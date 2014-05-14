(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de
Reservas de la
Republica Dominicana Banco de Reservas de la Republica
Dominicana, Banco de
Servicios Multiples y Subsidiarias' (Banreservas) long-term
International
Default Ratings (IDRs). The Ratings Outlook is Stable. A
complete list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this press release.
Fitch affirmed Banereservas' Viability Rating (VR) at 'b' as the
deterioration
of the bank's financial profile through mid-2013 has reversed as
anticipated.
The Stable Outlooks on Banreservas' long-term IDRs and National
rating are in
line with those of the sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, National Ratings and Subordinated
Notes
Banreservas' VR drives its IDR and National ratings. The
operating environment
highly influences Banreservas' VR given the challenges
associated with operating
in a small island economy relative to banks operating in larger
Latin American
economies. Other factors that weigh heavily on the bank's VR
include its high
and volatile public sector exposure and low capital base.
Furthermore, swings in
profitability and asset quality metrics relative to both
domestic and similarly
rated international peers (emerging market commercial banks with
a VR of 'b-',
'b', or 'b+') also drive the bank's VR.
The rating on Banreservas' subordinated notes is one notch below
its VR,
reflecting one notch for loss severity, but no notches for
incremental
non-performance risk relative to the bank's VR.
Fitch views the bank's capitalization as weak relative to
domestic and
international peers, given its large public sector exposure and
lower reserve
coverage of problem assets. Banreservas' tangible common
equity/tangible assets
ratio of 6.6% as of March 31, 2014, is the lowest among large
Dominican banks as
asset growth significantly exceeded internal capital generation
in 2013.
Banreservas' lower yield on its loan portfolio contributes to
its weak net
interest margin (NIM) relative to other large domestic banks.
However, better
efficiency and asset growth continued to bolster profitability
into the first
quarter of 2014. The profitability gap with the market average
and international
peers has been narrowing. With a reduction in credit costs
starting in 2014, the
bank's operating ROAA is expected to remain between 2.0% and
2.5% over the
medium term.
Loan quality improved in 2013 reflecting a combination of
charge-offs,
restructurings and robust loan growth. Private sector impaired
loans/gross
private sector loans declined to 3.2% at end-March 2014 from
10.9% at YE2012.
Reserves for impaired loans also increased slightly in nominal
terms, which
combined with lower impaired loans led to an improvement in the
bank's reserve
coverage of impaired loans to 143% from 64% during this same
period.
Nevertheless, this ratio continued to compare unfavorably to
both large domestic
and international peers.
The bank's liquidity was in line with domestic peers. Like most
emerging market
banks, Banreservas has a significant negative contractual
maturity gap for
assets and liabilities maturing in less than one year. The
cumulative gap for
less than one year was covered by the bank's liquid assets at
the end of
December 2013 (cash and other securities excluding treasury
bonds). Similar to
other domestic banks, a high proportion of Banreservas'
securities holdings (47%
at YE2013) were issued domestically by the Dominican government.
Fitch notes
these can be of limited liquidity in a stress scenario, given
the shallow
domestic debt market.
As of March 31, 2014, Banreservas was the largest bank out of 15
commercial and
multiple service banks, with 28% of total financial system
assets. The bank is
the government's main paying agent and also holds the largest
share of deposits
in the system.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs, National Ratings and
Subordinated Notes
Changes in the IDRs and National ratings are contingent on
sovereign rating
actions.
An unexpected deterioration in asset quality or profitability
and sustained high
disbursements of income to the government that pressures
Banreservas'
equity/assets ratio below 5.5% could trigger a downgrade of its
VR. Even in the
event of a sovereign upgrade, upside potential for Banreservas'
VR is limited in
the medium term given important asset and liability
concentrations and the
bank's comparatively weaker loan quality and capitalization.
The subordinated debt rating is sensitive to any change in
Banreservas' VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support Rating Floor
The bank's systemic importance, its role as the government's
main paying agent
and provider of domestic loans, results in an equalization of
its Support Rating
Floor with the sovereign's LT IDR of 'B'. Additionally, Fitch
believes the
government's willingness to support Banreservas should it be
required is
substantial given its 100% stake in the bank. '. However, the
Dominican
Republic's speculative-grade rating limits the sovereign's
capacity of support,
resulting in a Support rating of '4'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floor
Any changes to the bank's Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor will depend on
future sovereign rating actions. Currently, the Outlook on the
Dominican
Republic's long-term local- and foreign-currency IDRs is Stable.
Fitch affirmed Banreservas' ratings as follows:
--Foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b';
--Support Rating at '4';
--Support Floor at 'B';
--Long-term subordinated notes at 'B-'
--National long-term rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(dom)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+1-52-81-8335-7179
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
and
'www.fitchdominicana.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Jan. 31,
2014;)
--'Fitch Affirms Dominican Republic's Ratings at 'B'; Outlook
Stable; (Nov. 26,
2013);
--'2014 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic'
(Dec. 16, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
