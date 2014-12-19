(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Malta-based
Bank of Valletta's (BoV) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F2', Viability Rating (VR) at
'bbb+', Support
Rating (SR) at '2' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and VR
BoV's IDRs are driven by its VR, which reflects the bank's
standalone credit
profile. The VR reflects the bank's leading domestic franchise,
which provides
it with robust customer funding and liquidity, as well as
healthy operating
profitability. However, the ratings are also influenced by high
industry and
single-name credit concentrations deriving from the small and
undiversified
nature of the Maltese economy as well as from the bank's
exposure to the Maltese
government through securities and related entities.
The bank's loan quality has deteriorated, with doubtful loans
accounting for a
relatively high 9.5% of gross loans at FY14. The deterioration
has been
primarily driven by exposure to the construction and real estate
sectors.
However, over the past two years BoV has applied a more
conservative view of
collateral, resulting in adequate coverage against doubtful
loans (54%).
BoV's Fitch core capital-to-weighted risks ratio was also
adequate at 12.9% at
FY14, especially in relation to unreserved problem loans and
absent of credit
stresses in largest risks, most of which are state-guaranteed.
BoV undertook the
ECB's comprehensive assessment and no capital shortfalls were
identified, also
suggesting adequate loss-absorption buffers.
BoV's profitability benefits from strong core revenues generated
from the
commercial business and healthy efficiency ratios.
Pre-impairment operating
income was only marginally eroded by impairment charges, which
decreased
slightly in FY14.
BoV's deposit base far exceeds the loan book. In FY14, deposit
growth continued
to outpace that of loans and the group's loan/deposit ratio was
a comfortable
57%. As a result, reserves of unencumbered liquid assets are
ample and there is
minimal reliance on wholesale funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VR
BoV's IDRs are sensitive to changes in its VR. Upside VR
potential is limited
due to the bank's high credit concentrations, which Fitch
expects to remain
largely unchanged in the foreseeable future. Conversely, BoV's
VR could be
affected by significant asset quality deterioration, for example
from material
weakening in any of the sectors to which BoV is more exposed,
potentially
putting capital at risk. Earnings pressures and any unforeseen
liquidity shocks
could also be negative for the VR.
Fitch notes the inherent risks in the strong links between a
country's sovereign
and its banks, particularly in small countries. Downside
pressure to the bank's
VR could come from the impact that severe austerity measures,
which could
potentially be imposed by the European Commission on the Maltese
government in
response to its excessive expenditure, could have on the
domestic economy and
ultimately on the bank, in terms of asset quality and
profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SR and SRF
BoV's SR of '2' reflects Fitch's belief that there is a high
likelihood of
timely support from the state to the bank given BoV's systemic
importance, with
a deposit market share of over 45%.
At four notches below Malta's Long-term IDR (A/Stable), BoV's
SRF of 'BBB-'
reflects Fitch's view of the authorities' relatively limited
ability to support
BoV, if ever required, as the bank's assets represent such a
large portion of
domestic GDP.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR and SRF
BoV's SRF and SR are sensitive to any weakening of Fitch's
assumptions regarding
Malta's ability and propensity to provide timely support to the
bank.
The government's ability to provide support is indicated by the
sovereign rating
and any downgrade of Malta's sovereign rating would trigger a
downward revision
of BoV's SR and SRF. However, in Fitch's view, the greatest
sensitivity is to
progress made in implementing the Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive and
Single Supervisory Mechanism. In this context, Fitch expects to
downgrade BoV's
SR to '5' from '2' and to revise its SRF to 'No Floor' from
'BBB-' by end-1H15.
Timing depends on progress made on bank resolution legislation.
All else equal,
a downgrade of the SR and SRF would not affect BoV's VR-driven
IDRs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josep Colomer, CFA
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 202
Committee Chairperson
Maria Jose Lockerbie
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1083
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
