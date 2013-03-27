(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banque
Gabonnaise de
Developpement's (BGD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'B+'. The Outlook
on the Long-term IDR has been revised to Stable from Positive.
BGD's XAF10bn
senior bond maturing in 2014 (XAF3.3bn outstanding at end-2012)
has been
downgraded to 'B-/RR6' from 'B+/RR4'. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The revision of the Outlook on BGD's Long-Term IDR mirrors the
revision of
Gabon's Outlook to Stable from Positive (see 'Fitch Affirms
Gabon at 'BB-';
Outlook Revised to Stable', dated 21 March 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com). The
downgrade of the Long-term rating on BGD's senior bond maturing
in 2014 (XAF10bn
at issuance, XAF3.3bn outstanding at end-2012) to 'B-' from 'B+'
results from
the downgrade of the Recovery Rating (RR) assigned to the
securities to 'RR6'
from 'RR4'.
According to its methodology ('Recovery Ratings for Financial
Institutions'
dated 15 August 2012), Fitch assigns RR to rated securities of
financial
institutions whose IDR is 'B+' or lower. The recovery analysis
is performed
based on the expected recovery value of an entity's balance
sheet and the
allocation of the recovery proceeds to the bank's creditors on a
subordination
waterfall basis. The RR assigned determines the extent of
notching, if any,
between the IDR and the issue-specific rating. Given the recent
evolution of
BGD's balance sheet (less liquid assets and a lower proportion
of equity as a
percentage of total assets), the expected recovery rate for the
senior bond
holders in a liquidation situation has reduced and is now poor,
in Fitch's
opinion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are
driven by Fitch's
opinion that the Gabonese authorities would support BGD if
required. This
opinion derives from BGD's public mandate and ownership,
strategic role in
Gabon's economic development, and demonstrated support provided
to the bank
(such as the recent acceptance of a XAF10bn state deposit as
regulatory capital
to restore BGD's capital ratio). While Fitch estimates that the
Gabonese
authorities' willingness to support BGD if required is high, the
probability of
such support being provided to the bank is only limited as it is
constrained by
Gabon's 'BB-' rating. BGD's senior bond rating is driven by
BGD's IDR and the RR
assigned to the securities.
At end-June 2012, the Gabonese state held a 52% direct stake in
BGD as well as a
17% indirect stake through the Gabonese Caisse des Depots et
Consignations, the
state investment arm. In addition, as a development bank, BGD's
business model,
strategy, lending policies and funding profile are to a
considerable degree
determined and validated by the Gabonese state. The bank's board
is dominated by
government representatives, which ensures that BGD follows the
implementation of
the state strategy towards its chosen key sectors. The state
also provides much
of BGD's funding, including deposits by state-owned corporates
and the Gabonese
Treasury, and regularly provides additional capital to the bank,
as well as
subsidies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BGD's IDRs, Support and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
changes in Gabon's
sovereign rating and/or in BGD's relation with or importance to
the Gabonese
state, as perceived by Fitch. Any slippage observed in the state
restoring BGD's
regulatory ratios whenever needed could be detrimental for the
bank's ratings.
The rating assigned to BGD's senior bond is sensitive to any
change in BGD's
Long-term IDR; it could also be positively impacted by an
evolution of BGD's
balance sheet that resulted in a higher RR assigned to the bond.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
Senior XAF10bn Bond: downgraded to 'B-'/'RR6' from 'B+/RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+33 144 29 91 26
Fitch France SAS
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Julien Noizet
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1351
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 144 29 9131
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria',
dated 15 August
2012; 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012,
and 'Recovery
Rating for Financial Institutions', dated 15 August 2012, are
all available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.