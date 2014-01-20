(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank
of Valletta's
(BoV) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook,
Short-term IDR at 'F2', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+', Support
Rating (SR) at
'2' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS â€“ IDRS and VR
BoVâ€™s IDRs are driven by its VR, which reflects its standalone
strength. The VR
reflects the bank's leading domestic franchise, strong funding
base, and
satisfactory liquidity. Fitch views positively BOVâ€™s ability
to generate
internal capital through higher than average profitability.
However, the ratings
also reflect high industry and single-borrower credit
concentrations deriving
from the small size and undiversified nature of the Maltese
economy as well as
the bankâ€™s exposure towards the local government through its
investments in
Maltese Government Securities (MGS) and government-related
entities.
BoVâ€™s relatively strong revenues, generated from the
commercial business, have
continued to sustain operating profitability and enabled it to
comfortably cater
for increasing loan impairment charges in FY13 and FY12.
Underlying revenues have remained strong despite low interest
rates, lower
volumes of business, and despite having been enhanced during
FYE13 from
securities gains, largely in the form of unrealised valuation
gains.
The bankâ€™s asset quality has deteriorated, with doubtful loans
accounting for a
relatively high 8.9% of gross loans at FY13. The deterioration
has been caused
primarily by exposure to the construction and real estate
sectors. However,
doubtful loans appear to have stabilised and are beginning to
benefit from an
improved provisioning policy implemented by BoV over the past
two years.
BoVâ€™s deposits far exceed its loans (loan/deposit ratio at 59%
at end-FYE13) and
provide it with ample liquidity. Its customer deposit base is
stable and there
is no significant dependence on the wholesale market. In
early-2013, the bank
repaid EUR170m of LTROs received from the ECB in 2011.
RATING SENSITIVITIES â€“ IDRS and VR
In Fitchâ€™s opinion, upside potential for the VR is limited by
the small size of
the Maltese economy, which results in credit concentrations for
the bank.
Downside risk to the bankâ€™s VR would arise from further
significant asset
quality deterioration, for example due to a weakening in one of
the domestic
industries to which the bank is most exposed, as well as
pressure on
profitability.
Fitch also notes the inherent risks in the strong links between
a countryâ€™s
sovereign and its banks, particularly in small countries. More
specifically,
downside pressure to the bankâ€™s VR could come from the impact
that severe
austerity measures, imposed by the European Commission to the
Maltese government
in response to its excessive deficit, could have on the domestic
economy and
ultimately on the bank, in terms of asset quality and
profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS â€“ SR and SRF
BoV's SR of '2' reflects the high likelihood of state support
given the bank's
size and systemic importance, with a deposit market share of
over 46%.
At four notches below Malta's sovereign Long-term IDR
(A/Stable), the bankâ€™s SRF
reflects Fitch's view of the authorities' ability to support
BOV, in case of
need, as the bankâ€™s assets represent such a large portion of
domestic GDP.
RATING SENSITIVITIES â€“ SR and SRF
The SRF and SR are sensitive to changes in Fitch's view of
support propensity
and/or ability of the government to provide support.
The governmentâ€™s ability to provide support is indicated by
its sovereign rating
and a downgrade of Malta's sovereign rating would likely result
in a downward
revision of BoVâ€™s SRF.
In terms of propensity and the evolving support dynamics for
banks worldwide,
Fitch has outlined its approach in "Fitch Outlines Approach for
Addressing
Support in Bank Ratings", â€œBank Support: Likely Rating
Pathsâ€� and â€œFitch Updates
on Bank Support Paths and Timingâ€� (at www.fitchratings.com).
BoV's SRF and SR
would come under downward pressure if Fitch concluded that
support had weakened.
