(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banque
Internationale a Luxembourg's (BIL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A-'. The agency has also affirmed BIL's Viability
Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BIL's Long and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and SRF are driven by an
extremely high probability of support from the state of Luxembourg (AAA/Stable),
if required. This view derives from BIL being a systemically important domestic
bank in Luxembourg and the local authorities' track record of providing support
to such institutions if needed. In addition, the Luxembourg state holds a 10%
stake in the bank. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1', the higher of
the two mapping options which link the Short and Long-term IDRs. This also
reflects Fitch's belief that potential support from the Luxembourg state would
be forthcoming.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BIL's IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to a decrease in Luxembourg's ability
(reflected in its rating) and/or willingness to support BIL, if needed.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September 2013, Fitch
outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank ratings in light of
evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see "Fitch Outlines Approach for
Addressing Support in Bank Ratings", 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for
Banks' and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", at www.fitchratings.com).
The IDRs, senior debt ratings and SRs would be downgraded and the SRFs revised
down if Fitch concluded that potential sovereign support had weakened relative
to its previous assessment. Given BIL's VR is 'bbb+', any support-driven
downgrade of the bank's IDRs and senior debt ratings would be limited to one
notch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
Fitch upgraded BIL's VR on 26 June 2013 to reflect its good retail funding base,
good liquidity and solid capital ratios. The upgrade also took into account the
expected improvement in operating profitability, as the bank has regained market
shares lost in the aftermath of Dexia's (BIL's previous owner) failure and is
concentrating on growth and improving efficiency.
The EUR67m net profit reported in H113 was supported by 'one-off' gains on
buybacks of subordinated debt securities. The recurring profitability reported
for the period (i.e. excluding these non-operating items) was consistent with
Fitch's expectations. Asset quality (impaired loans ratio of 2.8% at end-H113;
79% covered by reserves), capitalisation (an estimated Fitch core capital ratio
of 15.7% at end-H113) and liquidity indicators have also been stable and
consistent with the agency's assumptions. The announced 'automatic transfer of
information' by the Luxembourg authorities to foreign tax administrations has
not yet resulted in any noticeable reduction in business volumes; Fitch
continues to assume that this would ultimately not have a material impact, if
any, on BIL's franchise, notably owing to pro-active measures taken by BIL.
Fitch currently sees limited upside potential for the VR because it already
incorporates an expected improvement in profitability and assumes that other key
credit metrics will remain fairly stable at their current levels.
Any significant reduction in the bank's capital ratios and/or liquidity position
would be detrimental for its VR. The bank's inability to generate higher
operating returns or an increased risk appetite would also lead to negative
pressure on its VR. However, this is currently not Fitch's base case.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
In accordance with Fitch's criteria, BIL's subordinated (Tier 2) debt securities
are rated one notch below its VR to reflect below average loss severity of this
type of debt when compared to average recoveries. Their ratings are hence
broadly sensitive to the same factors as those that would affect BIL's VR.
The 'CCC' rating of the XS0132253468 perpetual legacy Tier 1 (now Tier 2)
subordinated debt securities reflects their non-performance under the agency's
criteria and Fitch's view that the instruments are expected to return to
performing status with only moderate economic losses for investors being
sustained once coupon payment resumes. The rating is therefore sensitive to any
weakening of BIL's earnings outlook that might give rise to the risk of a longer
period of non-performance of the securities. Conversely, the rating would be
positively sensitive to resumption of coupon payments and positive prospects on
BIL's future performance.
The securities have contractually been partially written down following the
large loss reported in 2011 and this has caused the suspension of
(non-cumulative) coupon payment. The capital of the securities will be fully
restored provided the bank reports enough net profit (and after allocation to
reserves) which was not the case for 2012. Hence, coupons will continue to be
waived but should resume from H214, in Fitch's opinion.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Senior debt affirmed at 'A-/F1'
Market linked notes affirmed at 'A-emr'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
XS0132253468 perpetual subordinated securities affirmed at 'CCC'