into a downgrade of the IDR, which
is currently at
the support floor rating of 'A-'.
RATING DRIVERS - VRs and SUBORDINATED DEBT
BNTB's VR reflects its strong market position, liquid balance
sheet, and good
capital levels, offset by modest earnings measures, significant
product
concentration in residential lending, geographic concentration
in Bermuda and
large exposures in its commercial loan portfolio. Although
BNTB's credit
performance has improved, nonperforming loans remain higher than
similarly rated
peers and when compared to Fitch rated U.S. community banks.
Historically, BNTB has operated with above-average liquidity in
the balance
sheet evidenced by its low loan-to-deposit ratio averaging 53.7%
over the last
five years. Further, the company has strong capital ratios which
support its
risk profile. BNTB's Fitch Core Capital/RWA ratio averaged 11.4%
for the last
five years.
Although BNTB continues to face asset quality pressures,
specifically in its
residential loan portfolio, Fitch expects net losses to remain
manageable.
Despite BNTB's non-performing assets (NPAs; inclusive of
accruing troubled debt
restructurings and foreclosed real estate) remaining high at
3.5% as of Dec. 31,
2013, average net chargeoffs (NCOs) remain extremely low at 44
basis points
(bps).
More recently, BNTB's earnings improved with return on assets
(ROA) and net
interest margins (NIM) reflecting a positive trend. Most of the
improvement was
supported by increased net interest income due to investment
revenue yields
rising and a rise in fee revenues, while expenses have been
relatively flat.
Nonetheless, Fitch notes that earnings measure remain in line
with similarly VR
'bbb-' rated peers. Also, when compared to U.S. Community banks,
performance is
below peer averages.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs and SUBORDINATED DEBT
BNTB's VR could see positive momentum should the company
demonstrate sustainable
core profitability improvement while materially reducing its
non-performing
loans. Although capital measures are very high and may come
down, Fitch would
expect BNTB to continue to operate with above-average capital
position.
Conversely, a downgrade of the VR could occur in the event of
significant
deterioration of financial performance, a rise in NCOs due to
asset quality
pressures, and an increase to the risk level of the balance
sheet mix.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR (SRF)
The affirmations of BNTB's IDR, SR and SRF reflect its systemic
importance to
the local economy, as well as demonstrated support from the
Bermudian government
in the past, namely the 2009 guarantee on the principal and
interest payments of
BNTB's preferred stock. The preferred stock rating would be
unaffected by any
changes to BNTB's SR or SRF as it is based off of sovereign
support.
However, the revision of the Rating Outlook to Negative reflects
Fitch's
evolving view of support from Bermuda. Fitch considers Bermuda
to be a Path 2
country, defined as one in which there is a weakening of
sovereign support of
the banking sector.
The Bermuda Monetary Authority's (BMA) proposal regarding a
statutory framework
for a special resolution regime for banks licensed in Bermuda
embeds many of the
provisions of the UK Banking Act of 2009, according to the BMA.
It proposes to
provide the authorities with the necessary stabilization powers
to transfer part
or all of a failing bank's business to a private-sector
purchaser, assume
control of part or all of a failing bank's business through a
bridge bank, and
acquire temporary public ownership of a bank where required. The
proposed
framework suggests a weakening of support for the financial
sector over time, in
Fitch's view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
BTNB's IDR is sensitive to changes in the SRF as the IDR is at
its SRF. Fitch
adopts a 'higher of' approach in assigning Long-Term IDRs to
financial
institutions, taking the higher of the SRF and the standalone
financial strength
(as reflected in the VR of 'bbb-' for BTNB). In this case,
BTNB's IDR relies on
the SRF of 'A-'. If the SRF is downgraded, BTNB's IDR would be
vulnerable to a
downgrade to as low as its VR of 'bbb-'.
As a Path 2 country, SRF revisions for systemically important
banks are likely
initially to be up to one rating category (e.g. a SRF in the 'A'
range could
fall into the 'BBB' range), while SRF revisions for mid-sized or
small banks
could be greater, potentially as far as 'No Floor'. Fitch
considers BNTB to be a
systemically important institution to Bermuda, as it represents
approximately
40% of banking assets.
Fitch will also assess the government's ability to support BNTB
and potentially
revise the SRF if the sovereign's rating were downgraded by more
than one notch.
The ability has clearly come into question given the weakening
fiscal position
of the sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - PREFERRED STOCK
Preferred stock issued by BNTB is equalized with Bermuda's
foreign currency
long-term IDR, reflecting the guarantee from the Bermuda
government. The
Ministry of Finance agreed to guarantee the principal and
dividends on BNTB's
preferred stock when it was issued in 2009.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - PREFERRED STOCK
BNTB's preferred stock rating is highly sensitive to any changes
in the ability
of the Bermuda government to fulfill its obligation. A downgrade
in the
sovereign rating of Bermuda would trigger a commensurate
downgrade of the
preferred stock.
RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING
Subordinated debt issued by BNTB is notched down from the VR,
and the rating of
specific issues is typically sensitive to any change in the
bank's VR.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' ;
--Preferred stock affirmed at 'A+';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB+';
--Support rating affirmed at '1';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Justin Fuller
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January 31, 2014);
2014);
--Sovereign Support for Banks' (March 27, 2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (Dec. 5, 2012);
(Dec. 5, 2012);
-- Fitch Downgrades Bermuda's Ratings to 'A+'; Outlook Stable (May 30, 2014)
(May 30, 2014)
--'Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Limited' (April 5, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Sovereign Support For Banks: Rating Path Expectations
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
