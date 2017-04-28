(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de
los
Trabajadores' (Bantrab) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'B+'. Fitch
has also affirmed the long-term National scale ratings of
Bantrab and Financiera
de los Trabajadores (Fintrab) at 'BBB(gtm)'. The ratings have
been removed from
Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Stable Outlook. A full list
of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
Bantrab's IDRs, Viability Rating (VR) and National ratings have
all been
affirmed as the entity has stabilized its correspondent banking
relationships
and moved to improve its corporate governance and a series of
events that led to
the arrest of various former executives and members of the Board
of Directors by
the Guatemalan authorities on charges of fraud, illicit
associations and
embezzlement to the detriment of the bank's shareholders in
2016.
The ratings have been removed from Negative Watch and assigned a
Stable Outlook
as Fitch believes that Bantrab's sole correspondent bank
relationship is
sufficient to fulfil its obligations. Additionally, its funding
and liquidity
profile have recovered. Bantrab indicates that the next coupon
payment,
scheduled for May 15, 2017, has been transferred to fulfil its
payment
obligation as scheduled.
In line with the rating actions on Bantrab, Fitch has affirmed
Bantrab Senior
Trust's (BST) IDR at 'B+'/RR4. Fitch believes the bank has the
operational
capacity to make future debt payments but will continue to
monitor the evolution
of Bantrab's relationship with more correspondent banks.
Fitch affirmed Fintrab's National scale ratings since they are
driven by support
from Bantrab.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR and NATIONAL RATINGS - Bantrab
The bank is characterized by its stable funding structure,
evolving corporate
governance standards, high risk appetite, mainly reflected on
its focus on
segments of middle and low income customers, particularly in the
Guatemalan
public sector. The bank registers good loan quality indicators
given the debt
collection via automatic payroll deductions, and its capital
position compares
favourably with the industry average and its main competitors.
Bantrab's
profitability is good. This is based on a high net interest
margin, acceptable
operational efficiency and moderate loan loss provisions.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR - Bantrab
Bantrab's SR and SRF of '5' and 'NF', respectively, indicate
that, although
possible, external support cannot be relied upon given the
currently low state
ownership and limited systemic importance.
IDR - Bantrab Senior Trust
BST's seven-year U.S.-dollar loan participation notes' rating is
in line with
Bantrab's VR, reflecting that the senior unsecured obligations
rank equally with
the bank's unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
Bantrab's 'RR4' Recovery Rating reflects Fitch's expectations of
an average
recovery in the event of a default.
National Scale Ratings - Fintrab
Fintrab's National ratings are underpinned by institutional
support it would
likely receive from its shareholder, Bantrab. Fitch's opinion of
the support is
based on the high integration of the subsidiary with the parent
and the
significant reputational risk that a default would pose to
Bantrab. As a result,
Fintrab's National scale ratings are aligned with Bantrab's
credit profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, RECOVERY RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS, SR AND SRF
Fitch believes that the likelihood of a positive rating action
is limited in the
medium term. However, an upgrade could take place in the long
term if Bantrab
diversifies its funding sources, mainly by ensuring
relationships with more
correspondent banks, while maintaining its current
profitability, asset quality
and capitalization levels.
On the other hand, while not Fitch's base case scenario, a
substantial and
sustained deterioration of the bank's credit portfolio quality
that would affect
operating profitability and lead to a material weakening in its
capital position
could trigger a downgrade.
IDR - BST
Changes in the notes' rating are contingent upon rating actions
for Bantrab.
National Ratings - Fintrab
The National ratings of Fintrab subsidiaries would mirror
changes in the
National scale ratings of their parent.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco de los Trabajadores:
--Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+', Rating
Outlook Stable
assigned and Rating Watch Negative removed;
--Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B', Rating Watch
Negative
removed;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B+', Rating Outlook
Stable assigned
and Rating Watch Negative removed;
--Local currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B', Rating Watch
Negative removed;
--National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'BBB(gtm)', Rating
Outlook Stable
assigned and Rating Watch Negative removed;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F3(gtm)', Rating Watch
removed;
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+', Rating Watch Negative
removed;
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
Financiera de los Trabajadores, S.A.
--Long-term national rating affirmed at 'BBB(gtm)', Rating
Outlook Stable
assigned and Rating Watch Negative removed;
--Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F3(gtm)', Rating Watch
Negative
removed.
Bantrab Senior Trust
--Long-term foreign currency loan participation notes affirmed
at
'B+/RR4',Rating Watch Negative removed
Contact:
Primary Analyst: Banco de los Trabajadores and Bantrab Senior
Trust
Secondary Analyst: Financiera de los Trabajadores
Ricardo Aguilar )
Associate Director
+ 52 81 8399 9124
Av. Prol. Alfonso Reyes #2612,
Piso 8 Edificio Connexity,
Col. Del Paseo Residencial,
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon 64920
Primary Analyst: Financiera de los Trabajadores
Secondary Analyst: Banco de los Trabajadores and Bantrab Senior
Trust
Alvaro Castro
Associate Director
+ 503 2516 6615
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
