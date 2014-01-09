(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banque
Pictet & Cie SA's
(Banque Pictet) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'
with a Stable
Outlook. Banque Pictet is the legal successor of Pictet & Cie. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The affirmation follows a change in the legal structure of the
Pictet group
effective 1 January 2014 whereby Pictet has transformed its
unlimited liability
partnership (Geneva-based Pictet & Cie) into a limited liability
bank (societe
anonyme; SA) and created an unlimited liability holding company
(societe en
commandite par actions; Pictet & Cie Group SCA; Pictet SCA) as
sole owner of the
operating bank.
Pictet's current partners will remain the sole indirect owners
of Banque Pictet
through Pictet SCA. A supervisory board for Banque Pictet and a
monitoring board
(organe de controle) for Pictet SCA with independent members
have been
established.
Pictet SCA, which consolidates most of Pictet's non-bank and
bank subsidiaries
(including Banque Pictet), will be supervised together with
other Pictet
financial entities on a consolidated basis by the Swiss banking
regulator,
FINMA, which also separately supervises Banque Pictet.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING (VR) AND IDRs
Banque Pictet SA's VR and IDRs reflect the bank's intrinsic
creditworthiness and
also factor in Fitch's assumptions that liquidity and capital
will remain
fungible among the various Pictet financial companies for the
foreseeable
future, despite the change in legal form.
Banque Pictet's ratings reflect the bank's core importance for
Pictet, its
strong and profitable wealth management franchise, its low risk
appetite, strong
balance sheet, solid funding and liquidity profile and solid
capitalisation. The
ratings also take into account regulatory pressure on the Swiss
private banking
industry as well as cyclical earnings pressure on the wealth
management industry
in general from the low interest rate environment, sluggish
market developments
and low risk appetite. However, due to their size,
diversification and low
overall risk profile, Pictet and Banque Pictet are, in Fitch's
view, better
placed than most peers to face these challenges.
The Stable Outlook on Banque Pictet's Long-term IDR reflects
Fitch's expectation
that Banque Pictet will continue to generate stable and adequate
profitability
while avoiding significant operational or reputational losses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRs
Banque Pictet's VR and IDRs are sensitive to potentially
sizeable litigation or
operational losses in the context of the ever-tighter regulated
wealth
management industry although Fitch considers the occurrence of
such losses
unlikely. An increasing balance sheet risk appetite, also
considered unlikely,
or an inability to adjust its cost base to the currently
difficult operating
environment, could also put the ratings under pressure.
In the short term, Banque Pictet's ratings are sensitive to the
outcome of a US
Department of Justice (DoJ) inquiry into Pictet's US off-shore
client base.
Banque Pictet's ratings are based on Fitch's assumption that any
settlement with
the DoJ will be of a manageable size and would be absorbed by
Pictet's and
Banque Pictet's underlying profitability. Should the outcome be
worse than
expected by Fitch, affecting Banque Pictet's capitalisation, or
should the US
authorities take more drastic action against Pictet, this would
likely have
negative rating implications.
Moreover, Banque Pictet's ratings are also sensitive to any
declining degree of
integration into Pictet, which Fitch does not anticipate. While
from 1 January
2014, new creditors of Banque Pictet will no longer have direct
recourse to
Pictet's partners, Fitch expects the partners to remain fully
committed to
Banque Pictet in the long term. Should Fitch conclude that the
bank's risk
appetite and risk exposure are no longer aligned with Pictet's
as a whole, then
this could be negative for Banque Pictet's ratings.
In addition, with the unlimited liability no longer in place at
Banque Pictet,
the relative financial profiles of Pictet's operating entities
within the group
as well as the fungibility of capital and liquidity will become
an increasingly
important part of Fitch's analysis.
Given the already high ratings compared with peers and
challenges facing the
sector, ratings upside potential for Banque Pictet is limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
(SRF)
The bank's Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's view that
sovereign support
for Banque Pictet, while possible, cannot be relied upon. Banque
Pictet caters
for an affluent international client base and does not have a
retail deposit
franchise in Switzerland.
In case of need, support from within the Swiss private banking
sector and/or the
Swiss banking industry in general might be possible but has not
been factored
into Fitch's support-driven ratings. In addition, Banque Pictet
might receive
funding and capital support from Pictet's partners' private
wealth. Again, this
potential support has not been included in the ratings as such
support would be
difficult to quantify.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Given Banque Pictet's business model, any change in its Support
Rating and SRF
is highly unlikely.
Banque Pictet is Pictet SCA's main bank subsidiary,
consolidating the bulk of
its global private banking activities. Other sizeable
subsidiaries of Pictet SCA
include its Luxembourg-based private bank (Pictet & Cie (EU) SA)
and its asset
management activities (Pictet Asset Management Holding SA; PAM
Holding).
The rating actions are as follows:
Banque Pictet & Cie SA (legal successor of Pictet & Cie)
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Committee Chairperson
Maria Jose Lockerbie
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1083
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012 and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Pictet & Cie
here
Lombard Odier & Cie
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.