(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banque Gabonnaise de Developpement's (BGD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR has been revised to Stable from Positive. BGD's XAF10bn senior bond maturing in 2014 (XAF3.3bn outstanding at end-2012) has been downgraded to 'B-/RR6' from 'B+/RR4'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The revision of the Outlook on BGD's Long-Term IDR mirrors the revision of Gabon's Outlook to Stable from Positive (see 'Fitch Affirms Gabon at 'BB-'; Outlook Revised to Stable', dated 21 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). The downgrade of the Long-term rating on BGD's senior bond maturing in 2014 (XAF10bn at issuance, XAF3.3bn outstanding at end-2012) to 'B-' from 'B+' results from the downgrade of the Recovery Rating (RR) assigned to the securities to 'RR6' from 'RR4'. According to its methodology ('Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' dated 15 August 2012), Fitch assigns RR to rated securities of financial institutions whose IDR is 'B+' or lower. The recovery analysis is performed based on the expected recovery value of an entity's balance sheet and the allocation of the recovery proceeds to the bank's creditors on a subordination waterfall basis. The RR assigned determines the extent of notching, if any, between the IDR and the issue-specific rating. Given the recent evolution of BGD's balance sheet (less liquid assets and a lower proportion of equity as a percentage of total assets), the expected recovery rate for the senior bond holders in a liquidation situation has reduced and is now poor, in Fitch's opinion. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are driven by Fitch's opinion that the Gabonese authorities would support BGD if required. This opinion derives from BGD's public mandate and ownership, strategic role in Gabon's economic development, and demonstrated support provided to the bank (such as the recent acceptance of a XAF10bn state deposit as regulatory capital to restore BGD's capital ratio). While Fitch estimates that the Gabonese authorities' willingness to support BGD if required is high, the probability of such support being provided to the bank is only limited as it is constrained by Gabon's 'BB-' rating. BGD's senior bond rating is driven by BGD's IDR and the RR assigned to the securities. At end-June 2012, the Gabonese state held a 52% direct stake in BGD as well as a 17% indirect stake through the Gabonese Caisse des Depots et Consignations, the state investment arm. In addition, as a development bank, BGD's business model, strategy, lending policies and funding profile are to a considerable degree determined and validated by the Gabonese state. The bank's board is dominated by government representatives, which ensures that BGD follows the implementation of the state strategy towards its chosen key sectors. The state also provides much of BGD's funding, including deposits by state-owned corporates and the Gabonese Treasury, and regularly provides additional capital to the bank, as well as subsidies. RATING SENSITIVITIES BGD's IDRs, Support and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to changes in Gabon's sovereign rating and/or in BGD's relation with or importance to the Gabonese state, as perceived by Fitch. Any slippage observed in the state restoring BGD's regulatory ratios whenever needed could be detrimental for the bank's ratings. The rating assigned to BGD's senior bond is sensitive to any change in BGD's Long-term IDR; it could also be positively impacted by an evolution of BGD's balance sheet that resulted in a higher RR assigned to the bond. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+' Senior XAF10bn Bond: downgraded to 'B-'/'RR6' from 'B+/RR4' 