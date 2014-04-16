(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Queensland's (BOQ)
ratings following the bank's announcement on 11 April 2014 that
it will acquire
Investec Bank (Australia) Limited (IBAL, BBB-/RWP). The Outlook
on BOQ's
Long-Term IDR is Positive. A full list of rating actions can be
found at the end
of this commentary.
BOQ is acquiring IBAL's professional finance, asset finance and
leasing
businesses as part of a AUD440m deal. The transaction is subject
to regulatory
approval and the finalisation of IBAL's restructuring, which
includes the
transfer of certain corporate loans to other entities within the
Investec Group.
The earliest expected completion date is 30 June 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
BOQ's IDRs, VR and senior debt rating reflect its adequate local
franchise in a
highly competitive banking market that is dominated by four
major banks which
hold about 80% market share. The ratings also reflect the bank's
improved
capitalisation and pre-impairment operating profitability, and
strengthened
funding and liquidity positions.
The acquisition will, on a pro-forma basis, increase BOQ's total
assets by about
10% at 28 February 2014 (end-1H14). BOQ will fund most of the
acquisition cost
through a fully underwritten capital placement of AUD400m,
thereby limiting the
impact on its regulatory capital ratios.
The deal is also likely to improve BOQ's geographic and customer
diversity
thanks to IBAL's solid niche in the provision of professional
finance,
specifically to medical professionals who make up 85% of the
book at end-March
2014, with the remainder being accounting professionals. Fitch
considers these
borrower profiles to be strong as they are less exposed to
economic cycles than
many other industries. In addition, the executive management
team for IBAL's
professional finance has a strong understanding of the life
cycle of the
industry so retaining this team would help maintain the
strengths of this
business. The acquired business has reported consistently low
arrears and loan
impairment charges.
Asset yields on the acquired loan book are stronger than BOQ's
existing
portfolio, with additional revenue potential through the
cross-sell of other
products to the new customer base. There is a level of repricing
risk within the
deposit portfolio being acquired, with about half of the book
being on term
deposit rates materially above BOQ's current offering. However,
this risk is
offset by a substantial level of liquid assets totalling
AUD1.6bn that are
included in the acquisition.
BOQ released strong 1H14 financial results at the same time as
announcing the
acquisition. The result benefited from reduced funding costs
offsetting
competition on the asset pricing, strong cost management, and a
decline in loan
impairment charges. Asset quality continued to improve as
impaired loans
declined, although arrears remained stable in 1H14. Capital
remained sound and
funding was stable. However, BOQ's reliance on wholesale funding
is a weakness
relative to some international peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
BOQ's Long-Term IDR, VR and senior debt rating could be upgraded
if management
successfully continues to execute its strategy, leading to:
strong, sustainable
operating profitability; improved funding and liquidity; and
better risk
metrics, while maintaining solid capitalisation over the next 12
months. Better
risk metrics and sound asset quality would need to be proven by
the seasoning of
BOQ's portfolio in new markets and products which were
underwritten in the past
two years. These improvements are likely to become more visible
beyond FY14.
Additional key drivers for an upgrade would be the successful
integration of the
IBAL business and a continuing reduction of BOQ's legacy
portfolio while
maintaining good asset quality in its core business.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
BOQ's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the
moderate potential of
government support, should it be needed, given BOQ's modest
Australian market
share. BOQ's Support Rating is sensitive to any change in
assumptions around the
propensity or ability of the Australian sovereign to provide
timely support to
the bank should it be required.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of Queensland (BOQ):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2';
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+';
Support Rating: affirmed at '3';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'; and
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'.
