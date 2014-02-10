(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
BankGuam Holding
Company's (BGHC) ratings at 'BBB'/'F2' with a Negative Outlook.
The Negative
Outlook reflects loan growth outside its core market and
economic weakness in
its home market of Guam. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR and VRs
The affirmation of BGHC's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
Viability Rating (VR)
reflects its solid franchise and deposit base in Guam, continued
asset quality
improvement, and modestly enhanced earnings since 2012. These
strengths are
balanced against the high loan growth outside its home market,
low profitability
relative to peers due to its high cost structure, and somewhat
weak
capitalisation relative to its rated peer group. Capital levels
were down year
over year due to rapid deposit growth and market value
depreciation its
investment portfolio as interest rates rose in 2013.
Solid asset quality through the cycle is BGHC's primary ratings
strength. BGHC's
credit costs compare favourably relative to its similarly rated
peers over the
past six years. In addition, asset quality metrics continue to
improve as
non-performing assets continue to decline. Fitch views credit
costs as likely
to be manageable in the near term.
However, the Negative Outlook reflects the uncertainty related
to Guam's
economy, the potential risk to BGHC'S credit profile due to high
loan growth in
California, U.S. and the concentration risk in its loan
portfolio. Any signs of
weakening underwriting or meaningful increases in loan
concentrations could
result in a ratings downgrade. In addition, Fitch remains
concerned about the
concentration risk in its loan portfolio as loans to the top 20
borrowers
comprise 38% of total loans and 350% of equity at the end of
September 2013.
Economic conditions in Guam have experienced a moderate rebound
since 2012 due
to the recovery in Japan's outbound tourism, an increase in
construction, and a
substantial infusion of bond-financed payments for income tax
refunds in 2011
and 2012. However, the unemployment rate has risen again and was
13.3% in March
2013, which means that Guam's economy is still depressed. Fitch
believes
economic stability in the near term depends on further increases
in tourist
arrivals as well as continued construction activities.
Bank of Guam is a $1.4 billion bank which serves markets in
Guam, the CNMI, the
other Islands of Micronesia, and San Francisco in the U.S. Bank
of Guam holds a
solid position in its home market, with deposit market share of
28%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VRs
Notwithstanding the stability of BGHC's core franchise, BGHC's
ratings are
highly sensitive to the growth, underwriting standards and
performance of its
California loan book, as these have relatively less seasoning.
Should growth in
this portfolio accelerate beyond current levels or experience
sustained
worsening in asset quality, BGHC's ratings would likely be
downgraded. BGHC's
ratings are also sensitive to continued economic weakness in
Guam. Given BGHC's
concentrated loan portfolio, continued capital accretion in line
with its rated
peers is needed to maintain its current rating.
Conversely, the Outlook could be returned to Stable if the
California credit
expansion slows and the bank is able to demonstrate longer term
stable
performance in this loan book. Fitch would also expect
profitability and
capitalization metrics to improve in order for the bank to
achieve a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BGHC and Bank of Guam have Support Ratings of '5' and Support
Rating Floors of
'NF'. Fitch believes that they are not systemically important
and, therefore,
the probability of sovereign support is unlikely. The IDRs and
VRs do not
incorporate any support.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bank of Guam is BGHC's principal subsidiary and is considered
core to the
parent, which supports equalized ratings between the bank
subsidiary and the
holding company. IDRs and VRs are equalized with those of the
bank, reflecting
its role as the bank holding company.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
BankGuam Holding Company (BGHC)
--Long-term IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Viability rating 'bbb';
--Support rating '5';
--Support rating floor 'NF'.
Bank of Guam (BOG)
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb'
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF';
--Long-term deposits affirmed at 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F2'.
Contact:
Jaymin Berg
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Committee Chairperson
Meghan Neenan, CFA,
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
