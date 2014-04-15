(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based
Bankia, S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-',
with a Negative
Outlook, and its Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The agency has also
upgraded Bankia's
Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb-' from 'b'. A full list of rating
actions is
provided at the end of this rating action commentary.
The upgrade of Bankia's VR mainly reflects significant progress
achieved under
its 2012-2015 restructuring plan, particularly in downsizing and
asset
de-risking. These factors have helped to improve the bank's
capital position,
which nevertheless is considered modest and at risk from fairly
high unreserved
problem assets. Further, the bank's funding and liquidity
profile has improved
but still shows imbalances. The VR also considers weak banking
earnings and
asset quality.
Fitch has simultaneously taken rating actions on Bankia's parent
bank holding
company, Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA), including an
upgrade of its
VR to 'bb-' from 'b-'. The VRs of Bankia and BFA are now
aligned. Fitch believes
a differential between the VRs of the two banks is no longer
justified given the
similarity in risk profiles and much reduced double leverage at
BFA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BANKIA'S AND BFA'S IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT,
SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Bankia's and BFA's Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings are
driven by their
Support Rating Floors (SRFs). Bankia's SRF of 'BBB-' reflects
Fitch's
expectation that there remains a high probability of support
from the Spanish
state (BBB/Stable) if required. This is because of Bankia's
national systemic
importance, with an 8.6% deposit market share. BFA's SRF is
lower than Bankia's,
indicating a moderate probability of support, and reflecting its
role as a bank
holding company, rather than a deposit-taking bank.
The Negative Outlook on the two banks' Long-term IDRs reflects
Fitch's view that
there is a clear intention to reduce implicit state support for
financial
institutions in the EU. This is demonstrated by a series of
legislative,
regulatory and policy initiatives, including the EU's Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) (see
'Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on
Weakening
Support' published on March 26, 2014 for more details). A
downgrade of Spain's
sovereign rating would also put pressure on Bankia's and BFA's
SRs and SRFs (and
hence IDRs).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BANKIA'S AND BFA'S IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT,
SUPPORT RATING
AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
As the Long-term IDRs of Bankia and BFA are at their SRFs, the
sensitivities of
their IDRs and senior debt ratings are predominantly the same as
those for their
SRFs.
The Negative Outlook indicates that a downward revision of the
SRFs of the two
banks would likely cause downgrades of their Long-term IDRs and
long-term senior
debt ratings to the level of their respective VRs. Currently,
this would mean a
three-notch downgrade to 'BB-' unless mitigating factors arise.
Mitigating
factors, for example, might include an upgrade of the VRs of the
respective
banks to the level of their current SRFs or an increase in
levels of junior
debt, potentially providing large buffers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
Bankia's VR reflects significant progress achieved in its
restructuring plan.
This was required under state-aid rules. Achievements have been
undertaken by an
experienced management team. The bank's capital position as well
as funding and
liquidity have all improved.
In 2013, Bankia significantly reduced its branch network and
staff, making
progress towards completing targets well ahead of schedule. Of
the identified
EUR90bn of non-core assets to be disposed of, Bankia-BFA aims to
reduce this by
EUR50bn, of which 76% have been achieved to date (including
about EUR23bn of net
asset transfers to Spain's bad bank (SAREB).
Bankia's Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratio of 9.2%
at end-2013
benefited from a recapitalisation completed in May 2013,
significant asset
de-risking and some internal capital generation. However, Fitch
still considers
capital to be on the low side, considering its unreserved
impaired assets of
around 130% of FCC. Bankia expects to boost capital through
continued asset
disposals and improved earnings. Fitch believes this is
feasible.
Bankia's funding and liquidity profile benefited from strong
balance sheet
deleveraging. However, at 126%, the net loan/deposit ratio would
benefit from
further reductions. Bankia's reliance on wholesale funding is
still high, in
particular usage of ECB funds which remains well above peers
despite recent
reductions. The bank is employing ECB funding largely to protect
margins and
overall profitability with carry trades. Unencumbered liquid
assets are adequate
in relation to debt maturities. Positively, Bankia issued senior
debt in the
wholesale markets in January 2014.
Bankia's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 14.6% (16.3%,
including
foreclosures) is high, signaling weak credit quality across
retail and in
particular SME back book loans. This is also a reflection of
conservative
classification criteria. Positively, Bankia started to show a
declining trend in
NPL stock in 2013 but the ability to sustain this trend remains
to be seen.
Concentrations in both the loan and bond portfolios remain high.
Fitch expects Bankia's banking earnings to remain weak in 2014
due to low
interest rates, muted volumes and additional impairments (albeit
lower than in
2013). This is despite a gradual lowering of funding costs.
Positively, further
costs savings, albeit of a lower magnitude than in 2013, are
expected in 2014 as
franchise rationalisation starts to make its full impact.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Upward VR rating potential may arise if Bankia is able to
significantly reduce
the level of its problem assets, improve core banking
profitability and continue
the asset de-risking process. This should support capital.
Further balancing of
its funding structure would also be rating-positive.
While currently less likely, a VR downgrade would arise from a
further sharp
deterioration in asset quality and/or profitability, renewed
capital pressures
and/or failure to realise divestments plans.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - BFA'S VR
BFA is wholly owned by Spain's Fund for Orderly Bank Resolution.
It holds a 61%
stake in Bankia. BFA is supervised by the Bank of Spain on a
group basis despite
the fact that it does not directly carry out banking operations
and that its
Board of Directors requested for its banking license to be
revoked.
BFA's VR is linked to that of its main subsidiary, Bankia, as
Fitch believes
there is a close correlation between their risk profiles. BFA's
VR has been
equalised with that of Bankia following a significant reduction
in its double
leverage ratio. BFA's VR is therefore largely sensitive to
changes in Bankia's
VR and to changes in its ownership of Bankia and in double
leverage.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bankia, S.A.:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
VR: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
SRF affirmed at 'BBB-'
Long-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F3'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities affirmed at 'BBB-emr'
Banco Financiero y de Ahorros, S.A. (BFA):
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
VR upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Long-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BB'
State-guaranteed debt affirmed at 'BBB'
