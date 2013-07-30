(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banque
Federale Mutualiste's
(BFM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'/Outlook
Negative,
Short-Term IDR at 'F3', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-' and
Support Rating at
'5'. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn the bank's ratings.
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The ratings have been withdrawn as the bank has chosen to stop
participating in
the rating process. Fitch will no longer provide rating or
analytical coverage
of BFM as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to
the agency's
coverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SUPPORT RATING
BFM's IDRS and VR reflect weak capitalisation, material exposure
to vulnerable
European countries (notably Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Italy)
arising from its
large securities portfolio, unsatisfactory level of impaired
loans reserve
coverage, a small and concentrated franchise and dependence on
Societe
Generale's (SG, 'A'/Stable/'F1') partnership, which is vitally
important to the
bank. The ratings also factor in BFM's low-risk customer base
(public sector
employees in France) containing the downside risk on asset
quality, virtually no
refinancing risk, reasonable liquidity and satisfactory internal
capital
generation.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's opinion that the operating
environment in
France is worsening given the persistently slow economic growth
as reflected in
Fitch's recent rating action on the French sovereign (see 'Fitch
Downgrades
France to 'AA+'; Outlook Stable' dated 12 July 2013 on
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch considers BFM's traditional lending base of consumer
finance for public
sector employees to be relatively resilient to the economic
climate. However the
loans inherited from Banque Francaise (BF) will be more
vulnerable and could see
further deterioration.
Fitch does not rate BFM's main shareholder, MFP Services (53%
ownership), a
small French insurance company. As such, its ability and
propensity to support
BFM are unknown, and the agency does not consider that such
support can be
relied upon. Support from the French state is unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
BFM
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative, withdrawn
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3', withdrawn
VR affirmed at 'bbb-', withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '5', withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF', withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 142
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 2035 30 1126
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance, dated 12
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
