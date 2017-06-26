(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de
Reservas de la
Republica Dominicana, Banco de Servicios Multiples'
(Banreservas) Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Banreservas' IDRs and National scale ratings reflect Fitch's
expectations of the
support the bank would receive from its sole shareholder, the
Dominican
government (IDR 'BB-'/Stable Outlook), if needed.
The Stable Outlooks on Banreservas' Long-Term IDRs are in line
with those of the
sovereign.
VR
Banreservas' asset concentrations highly influence its Viability
Rating (VR).
The bank's VR also considers comparatively weaker
capitalization, structural
improvements in profitability and a stabilization of private
sector loan
quality.
Even though loan quality indicators have stabilized in recent
years, asset
concentrations still highly influence Banreservas' VR. Exposure
to a highly
speculative-grade sovereign is high, though it has remained
around 3.5x equity
since 3Q16, compared with 4.4x at YE15. Private sector loan
concentrations could
lead to volatility in loan quality metrics due to a high level
of restructured
loans.
Private sector loan quality ratios have been in line with peers
since 2014 due
to charge-offs, restructurings and private-sector loan growth.
In Fitch's view,
despite some deterioration since the last review, loan quality
ratios are well
within acceptable levels for the bank's rating category.
Banreservas' capitalization is tight relative to its rating
category,
particularly when considering its high asset concentrations.
Although the bank's
regulatory capital ratio is well above the minimum required, at
7%, its tangible
common equity ratio is one of the weakest among peers (emerging
market
commercial banks with highly speculative-grade ratings) which is
expected to
continue given moderate growth expectations and profitability.
The bank's ROAA remains low compared with similarly rated peers.
Fitch expects
this ratio to stabilize between 1.3% and 1.5% as investments in
technology and
the expansion of its distribution channels continue to wind
down.
Banreservas has a strong franchise and has been a refuge bank in
times of
systemic stress. The bank has the largest deposit market share
in the Dominican
Republic (18% of the financial system). Despite high deposit
concentration, its
deposit base has been stable over time. Fitch views Banreservas'
liquidity as
adequate for its market. Cash and cash equivalents covered 24%
of deposits and
short-term funding.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's systemic importance, its role collecting funds for
the government's
single treasury account to pay debt obligations, and its role as
a provider of
domestic loans results in an equalization of its Support Rating
Floor (SRF) with
the sovereign's LT IDR of 'BB-'. Additionally, Fitch believes
the government's
willingness to support Banreservas should it be required is
substantial given
its 100% stake in the bank. However, the Dominican Republic's
speculative-grade
rating limits the sovereign's capacity of support, resulting in
a Support Rating
(SR) of '4'.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Banreservas' outstanding subordinated debt includes an
international issuance of
USD300 million due 2023 and a domestic issuance of DOP10 billion
due 2024. The
bank's subordinated note ratings are one notch below its
supported IDR and
Long-Term National rating, reflecting one notch for loss
severity, but no
notches for incremental non-performance risk relative to the
bank's IDR. In
Fitch's view, given the "gone concern" characteristics of the
security, the
anchor rating is the IDR, even though there is no explicit
government guarantee
on the security. Although these subordinated bonds are included
in the bank's
regulatory capital calculation, Fitch views these instruments as
debt rather
than capital.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The bank's IDRs and National ratings are sensitive to a change
in Fitch's
assumptions as to support. Changes in the IDRs are also
contingent on sovereign
rating actions. There is limited upside for the bank's national
ratings.
VR
A material reduction in asset concentrations and a stronger
capital base could
lead to an upgrade of the bank's VR.
An unexpected deterioration in loan quality or profitability or
sustained high
disbursements of income to the government that pressures
Banreservas' tangible
common equity-to-tangible assets ratio to below 5.5% could
trigger a downgrade
of its VR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are potentially sensitive to any change in
assumptions as to the
propensity or ability of the Dominican government to provide
timely support to
the bank. This could arise in the event of a sovereign rating
action. Currently,
the Outlook on the Dominican Republic's LT Local and
Foreign-Currency IDRs is
Stable.
.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Banreservas' subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to
the same
considerations that might affect the bank's IDR and LT National
rating.
Fitch has affirmed Banreservas' ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b+';
--Support Rating at '4';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-';
--Long-term subordinated notes at 'B+'
--Long-Term National rating at 'AA+(dom)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term National rating at 'F1+(dom)';
--National subordinated debt rating at 'AA(dom)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.,
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Veronica Chau Rodriguez
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9169
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
