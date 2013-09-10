(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
de Reservas de
la Republica Dominicana Banco de Reservas de la Republica
Dominicana, Banco de
Servicios Multiples y Subsidiarias' (Banreservas) long-term
International
Default Ratings (IDRs). The Ratings Outlook is Stable. A
complete list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this press release.
Despite Banservas' weaker financial profile, Fitch affirmed the
bank's Viability
Rating (VR) at 'b' given its dominant franchise and the agency's
view that this
deterioration will be reversed within the next year. The Stable
Outlooks on
Banreservas' long-term IDRs and national rating are in line with
those of the
sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, National Ratings and Subordinated
Notes
Banreservas' IDRs and national ratings reflect the support
provided by its
shareholder, the Dominican government. The long-term IDR is at
the support
floor.
Despite its ample market share, stable deposit base and adequate
liquidity,
Banreservas' viability rating reflects its high and volatile
public sector
exposure (8.4x equity at end-June 2013) and low capital base.
Furthermore, weak
profitability and asset quality metrics relative to both
domestic and similarly
rated international peers (emerging market commercial banks with
a Viability
Rating of 'b-', 'b', or 'b+') also weighs on the bank's
viability rating.
The rating on Banreservas' subordinated notes is one notch below
its VR,
reflecting one notch for loss severity, but no notches for
incremental
non-performance risk relative to the bank's VR.
The recent disbursement of prior years' income to the government
reduced
Banreservas' Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio to 17.2% as of June
30, 2013 from
21.7% at the end of 2012. Fitch views the bank's FCC ratio as
weak relative to
domestic and international peers, given its large public sector
exposure and
lower reserve coverage of problem assets. If public sector loans
were weighed at
100%, then the bank's FCC ratio would have only been 8.6% at the
end of June
2013.
The bank's equity/assets ratio also declined to 5.5% by the end
of June 2013,
which is well below the domestic average of 10.7% and the
international peer
median of 9%. However, Fitch expects this ratio to revert to its
average level
between 2009 and 2011 of about 7% in the short-term due to
higher earnings
retention and a deceleration of balance sheet growth as public
sector loans
mature.
The bank's return on average assets ratio (ROAA) recovered to
1.33% at end-June
2013 from 1% at year-end 2012 due to better efficiency, a
slightly higher NIM
and asset growth. Nevertheless, this remains well below the
market average, and
banks with a similar market share in Latin America and the
Caribbean. Weaker
asset quality, a still heavy operating cost structure, and a
narrower margin
will continue to pressure the bank's profitability over the
medium term.
Asset quality stabilized in the first half of 2013 as overall
loan growth
outpaced impaired loan growth and reserves for impaired loans
increased.
Nevertheless, the bank's NPLs >90 days/gross private sector
loans ratio of 9.5%
(4.8% including public sector) and reserve coverage of impaired
loans of 71.4%
continued to compare unfavorably to both domestic and
international peers.
The bank's liquidity was in line with domestic peers. Like most
emerging market
banks, Banreservas has a significant negative liquidity gap for
assets and
liabilities maturing in less than one year, although this was
covered by the
bank's liquid assets at the end of June 2013. Similar to other
domestic banks,
about half of the Banreservas' liquid holdings were held in
Dominican public
sector instruments. However, Banreservas' role as a refuge bank
during times of
systemic stress supports deposit stability.
As of June 30, 2013, Banreservas was the largest bank out of 15
commercial and
multiple service banks, with 28% of total system assets. The
bank is the
government's main paying agent and also holds the largest share
of deposits in
the system.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs, National Ratings and
Subordinated Notes
As the bank's only shareholder is the Dominican government,
changes in the IDRs
and national ratings are contingent on sovereign rating actions.
An unexpected deterioration in asset quality or profitability
and sustained high
disbursements of income to the government that pressures
Banreservas'
equity/assets ratio below 5.5% could trigger a downgrade of its
viability
rating. Even in the event of a sovereign upgrade, upside
potential for
Banreservas' Viability Rating is limited in the medium term
given important
asset and liability concentrations and the bank's comparatively
weaker asset
quality, profitability and capitalization.
The subordinated debt rating is sensitive to any change in
Banreservas' VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support Rating Floor
Fitch believes the government's willingness to support
Banreservas should it be
required is substantial given its 100% stake in the bank, the
bank's systemic
importance and the bank's role as the government's main paying
agent,
underpinning its Support Rating Floor of 'B'. However, the
Dominican Republic's
speculative-grade rating limits the sovereign's capacity of
support, resulting
in a Support rating of '4'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floor
Any changes to the bank's Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor will depend on
future sovereign rating actions. Currently, the outlook on the
Dominican
Republic's long-term local and foreign currency IDRs is Stable.
Fitch affirmed Banreservas' ratings as follows:
--Foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b';
--Support Rating at '4';
--Support Floor at 'B';
--Long-term subordinated notes at 'B-'
--National long-term rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(dom)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+1-52-81-8335-7179
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
and
'www.fitchdominicana.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 5, 2012);
--'Fitch Revises Outlook on Dominican Republic to Stable;
Affirms IDRs at 'B''
(Dec. 11, 2012);
--'2013 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic'
(Dec. 13, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
2013 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.