(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays Bank plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating at 'A' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The agency has also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'a', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the holding company Barclays plc's ratings, and all debt ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review of support for banks globally and also as part of a periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable on balance. Earnings pressure in securities businesses and continued conduct and regulatory risks present in the GTUBs are offset by stronger balance sheets as capitalisation and liquidity remain sound. Fitch forecasts stronger GDP growth in most economies, which should contribute to a more balanced economic environment, which however is likely to remain challenging in 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Barclays Bank's IDRs and VR reflect its diversified operations, which include material securities business activities in its investment bank. The large exposure to securities businesses, which Fitch considers more volatile, are balanced by Barclays Bank's healthy franchise in domestic retail and corporate banking and its strong market position in international credit cards through Barclaycard. The IDRs and VR are also based on Fitch's expectation that the bank will successfully implement its strategic business realignment and cost-cutting strategy. The group plans to materially reduce operating expenses. This should help the bank to strengthen profitability, which was weak in FY13 and suffered from sizeable conduct costs and restructuring costs and weaker revenue in the investment bank. Fitch considers Barclays Bank's investment banking franchise sound, but the agency believes that regulatory changes and the potential for market volatility could depress earnings in fixed income trading, where Barclays Bank has a particularly strong market position. The group's commitment to achieve improved returns and the regulator's expectation that strong capitalisation, including leverage ratios, will be achieved and maintained, mean that Fitch considers it unlikely that the bank will materially increase its risk appetite to improve returns. This underpins the bank's VR and IDRs. The group has improved its capitalisation after a capital increase completed in 4Q13, and its fully-applied Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 9.3% at end-2013 remains within its peer group range, albeit at the lower end. The issuance of capital and of additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments has helped the bank to strengthen its leverage ratio, and further deleveraging should additionally boost this. Barclays Bank's VR and IDR are based on Fitch's expectation that the group will achieve and maintain sound capitalisation as the bank estimates to operate with a CET1 ratio of 11.5%-12.0% by 2019. The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that Barclays Bank will continue to execute its strategy and will concentrate on improving its performance and capitalisation without a material increase in risk appetite. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch expects Barclays to continue implementing its strategic plan presented in February 2013. Under its plan, the group expects to have a sizeable presence in securities businesses and to maintain a global investment bank. Risk exposure in the investment bank has declined, and the reduction of non-core and legacy assets should continue. Nevertheless, the investment bank remains large, accounting for about half of Barclays' end-2013 CRDIV risk-weighted assets (RWA). The relative size of the securities businesses means that an upgrade of Barclays Bank's VR is unlikely over the medium term. The VR is based on Fitch's expectation that Barclays Bank will implement the planned cost reduction, which will help it to improve performance. Fitch expects that costs related to the restructuring and conduct costs will dampen performance in 2014, but the bank's profitability should gradually improve as efficiency gains are realised. The VR would come under pressure if the bank was unable to improve profitability, which could be caused by failing to improve cost flexibility. Barclays Bank's VR is underpinned by Fitch's view that the bank operates with sound risk controls, which have enabled the bank to limit credit- and market risk related losses in recent years. Fitch expects the bank to maintain strong risk controls. Tighter oversight over conduct risks should help the bank to manage these risks more effectively, but conduct costs relating to legacy cases are likely to remain high albeit manageable in 2014. Increased risk appetite, which Fitch does currently not expect given the bank's efforts to reduce RWA and leverage, would put pressure on its VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The affirmations of Barclays Bank's Support Rating and SRF are based on Fitch's view that the probability of support from the UK authorities for Barclays Bank, if required, remains extremely high due to the bank's systemic importance. This expectation primarily reflects the UK's (AA+/Stable) extremely high ability to support its large banks in light of its considerable financial flexibility as well as our view that sovereign support will remain extremely likely until the UK's recovery and resolution framework approaches completion. Specific to Barclays Bank, our view of support likelihood is based mostly on its systemic importance in the UK, where the bank has a substantial deposit and lending market share, its global interconnectedness given its size and operations in investment banking, and its position as a key provider of financial services to the UK economy. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Barclays Bank's Support Rating and SRF are primarily sensitive to progress made in finalising the UK's resolution framework. In the UK, which will also be following the changing regulatory and legal framework in the EU, and in particular the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), primary legislation for resolution has been put in place with the Banking Reform Bill. The key structural reforms within the banking system will be implemented through secondary legislation. The Banking Reform Bill has introduced ring fencing (to be implemented by 2019) and statutory bail in. Fitch believes that significant regulatory progress will be made in the next one to two years. Therefore, Fitch expects to revise Barclays Bank's Support Rating to '5' and its SRF to 'No Floor'. The timing at this stage is likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean no change to Barclays Bank's Long-term IDR and debt ratings because they are based on the 'a' VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital, including the contingent capital notes, issued by Barclays Bank and Barclays plc is notched down from the respective VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in Barclays Bank's or Barclays plc's VRs. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to any change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changed its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuers' VRs. This might reflect a change in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY Barclays plc's IDRs and VR are equalised with those of Barclays Bank and reflect its role as the bank holding company and the absence of double leverage at the holding company level. Barclays plc, which previously had not issued material debt instruments, issued hybrid AT1 instruments in 2013. Fitch expects that further debt will be issued by the holding company to facilitate a 'single-point-of entry' resolution regime. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY Fitch could notch the holding company's IDRs and VR below Barclays Bank's ratings if double leverage at Barclays plc increased above 120% or if the role of the holding company changed. Barclays plc's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that support from the UK authorities for the holding company is possible, but cannot be relied on, primarily because of the holding company's low systemic importance. As the SRF is 'No Floor', the holding company's Long-term IDR is driven purely by its VR and is therefore primarily sensitive to the same drivers as Barclays Bank's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Barclays Bank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt: Long-term affirmed at 'A'; Short-term affirmed at 'F1' Government guaranteed senior long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA+' Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-' Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Preference shares with no constraints on coupon omission: affirmed at 'BB+' Other hybrid Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-' Tier 2 contingent capital notes: affirmed at 'BBB-' The rating actions have no impact on the ratings of the outstanding covered bonds issued by Barclays Bank Barclays plc (Barclays's holding company parent) Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Basel III Compliant Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+' Barclays US CCP Funding LLC US Repo Notes Programme: affirmed at 'F1' Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support for banks and give an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT. Callers must register in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here DA40C4B1FED21 