(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Slovenia-based Banka Koper
(BK)'s Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB'. The
Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The affirmation of BK's Long-term IDR at 'BBB' and Support
Rating at '2'
reflects Fitch's view that Intesa Sanpaolo (Intesa;
BBB+/Negative) will continue
to have a strong propensity to support its subsidiaries in the
Central and
Eastern Europe (CEE) region, notwithstanding its primary focus
on the Italian
market.
The Negative Outlook on BK's Long-term IDR mirrors that on
Intesa. The Long-term
IDR could be downgraded if the parent is downgraded, or if there
is evidence of
a reduced commitment on the part of Intesa to the CEE region.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATING
(VR)
The affirmation of BK's 'bb' VR reflects recent deposit growth,
which has
strengthened the bank's funding position, healthy liquidity,
adequate
capitalisation, and only moderate asset quality problems. BK has
the highest VR
among Fitch-rated banks in Slovenia reflecting its superior risk
management
framework, credit underwriting and corporate governance compared
with peers, in
part due to its ownership by Intesa.
However, there is still some downside risk to the VR in light of
the weak and
uncertain operating environment in Slovenia and significant
single-name
concentrations. BK's VR could be downgraded in the event of a
material
deterioration in asset quality that erodes capital. An upgrade
of the VR is
unlikely in the foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Negative
Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 15
August 2012, Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies, dated
10 August 2012,
Evaluating Corporate Governance Criteria, dated 12 December
2012, are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
