Nov 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banque Internationale a Luxembourg's (BIL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A-'. The agency has also affirmed BIL's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

BIL's Long and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and SRF are driven by an extremely high probability of support from the state of Luxembourg (AAA/Stable), if required. This view derives from BIL being a systemically important domestic bank in Luxembourg and the local authorities' track record of providing support to such institutions if needed. In addition, the Luxembourg state holds a 10% stake in the bank. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1', the higher of the two mapping options which link the Short and Long-term IDRs. This also reflects Fitch's belief that potential support from the Luxembourg state would be forthcoming.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BIL's IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to a decrease in Luxembourg's ability (reflected in its rating) and/or willingness to support BIL, if needed. In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September 2013, Fitch outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank ratings in light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see "Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings", 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", at www.fitchratings.com).

The IDRs, senior debt ratings and SRs would be downgraded and the SRFs revised down if Fitch concluded that potential sovereign support had weakened relative to its previous assessment. Given BIL's VR is 'bbb+', any support-driven downgrade of the bank's IDRs and senior debt ratings would be limited to one notch.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR

Fitch upgraded BIL's VR on 26 June 2013 to reflect its good retail funding base, good liquidity and solid capital ratios. The upgrade also took into account the expected improvement in operating profitability, as the bank has regained market shares lost in the aftermath of Dexia's (BIL's previous owner) failure and is concentrating on growth and improving efficiency.

The EUR67m net profit reported in H113 was supported by 'one-off' gains on buybacks of subordinated debt securities. The recurring profitability reported for the period (i.e. excluding these non-operating items) was consistent with Fitch's expectations. Asset quality (impaired loans ratio of 2.8% at end-H113; 79% covered by reserves), capitalisation (an estimated Fitch core capital ratio of 15.7% at end-H113) and liquidity indicators have also been stable and consistent with the agency's assumptions. The announced 'automatic transfer of information' by the Luxembourg authorities to foreign tax administrations has not yet resulted in any noticeable reduction in business volumes; Fitch continues to assume that this would ultimately not have a material impact, if any, on BIL's franchise, notably owing to pro-active measures taken by BIL.

Fitch currently sees limited upside potential for the VR because it already incorporates an expected improvement in profitability and assumes that other key credit metrics will remain fairly stable at their current levels.

Any significant reduction in the bank's capital ratios and/or liquidity position would be detrimental for its VR. The bank's inability to generate higher operating returns or an increased risk appetite would also lead to negative pressure on its VR. However, this is currently not Fitch's base case.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

In accordance with Fitch's criteria, BIL's subordinated (Tier 2) debt securities are rated one notch below its VR to reflect below average loss severity of this type of debt when compared to average recoveries. Their ratings are hence broadly sensitive to the same factors as those that would affect BIL's VR.

The 'CCC' rating of the XS0132253468 perpetual legacy Tier 1 (now Tier 2) subordinated debt securities reflects their non-performance under the agency's criteria and Fitch's view that the instruments are expected to return to performing status with only moderate economic losses for investors being sustained once coupon payment resumes. The rating is therefore sensitive to any weakening of BIL's earnings outlook that might give rise to the risk of a longer period of non-performance of the securities. Conversely, the rating would be positively sensitive to resumption of coupon payments and positive prospects on BIL's future performance.

The securities have contractually been partially written down following the large loss reported in 2011 and this has caused the suspension of (non-cumulative) coupon payment. The capital of the securities will be fully restored provided the bank reports enough net profit (and after allocation to reserves) which was not the case for 2012. Hence, coupons will continue to be waived but should resume from H214, in Fitch's opinion.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

Senior debt affirmed at 'A-/F1'

Market linked notes affirmed at 'A-emr'

Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'

XS0132253468 perpetual subordinated securities affirmed at 'CCC'