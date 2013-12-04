(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Zachodni WBK
S.A.'s (BZ WBK), Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable
Outlook. The agency has also assigned a National Long-term rating of
'A+(pol)EXP' to the bank's planned issue of PLN500m senior unsecured bonds. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
BZ WBK's IDRs are driven by the bank's intrinsic strength and are underpinned by
support available from its majority owner, Banco Santander (Santander,
BBB+/Stable).
The bank's Viability Rating (VR) reflects its strong franchise, stable
performance, adequate liquidity and capitalisation and stable funding structure
based on customer deposits. However, it also reflects the significant exposure
to commercial real estate (CRE) and residential mortgages denominated in foreign
currencies (FC), the latter mostly inherited from Kredyt Bank (KB), following
the merger in 1Q13. In Fitch's opinion, risks arising from CRE and FC mortgage
exposures are adequately cushioned by BZ WBK's capital position and healthy
pre-impairment profitability. Fitch believes that the planned acquisition of a
60% stake in Santander Consumer Bank (SCB) will only result in minor changes in
BZ WBK's credit profile.
BZ WBK is the third-largest bank in Poland, with a country-wide distribution
network. It has a strong foothold in all major banking segments, with quite
strong complementary business lines (leasing, insurance, brokerage). The funding
franchise is one of BZ WBK's rating strengths, with 84% of total funding at
end-3Q13 sourced from granular customer deposits (excluding repos), 73% of which
were retail.
Fitch views BZ WBK's capitalisation as adequate, with a Fitch core capital ratio
of 13.9% at end-3Q13. Coverage of impaired loans was reasonable at 63%, and
uncovered impaired loans were equal to a moderate 18% of Fitch core capital.
Consolidation of SCB, expected in 1Q14, should have a small positive impact on
capitalisation, as it will be financed by new share issuance by BZ WBK, and SCB
has a marginally better capital ratio. However, by end-2014, management
forecasts a more significant improvement in capitalisation, guiding that the
core Tier 1 ratio could rise to 13.7% from 11.9% at end-3Q13. Fitch views this
as realistic, given the banks' current profitability and BZ WBK's dividend
policy, providing growth is moderate.
The liquidity position is adequate. BZ WBK maintained a liquidity buffer equal
to around 13% of customer deposits, and the (gross) loans to deposit ratio was
around 96% at end-3Q13. Consolidation of SCB will have only a moderate negative
impact on the group's funding profile. Based on available data, Fitch estimates
that on a pro-forma basis the loan/deposit ratio would increase to around 104%,
and customer deposits would constitute around 80% of total funding following the
consolidation. The liquidity profile may deteriorate somewhat, but this risk is
to some extent mitigated by the fact that SCB will remain a separate entity and
will be required to meet all local liquidity requirements on a standalone basis.
The share of impaired exposures after the merger with KB was above the market
average at 7.9% (sector: 7.4%) at end-3Q13, with NPLs (loans overdue by 90 days
or more) running at 7.7% (sector: 6.7%) at end-1H13. The acquisition of SCB is
likely to have a moderate negative impact on the reported quality of the
consolidated loan book. On a pro-forma basis, impaired loans of the consolidated
entity would have been 8.5% at end-3Q13 compared with 7.9% for BZ WBK. However,
reserve coverage of impaired loans would increase to 75% from 63% given that
coverage of impaired loans at SCB was close to 120% at end-3Q13.
The loan book is quite granular, with low borrower concentrations. However, some
industry concentrations exist. The largest is a joint exposure to the property
and construction sectors, which accounted for 16% of the gross loan book, or
106% of FCC, at end-1H13. The relative weight of the property portfolio was
substantially reduced by the merger with KB (to around 14% at end-1H13 from 22%
pre-merger), and consolidation of SCB would further dilute the share of this
component of the consolidated loan book to around 12%.
The FC-denominated mortgage portfolio was largely inherited from KB, and was a
manageable 19% of total loans at end-3Q13. Its share will remain stable after
the consolidation of SCB.
The planned PLN500m of senior unsecured bonds will be issued in local currency,
have a semi-annual floating coupon and three-year maturity. The bonds will
constitute direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the issuer and
rank pari passu with other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations, except for
those obligations mandatorily preferred by law.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SUPPORT RATING
The affirmation of BZW BK's '2' Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that the
bank's majority shareholder, Santander, will have a high propensity to provide
support to BZ WBK in case of need, given the strategic importance of BZ WBK to
Santander. However, at the current rating levels, Fitch's view of potential
support available from Santander does not provide any uplift for BZ WBK's IDRs.
The Stable Outlook on BZ WBK's Long-term IDR is based on the bank's intrinsic
strength, reflected by the VR.
RATING SENSTIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
An upgrade of BZ WBK's IDRs would require either an upgrade of Santander's
Long-term IDR or an upgrade of BZ WBK's VR. Fitch views both of these as
unlikely in the short to medium term, given the moderate negative impact of the
acquisition of SCB on the consolidated loan to deposit ratio and reported NPL
ratio, the on-going integration of KB, the only gradual and still quite fragile
improvement in the operating environment and the Stable Outlook on Santander's
Long-term IDR.
BZ WBK could be downgraded if both (i) Santander was downgraded; and (ii) BZ
WBK's VR was downgraded. Neither of these scenarios is currently anticipated by
Fitch, although a renewed escalation of the eurozone crisis, which could result
in increased impairment charges due to a less supportive operating environment
locally, could put downward pressure on BZ WBK's VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATING
In Fitch's view, Santander's propensity to support BZ WBK will remain strong. BZ
WBK's Support Rating would only be likely to change in case of a two-notch
upgrade or downgrade of Santander's Long-term IDR, which Fitch currently views
as unlikely.
The rating actions are:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term rating: assigned at 'A+(pol)', Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt National Long term rating: assigned at 'A+(pol)'
PLN500m senior unsecured bonds, National Long-term rating: assigned at
'A+(pol)EXP'