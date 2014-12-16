(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
do Estado do Rio
Grande do Sul (Banrisul) Long- Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BB+'. Fitch
has also affirmed Banrisul's Viability Rating at 'bb+' and the
National
Long-Term rating at 'AA-(bra)'. The Outlooks for the ratings is
Positive. A full
list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch Ratings' expectation that
Banco do Estado do
Rio Grande do Sul's (Banrisul) performance will remain
consistent with its peers
in 2015, preserving both asset quality and profitability
metrics, despite the
more challenging economic conditions. Banrisul's ratings also
embed the bank's
regional importance, its stable retail funding base, adequate
profitability and
liquidity ratios.
Fitch factors in the political influence in Banrisul's ratings.
However, the
agency does not consider Rio Grande do Sul's support on
Banrisul. The Support
Rating of '4' and Support Rating Floor 'B' reflect that a
limited support from
the federal government would be possible under a stress scenario
given
Banrisul's relative importance to the financial system since
Banrisul ranks as
the 12th largest bank in Brazil. However, there are no explicit
guarantees of
this support.
Banrisul was able to post compatible performance metrics up to
September 2014,
as expressed by a net interest margin of 6.8%, despite suffering
from some price
pressure during 2014, especially in the secured loans segment
(payroll
deductible), coupled with an increase credit cost. Banrisul
continues to benefit
from increased fee-related revenues, but they do not cover the
full amount of
personnel expenditures, as it is for the other large private
retail banks in
Brazil.
In light of the more challenging economic situation affecting
companies in the
state and its shift towards services, Banrisul has reviewed the
credit expansion
to 10%-14% for 2014, from the annual average growth of 18.9%
posted in the last
five years. Consumer credits should continue to expand
relatively higher,
boosted by the acquisition of payroll deductible loans from
other banks.
Reflecting the poor economic performance, Banrisul's loans past
due for over 90
days reached 3.5% of the portfolio in September 2014, slightly
worse than the
national financial system figures for the period (3.0%) and when
compared with
2013 (3.2%). In light of the macroeconomic challenges, Fitch
expects some
deterioration in the bank's corporate portfolio for 2015,
partially mitigated by
the fact that its credit operations are not concentrated.
Banrisul Debt
Letras Financeiras: Banrisul's senior unsecured domestic
issuances rank equal
with its other senior unsecured debt, and its ratings are
aligned to the bank
long-term national ratings.
USD Tier 2 Subordinated Notes: Banrisul's 'BB-' rated
subordinated notes due
January 2022 are rated two notches below the VR 'bb+' of the
bank. Fitch
discounts one notch for loss severity characteristics and
subordinated status
and one notch for its moderate risk of failure in performance.
These notes rank
pari passu to the bank's subordinated debt and have a cumulative
coupon deferral
mechanism that can be exercised if the minimum regulatory
capital is breached.
These notes are losing equity credit as they do not qualify for
equity credit
under Basel 3 requirements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Banrisul's VR and IDR
Positive Factors: Banrisul's ability to generate adequate
profitability in times
of economic distress as measured by an Operating Profit/ Average
Total Assets of
around 2% along with its good asset quality ratios, expressed by
its
nonperforming loans above 90 days around 3% and more than 150%
loan loss reserve
coverage, could result in an upgrade in its Viability Rating and
consequently in
its IDRs.
Negative Factors: Deterioration in Banrisul's asset quality
and/or its
profitability could result in an Outlook of Stable. It also
could be downgraded
if its asset quality ratios deteriorate, as expressed by 90 days
past due loan
ratio above 5% and weaker loan loss coverage and/or if its Fitch
core capital is
below 12%.
Any change of Banrisul's ratings may lead to a review of ratings
assigned to its
issuances.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul
--Long-term Foreign and Local currency IDRs at 'BB+'; Positive
Outlook;
--Short-term Local and Foreign Currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support rating at '4';
--Support Rating Floor at 'B';
--National Long Term rating at 'AA-(bra)'; Positive Outlook;
--National Short-Term rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--First Issuance of Senior Unsecured Letras Financeiras at
'AA-(bra)';
--Tier II Subordinated notes due Feb 2022 at 'BB-'.
