(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banque de
Commerce et de
Placements' (BCP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-', Short-term
IDR at 'F3', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-' and Support Rating
at '4'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
BCP's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's solid and long track record
in trade
finance, short-term and often collateralised balance sheet which
ensures solid
asset quality, adequate capitalisation as well as its ability to
adapt its
business model to often volatile and challenging conditions in
global trade
finance. The ratings also consider BCP's operational and risk
exposure to
emerging markets, its moderate size and some - albeit
well-controlled -
concentration risk.
Despite the challenging operating environment for trade finance
resulting in
lower trade finance volumes and a squeeze on margins, BCP
continued to perform
adequately in 2012 and Q113, reflecting the benefits of its
geographical
diversification and flexible business model. Fitch believes the
bank will be
faced with yet another challenging year, but BCP's franchise is
sufficiently
diversified to continue to achieve satisfactory returns from its
core
operations.
To further diversify its earnings base, BCP plans to strengthen
its private
banking activities. While Fitch sees further earnings and risk
diversification
as positive, regulatory uncertainty and fierce competition means
that it will,
in Fitch's view, prove challenging for BCP to meaningfully
increase its private
banking franchise.
BCP's short-term and revolving loan book is funded by bank
deposits, largely
from developed markets and corporate deposits from
well-established trade
finance relationships. Concentration risk is to a large extent
mitigated by
BCP's liquid balance sheet. BCP has a good track record of
avoiding asset
quality problems.
The marginal impact of the Basel III introduction on capital
ratios were in line
with Fitch's expectations (Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio
of 19.45% at
end-Q113). While BCP's capital ratios are strong and the bank
has in the last
decade significantly increased its equity base, BCP's overall
equity base
(CHF335m) remains moderate. As a result, a sizeable operational
or
credit-related loss, not expected by Fitch, could potentially
have a
significantly negative impact.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR
Upside rating potential is very limited in the near term, given
the bank's
moderate size and business model which entails concentration
risk and direct and
indirect emerging market exposure. BCP's ratings could, however,
benefit from a
material revenue diversification arising from its wealth
management activities
as well as maintenance of stable performance, sound asset
quality and strong
capital levels.
Downward ratings pressure would arise from significant
deterioration in asset
quality or material operational or reputational losses;
significantly increasing
competition in trade finance, eroding margins and franchise,
could also lead to
a downgrade. A significant decrease in capital ratios driven by
excessive
balance sheet growth would also put a downward pressure in the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
BCP is owned by Turkish Karamehmet Family and Yapi ve Kredi
Bankasi A.S. (YKB;
'BBB-'/Stable), the latter jointly-owned by Koc Group and
UniCredit S.p.A. (UCI;
'BBB+'/Negative). In Fitch's view, there is a limited
probability of support
from UCI.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
The bank's Support Rating is sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumption around
the probability of support from UCI.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Israel Da Costa
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1575
Committee Chairperson
Maria Jose Lockerbie
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.