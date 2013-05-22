(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Taiwan (BOT) National Long-and Short-term
ratings at 'AAA(twn)' and 'F1+(twn)' respectively. The Outlook is Stable. Its Support Rating has
been affirmed at '1'. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all ratings as they are no longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage.
Key Rating Drivers - National and Support Ratings
BOT's rating is solely driven by an extremely high probability of sovereign
support, reflecting the bank's full state ownership, its systemic importance and
significant policy role.
BOT is the largest bank by assets in Taiwan, accounting for about 11% of system
assets at end-2012.