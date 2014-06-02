(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Geneva-based Banque de Commerce et de Placements SA (BCP) at 'BBB-' and 'F3', respectively. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed BCP's Viability Rating at 'bbb-'. The Rating Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VIABILITY RATING

BCP's Long-term IDR is underpinned by its VR, which reflects the bank's stand-alone profile. The bank's VR primarily takes into account BCP's trade finance and correspondent banking activities, which are well-controlled but nonetheless expose the bank to operational and emerging market credit risk. Fitch believes that operational risk in trade finance transactions, even if executed well, is relatively high and limits the VRs of even the strongest trade finance banks to the 'BBB' range.

BCP's sound track record in avoiding meaningful losses in its core business and ability to quickly adapt its business model to often volatile and challenging conditions in global trade finance are supportive of its VR, which is one of the highest among trade finance peers.

In addition, the VR reflects solid underlying profitability, short-term and largely collateralised asset base and strong capitalisation. It also reflects the bank's moderate size and some (albeit well-controlled) concentration risk. BCP's credit exposure is largely to trade companies, both in developed and emerging markets, and to banks in those countries. The bulk of credit exposure is short-term and typically collateralised by goods or guarantees related to the specific transactions. This mitigates concentration risk to a large extent. While credit quality in its core trade finance business remained sound in 2013, BCP reported a large impairment charge related to a discounted bill of exchange from a troubled Spanish corporate. As a result, the bank's impaired loans ratio worsened to 1.35% at end-2013 (0.20% at end-2012) but continues to compare well with peers. However, similar to peers, BCP's asset quality remains vulnerable to individual credit events given its concentrated credit exposures.

BCP's balance sheet is largely funded by emerging market bank deposits and corporate deposits from well-established trade finance relationships. While Fitch considers the bank's funding profile to be concentrated, this is acceptable in light of the short-term and liquid nature of BCP's asset base. BCP's Basel III liquidity coverage ratio exceeded 100% at end-1Q14.

BCP's capital ratios, since 1 January 2013 reported under Basel III, are solid and compare well with peers. The bank has in the last decade more than trebled its equity base (to CHF356m at end-2013 from CHF107m at end-2003), which has allowed the bank to enter higher volume businesses such as oil and petrochemicals. Given the large size of some of BCP's trade finance transactions, the strong capital base helps mitigate any potential sizeable operational or credit related losses.

While BCP's performance remained adequate in 2013, profitability suffered from 3% lower trade finance volumes (to CHF9.1bn in 2013) and a simultaneous shift to lower margin commodities such as oil as well as a sizeable non-trade finance-related impairment charge, accounting for a quarter of pre-impairment profit.

In 2013, trade finance and correspondent banking revenue, accounting for around 70% of total revenue, was 14% lower yoy. Treasury revenue typically accounts for a fifth or revenue and was 14% lower yoy due to sluggish volumes and management's decision to exit high volume/low margin "momentum trading". BCP's wealth management division (around 10% of revenue) performed better, reporting a 4% increase in revenue. Positively, operating expenses were well controlled and fell by 5% yoy largely as a result of lower discretionary staff expenses.

Given continued suppressed trade volumes and volatility in a number of emerging markets that are important for BCP (eg Russia, Turkey and Egypt), Fitch believes that the operating environment will remain challenging for BCP in 2014. Still, BCP benefits from adequate geographical diversification and a flexible and relatively scalable business model and should be able to achieve satisfactory returns from its core operations. Operating profit in 1Q14 was 8.5% higher yoy underpinned by improving net interest (+9.8%) and net fee (+3.4%) income.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VIABILITY RATING

Given BCP's already high VR in the context of other trade finance banks, upside ratings potential is very limited in the near term. BCP's ratings could, however, benefit from a material revenue diversification arising from its wealth management activities as well as maintenance of stable performance, sound asset quality and strong capital levels.

Downward ratings pressure would most likely arise from a material operational or reputational loss or further significant deterioration in asset quality. Inability to adjust its business model to increasing competition in trade finance, eroding margins and franchise, could also lead to a downgrade. A significant decrease in capital ratios driven by excessive balance sheet growth would also put a downward pressure on the ratings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING

BCP is 69%-owned by Turkish Karamehmet Family and 31%-owned by Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. (YKB; 'BBB'/Stable), the latter jointly-owned by Koc Group and UniCredit S.p.A. (UCI; 'BBB+'/Negative). In Fitch's view, there is a limited probability of support from YKB. BCP's Support Rating is sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumption around the probability of support from YKB.

The rating actions are as follows:

Banque de Commerce et de Placements

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'

Support Rating affirmed at '4'