LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banque
Pictet & Cie SA's
(Banque Pictet) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'
with a Stable
Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
Banque Pictet is the Geneva-based banking subsidiary and the
main operating
entity of the Pictet Group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING (VR) AND IDRs
Banque Pictet's VR and IDRs reflect the group's large and
diversified wealth and
asset management business, which supports its strong earnings
generation
capacity, as well as its very low risk appetite.
The Pictet Group is one of the largest wealth managers in
Switzerland and has a
respectable franchise globally, which places it in a favourable
position,
relative to peers, to withstand the increasing pressure over the
wealth
management sector. At end-June 2014 the Pictet Group had
CHF404bn assets under
management and custody, of which CHF150bn were from its private
wealth
management business.
Its risk appetite reflects its focus on private banking, a
balance-sheet light
business. However, exposure to operational and reputational risk
is material but
well managed and controlled, in Fitch's view. In 2013, the U.S.
Department of
Justice (DoJ) announced a programme for Swiss banks to cooperate
in the
investigation on the use of undeclared foreign banks accounts.
As the Pictet
Group was already under DoJ's investigation, Banque Pictet was
included in the
so-called 'Category 1'. The agency assumes that any potential
litigation cost,
including for example related to the ongoing U.S. DoJ
investigation into
Pictet's U.S. off-shore client base, will not materially erode
Pictet Group's
capitalisation.
The group is well capitalised for its risk profile with a common
equity tier 1
ratio of 21.8% at end-June 2014. In addition, a sizeable part of
its balance
sheet consists of liquid assets. Fitch assumes that a reasonable
degree of
fungibility of capital and liquidity will remain among the
different entities of
the Pictet Group. Although the absolute size of equity of the
group is small for
an 'AA-' rated financial institution, this is offset by
management's consistent
strategic focus on private banking and asset management over the
years and the
very low risk profile of the group. To improve transparency, the
group's
structure has been changed early 2014. However, in Fitch's view,
public
disclosure remains limited compared to that of similarly rated
peers.
The Stable Outlook on Banque Pictet's Long-term IDR reflects
Fitch's expectation
that the bank will continue to generate stable and adequate
profitability while
avoiding significant operational or reputational losses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING (VR) AND IDRs
Banque Pictet's VR and IDRs are sensitive to any sizeable
operational,
reputational or litigation loss and to any potential loosening
of the
integration among the different operating entities of the Pictet
Group. The
emergence of material constraints to the fungibility of capital
or liquidity
among Pictet Group's entities could result in the downgrade of
Banque Pictet's
ratings.
In the short-term, the bank's ratings are sensitive to the
outcome of the DoJ
inquiry. Should the financial cost of a potential settlement or
penalty exceed
Fitch's expectation and have a material negative impact on the
bank's or the
group's capitalisation or should the U.S. authorities takes more
drastic actions
that might negatively affect the franchise and reputation of
Pictet Group, the
ratings could be downgraded.
The inability to adjust its cost base to the currently difficult
operating
environment could also put the VR under pressure.
Banque Pictet's ratings are high relative to peers and
considering the
challenges that the wealth management sector faces; thus upside
rating potential
is limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
(SRF)
The bank's Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's view that
sovereign support
for Banque Pictet, while possible, cannot be relied upon. Banque
Pictet caters
for an affluent international client base and does not have a
retail deposit
franchise in Switzerland.
In case of need, support from within the Swiss private banking
sector and/or the
Swiss banking industry in general might be possible but has not
been factored
into Fitch's ratings. In addition, Banque Pictet might receive
funding and
capital support from Pictet's partners' private wealth. Again,
this potential
support has not been included in the ratings as such support is
difficult to
quantify
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Given Banque Pictet's business model, any change in its Support
Rating and SRF
is highly unlikely.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banque Pictet & Cie SA
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
