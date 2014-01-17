(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de
Desarrollo
Rural, S.A.'s (Banrural) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'
and its Viability
Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. The Outlook on the IDR remains Negative,
aligned with
Guatemala's Negative sovereign Rating Outlook. Banrural's
long-term national
ratings were also affirmed, at 'AA+(gtm)', with a Stable
Outlook. A full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS
The bank's ratings are driven by its VR, which represents
Fitch's view as to the
intrinsic creditworthiness of the bank. Banrural's VR reflects
its strong local
franchise, good capital position, high profitability, good
credit quality and
its stable and diversified deposit base. The VR also factors in
the moderate
concentrations in public sector funds, as well as the limited
revenue
diversification and low efficiency levels resulting from its
micro-finance
orientation.
Banrural's strong franchise is the result of its consistent
strategy, ample
geographic coverage and the creation of products and services
adapted for its
main consumers. Banrural benefits from a stable,
well-diversified and low-cost
deposit base, comprising mostly saving and current account
deposits. However,
the bank maintains a moderate concentration in its 20 largest
depositors and in
the public sector.
Banrural's micro-finance orientation limits its efficiency
levels and income
diversification. Its diversified and low-cost funding depends on
its ample
geographic coverage and unique ability to address the needs of
rural population.
Banrural's good capital levels continue to compare positively
with its main
local peers and similarly rated international banks. Fitch Core
Capital-to-risk-weighted assets stood at 15.5% at end 2013.
Banrural's
capitalization will remain sufficient to sustain growth,
underpinned by strong
profitability, boosted by its ample net interest margin, and
moderate dividends
payments.
Banrural maintains its adequate risk profile despite the higher
relative risk of
its major segments. Reserves coverage for nonperforming loans
has gradually
improved and compares favorably with similarly rated peers at 2%
of total loans.
Loan portfolio concentration by individual credit is moderate,
as is the
entity's foreign currency exposure (8% of total loans).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect a moderate
probability of support from the state, given Banrural's systemic
importance in
the banking system. This probability is limited by Guatemala's
sovereign rating
of 'BB+', Negative Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS
The Negative Outlook implies that a downgrade of Guatemala's
sovereign ratings
will result in a downgrade of Banrural's IDRs and VR, given its
association with
the public sector, particularly on its funding side.
Banrural's National Ratings have limited downside potential
given its strong
financial profile relative to its local market. Ratings would be
downgraded in
the unlikely scenario of a sharp decline in capitalization
(below 11%), and a
period of sustained low earnings (Operating ROAA close to 1%).
If the sovereign ratings are eventually affirmed at 'BB+' and
the Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative, Banrural's Rating Outlook could
be revised
accordingly.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Banrural's SR and SRF indicate that in the event of individual
risk-profile
deterioration, the IDR would not fall below 'BB-', given the
agency's opinion
that government support will be forthcoming. Changes on
sovereign
creditworthiness and/or propensity of support would affect SR
and SRF.
Fitch has affirmed Banrural's ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb+';
--Support at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-';
--National long -term rating at 'AA+(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Contact:
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
Latin America Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0739
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516 6612
Fitch Central America
Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel
79 Ave. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan
San Salvador, El Salvador
Secondary Analyst
Edgar Cartagena
Director
+503 2516 6613
Committee Chairperson
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+562-2499-3307
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, Aug. 15, 2012
--National Rating Criteria, Oct. 30, 2013
--2014 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic
Central (December
2013)
--Latin America Banks & Asset Quality Trends (October 2013)
--Central American Banks Profitability under Pressure Despite
Strong Balance
Sheets (September 2013)
--Guatemala (July 2013)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.