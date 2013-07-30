(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banque Federale Mutualiste's (BFM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'/Outlook Negative, Short-Term IDR at 'F3', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-' and Support Rating at '5'. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn the bank's ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The ratings have been withdrawn as the bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of BFM as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SUPPORT RATING BFM's IDRS and VR reflect weak capitalisation, material exposure to vulnerable European countries (notably Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Italy) arising from its large securities portfolio, unsatisfactory level of impaired loans reserve coverage, a small and concentrated franchise and dependence on Societe Generale's (SG, 'A'/Stable/'F1') partnership, which is vitally important to the bank. The ratings also factor in BFM's low-risk customer base (public sector employees in France) containing the downside risk on asset quality, virtually no refinancing risk, reasonable liquidity and satisfactory internal capital generation. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's opinion that the operating environment in France is worsening given the persistently slow economic growth as reflected in Fitch's recent rating action on the French sovereign (see 'Fitch Downgrades France to 'AA+'; Outlook Stable' dated 12 July 2013 on www.fitchratings.com). Fitch considers BFM's traditional lending base of consumer finance for public sector employees to be relatively resilient to the economic climate. However the loans inherited from Banque Francaise (BF) will be more vulnerable and could see further deterioration. Fitch does not rate BFM's main shareholder, MFP Services (53% ownership), a small French insurance company. As such, its ability and propensity to support BFM are unknown, and the agency does not consider that such support can be relied upon. Support from the French state is unlikely. The rating actions are as follows: BFM Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative, withdrawn Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3', withdrawn VR affirmed at 'bbb-', withdrawn Support Rating affirmed at '5', withdrawn Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF', withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Sonia Trabelsi Director +33 1 44 29 92 142 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Solena Gloaguen Director +44 2035 30 1126 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 31 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance, dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.