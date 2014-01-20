(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Valletta's (BoV) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F2', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+', Support Rating (SR) at '2' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS â€“ IDRS and VR BoVâ€™s IDRs are driven by its VR, which reflects its standalone strength. The VR reflects the bank's leading domestic franchise, strong funding base, and satisfactory liquidity. Fitch views positively BOVâ€™s ability to generate internal capital through higher than average profitability. However, the ratings also reflect high industry and single-borrower credit concentrations deriving from the small size and undiversified nature of the Maltese economy as well as the bankâ€™s exposure towards the local government through its investments in Maltese Government Securities (MGS) and government-related entities. BoVâ€™s relatively strong revenues, generated from the commercial business, have continued to sustain operating profitability and enabled it to comfortably cater for increasing loan impairment charges in FY13 and FY12. Underlying revenues have remained strong despite low interest rates, lower volumes of business, and despite having been enhanced during FYE13 from securities gains, largely in the form of unrealised valuation gains. The bankâ€™s asset quality has deteriorated, with doubtful loans accounting for a relatively high 8.9% of gross loans at FY13. The deterioration has been caused primarily by exposure to the construction and real estate sectors. However, doubtful loans appear to have stabilised and are beginning to benefit from an improved provisioning policy implemented by BoV over the past two years. BoVâ€™s deposits far exceed its loans (loan/deposit ratio at 59% at end-FYE13) and provide it with ample liquidity. Its customer deposit base is stable and there is no significant dependence on the wholesale market. In early-2013, the bank repaid EUR170m of LTROs received from the ECB in 2011. RATING SENSITIVITIES â€“ IDRS and VR In Fitchâ€™s opinion, upside potential for the VR is limited by the small size of the Maltese economy, which results in credit concentrations for the bank. Downside risk to the bankâ€™s VR would arise from further significant asset quality deterioration, for example due to a weakening in one of the domestic industries to which the bank is most exposed, as well as pressure on profitability. Fitch also notes the inherent risks in the strong links between a countryâ€™s sovereign and its banks, particularly in small countries. More specifically, downside pressure to the bankâ€™s VR could come from the impact that severe austerity measures, imposed by the European Commission to the Maltese government in response to its excessive deficit, could have on the domestic economy and ultimately on the bank, in terms of asset quality and profitability. KEY RATING DRIVERS â€“ SR and SRF BoV's SR of '2' reflects the high likelihood of state support given the bank's size and systemic importance, with a deposit market share of over 46%. At four notches below Malta's sovereign Long-term IDR (A/Stable), the bankâ€™s SRF reflects Fitch's view of the authorities' ability to support BOV, in case of need, as the bankâ€™s assets represent such a large portion of domestic GDP. RATING SENSITIVITIES â€“ SR and SRF The SRF and SR are sensitive to changes in Fitch's view of support propensity and/or ability of the government to provide support. The governmentâ€™s ability to provide support is indicated by its sovereign rating and a downgrade of Malta's sovereign rating would likely result in a downward revision of BoVâ€™s SRF. In terms of propensity and the evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide, Fitch has outlined its approach in "Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings", â€œBank Support: Likely Rating Pathsâ€� and â€œFitch Updates on Bank Support Paths and Timingâ€� (at www.fitchratings.com). BoV's SRF and SR would come under downward pressure if Fitch concluded that support had weakened. Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 879087 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. 