(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Geneva-based Banque de Commerce et de Placements SA (BCP) at 'BBB-' and 'F3', respectively. At
the same time, Fitch has affirmed BCP's Viability Rating at 'bbb-'. The Rating Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VIABILITY RATING
BCP's Long-term IDR is underpinned by its VR, which reflects the bank's
stand-alone profile. The bank's VR primarily takes into account BCP's trade
finance and correspondent banking activities, which are well-controlled but
nonetheless expose the bank to operational and emerging market credit risk.
Fitch believes that operational risk in trade finance transactions, even if
executed well, is relatively high and limits the VRs of even the strongest trade
finance banks to the 'BBB' range.
BCP's sound track record in avoiding meaningful losses in its core business and
ability to quickly adapt its business model to often volatile and challenging
conditions in global trade finance are supportive of its VR, which is one of the
highest among trade finance peers.
In addition, the VR reflects solid underlying profitability, short-term and
largely collateralised asset base and strong capitalisation. It also reflects
the bank's moderate size and some (albeit well-controlled) concentration risk.
BCP's credit exposure is largely to trade companies, both in developed and
emerging markets, and to banks in those countries. The bulk of credit exposure
is short-term and typically collateralised by goods or guarantees related to the
specific transactions. This mitigates concentration risk to a large extent.
While credit quality in its core trade finance business remained sound in 2013,
BCP reported a large impairment charge related to a discounted bill of exchange
from a troubled Spanish corporate. As a result, the bank's impaired loans ratio
worsened to 1.35% at end-2013 (0.20% at end-2012) but continues to compare well
with peers. However, similar to peers, BCP's asset quality remains vulnerable to
individual credit events given its concentrated credit exposures.
BCP's balance sheet is largely funded by emerging market bank deposits and
corporate deposits from well-established trade finance relationships. While
Fitch considers the bank's funding profile to be concentrated, this is
acceptable in light of the short-term and liquid nature of BCP's asset base.
BCP's Basel III liquidity coverage ratio exceeded 100% at end-1Q14.
BCP's capital ratios, since 1 January 2013 reported under Basel III, are solid
and compare well with peers. The bank has in the last decade more than trebled
its equity base (to CHF356m at end-2013 from CHF107m at end-2003), which has
allowed the bank to enter higher volume businesses such as oil and
petrochemicals. Given the large size of some of BCP's trade finance
transactions, the strong capital base helps mitigate any potential sizeable
operational or credit related losses.
While BCP's performance remained adequate in 2013, profitability suffered from
3% lower trade finance volumes (to CHF9.1bn in 2013) and a simultaneous shift to
lower margin commodities such as oil as well as a sizeable non-trade
finance-related impairment charge, accounting for a quarter of pre-impairment
profit.
In 2013, trade finance and correspondent banking revenue, accounting for around
70% of total revenue, was 14% lower yoy. Treasury revenue typically accounts for
a fifth or revenue and was 14% lower yoy due to sluggish volumes and
management's decision to exit high volume/low margin "momentum trading". BCP's
wealth management division (around 10% of revenue) performed better, reporting a
4% increase in revenue. Positively, operating expenses were well controlled and
fell by 5% yoy largely as a result of lower discretionary staff expenses.
Given continued suppressed trade volumes and volatility in a number of emerging
markets that are important for BCP (eg Russia, Turkey and Egypt), Fitch believes
that the operating environment will remain challenging for BCP in 2014. Still,
BCP benefits from adequate geographical diversification and a flexible and
relatively scalable business model and should be able to achieve satisfactory
returns from its core operations. Operating profit in 1Q14 was 8.5% higher yoy
underpinned by improving net interest (+9.8%) and net fee (+3.4%) income.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VIABILITY RATING
Given BCP's already high VR in the context of other trade finance banks, upside
ratings potential is very limited in the near term. BCP's ratings could,
however, benefit from a material revenue diversification arising from its wealth
management activities as well as maintenance of stable performance, sound asset
quality and strong capital levels.
Downward ratings pressure would most likely arise from a material operational or
reputational loss or further significant deterioration in asset quality.
Inability to adjust its business model to increasing competition in trade
finance, eroding margins and franchise, could also lead to a downgrade. A
significant decrease in capital ratios driven by excessive balance sheet growth
would also put a downward pressure on the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
BCP is 69%-owned by Turkish Karamehmet Family and 31%-owned by Yapi ve Kredi
Bankasi A.S. (YKB; 'BBB'/Stable), the latter jointly-owned by Koc Group and
UniCredit S.p.A. (UCI; 'BBB+'/Negative). In Fitch's view, there is a limited
probability of support from YKB. BCP's Support Rating is sensitive to a change
in Fitch's assumption around the probability of support from YKB.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banque de Commerce et de Placements
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'