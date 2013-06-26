(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banque
Internationale a
Luxembourg's (BIL) Long-term IDR and Support Rating Floor at
'A-'. Fitch has
also upgraded BIL's (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'. The Outlook on
the IDR is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
BIL's Long and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor are
driven by an extremely high probability of support from the
state of Luxembourg
(AAA/Stable) if required, This view derives from BIL being a
systemically
important domestic bank in Luxembourg and the local authorities'
track record of
providing support to such institutions if needed. In addition,
the Luxembourg
state holds a 10% stake in the bank. The Short-term IDR has been
affirmed at
'F1', the higher of the two mapping options which link the Short
and Long-term
IDRs. This reflects Fitch's belief that potential support from
the Luxembourg
state would be forthcoming.
RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
BIL's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are
sensitive to a decrease
in Luxembourg's ability (reflected in its rating) and/or
willingness to support
BIL, if needed.
There is a clear political intention within the EU to ultimately
reduce the
implicit state support for systemically important banks, as
demonstrated by a
series of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing
systemic risk posed
by the banking industry. This will result in Fitch factoring
less support into
banks' IDRs in the medium term. BIL's SRF and, therefore, its
Long-term and
Short-term IDRs are highly sensitive to a change in Fitch's view
of the
likelihood of authorities in Europe to provide full support to
creditors in
their banks. Given that BIL's VR is at 'bbb+', any downgrade of
the SRF (hence
IDRs) would be limited to one notch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -VR
The upgrade of BIL's VR recognises the strengthened capital
ratios achieved
since the acquisition by Precision Capital (a Luxembourg-based
company investing
private Qatari funds) of 90% of BIL's capital from Dexia. The
deal closed in
October 2012 and Fitch understands that the new ownership's
strategy will be to
retain an overall moderate risk profile.
BIL has regained most of the market share it lost when it was
part of the Dexia
group given the stress experienced by its parent company.
Inflows of customer
deposits have strengthened the bank's already healthy funding
profile. This
reflects BIL's good retail and private banking franchise, which
provide ample
liquidity to the bank. BIL has streamlined its operations and
now focuses on
its core franchises. Its objective is to focus on activities
generating
recurring earnings. The upgrade of the VR incorporates expected
improvement in
its operating returns. This should help maintain its solid
capital and support
business growth.
BIL's VR reflects a good retail funding base, high liquidity
ratios, solid
capital ratios and the expected improvement in operating
profitability that
should result from its restructuring and refocused strategy. The
rating also
reflects the bank's geographic concentration in a small and
mature, albeit
strong, economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Any significant reduction in the bank's capital ratios and/or
liquidity position
would be detrimental for its VR. The bank's inability to
generate higher
operating returns or an increased risk appetite would also lead
to negative
pressure on its VR. This is not currently Fitch's base case.
Fitch currently
sees limited upside potential for the VR because at its current
level, it
already incorporates an expected improvement in profitability
and assumes that
other key credit metrics will remain fairly stable at their
current levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
BIL's subordinated (Tier 2) debt securities are rated one notch
below its VR to
reflect below average loss severity of this type of debt when
compared to
average recoveries. This rating has thus been upgraded due to
the upgrade of
BIL's VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The 'CCC' rating of the XS0132253468 subordinated securities
reflects their
non-performance under the agency's criteria and Fitch's view
that the
instruments are expected to return to performing status with
only moderate
economic losses for investors being sustained once coupon
payment resumes. The
rating is therefore sensitive to any weakening of BIL's earnings
outlook that
might give rise to the risk of a longer period of
non-performance of the
securities.
The securities have contractually been partially written down
(by around 15%)
following the large loss reported in 2011 and this has caused
the suspension of
(non-cumulative) coupon payment. The capital of the securities
will be fully
restored provided the bank reports enough net profit (and after
allocation to
reserves) which was not the case in 2012. Hence, coupons will
continue to be
waived in 2012 but should resume in 2013, in Fitch's opinion.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'
Senior debt affirmed at 'A-/F1'
Market linked notes affirmed at 'A-emr'
Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
XS0132253468 subordinated securities affirmed at 'CCC'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 26
Fitch France S.A.S
60, Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Lawrence Power
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1567
Committee Chairperson
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August
2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities' dated 5
December 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12
December 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.