(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays
Bank plc's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating at 'A' with a Stable Outlook and
Short-term IDR
at 'F1'. The agency has also affirmed the bank's Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a',
Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at
'A'. At the same
time, Fitch has affirmed the holding company Barclays plc's
ratings, and all
debt ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review
of support for
banks globally and also as part of a periodic review of the
Global Trading and
Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally
active banking
groups. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable on balance.
Earnings pressure
in securities businesses and continued conduct and regulatory
risks present in
the GTUBs are offset by stronger balance sheets as
capitalisation and liquidity
remain sound. Fitch forecasts stronger GDP growth in most
economies, which
should contribute to a more balanced economic environment, which
however is
likely to remain challenging in 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Barclays Bank's IDRs and VR reflect its diversified operations,
which include
material securities business activities in its investment bank.
The large
exposure to securities businesses, which Fitch considers more
volatile, are
balanced by Barclays Bank's healthy franchise in domestic retail
and corporate
banking and its strong market position in international credit
cards through
Barclaycard.
The IDRs and VR are also based on Fitch's expectation that the
bank will
successfully implement its strategic business realignment and
cost-cutting
strategy. The group plans to materially reduce operating
expenses. This should
help the bank to strengthen profitability, which was weak in
FY13 and suffered
from sizeable conduct costs and restructuring costs and weaker
revenue in the
investment bank.
Fitch considers Barclays Bank's investment banking franchise
sound, but the
agency believes that regulatory changes and the potential for
market volatility
could depress earnings in fixed income trading, where Barclays
Bank has a
particularly strong market position. The group's commitment to
achieve improved
returns and the regulator's expectation that strong
capitalisation, including
leverage ratios, will be achieved and maintained, mean that
Fitch considers it
unlikely that the bank will materially increase its risk
appetite to improve
returns. This underpins the bank's VR and IDRs.
The group has improved its capitalisation after a capital
increase completed in
4Q13, and its fully-applied Basel III common equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio of 9.3%
at end-2013 remains within its peer group range, albeit at the
lower end. The
issuance of capital and of additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments
has helped the
bank to strengthen its leverage ratio, and further deleveraging
should
additionally boost this. Barclays Bank's VR and IDR are based on
Fitch's
expectation that the group will achieve and maintain sound
capitalisation as the
bank estimates to operate with a CET1 ratio of 11.5%-12.0% by
2019.
The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that Barclays
Bank will
continue to execute its strategy and will concentrate on
improving its
performance and capitalisation without a material increase in
risk appetite.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch expects Barclays to continue implementing its strategic
plan presented in
February 2013. Under its plan, the group expects to have a
sizeable presence in
securities businesses and to maintain a global investment bank.
Risk exposure in
the investment bank has declined, and the reduction of non-core
and legacy
assets should continue. Nevertheless, the investment bank
remains large,
accounting for about half of Barclays' end-2013 CRDIV
risk-weighted assets
(RWA). The relative size of the securities businesses means that
an upgrade of
Barclays Bank's VR is unlikely over the medium term.
The VR is based on Fitch's expectation that Barclays Bank will
implement the
planned cost reduction, which will help it to improve
performance. Fitch expects
that costs related to the restructuring and conduct costs will
dampen
performance in 2014, but the bank's profitability should
gradually improve as
efficiency gains are realised. The VR would come under pressure
if the bank was
unable to improve profitability, which could be caused by
failing to improve
cost flexibility.
Barclays Bank's VR is underpinned by Fitch's view that the bank
operates with
sound risk controls, which have enabled the bank to limit
credit- and market
risk related losses in recent years. Fitch expects the bank to
maintain strong
risk controls. Tighter oversight over conduct risks should help
the bank to
manage these risks more effectively, but conduct costs relating
to legacy cases
are likely to remain high albeit manageable in 2014. Increased
risk appetite,
which Fitch does currently not expect given the bank's efforts
to reduce RWA and
leverage, would put pressure on its VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmations of Barclays Bank's Support Rating and SRF are
based on Fitch's
view that the probability of support from the UK authorities for
Barclays Bank,
if required, remains extremely high due to the bank's systemic
importance. This
expectation primarily reflects the UK's (AA+/Stable) extremely
high ability to
support its large banks in light of its considerable financial
flexibility as
well as our view that sovereign support will remain extremely
likely until the
UK's recovery and resolution framework approaches completion.
Specific to Barclays Bank, our view of support likelihood is
based mostly on its
systemic importance in the UK, where the bank has a substantial
deposit and
lending market share, its global interconnectedness given its
size and
operations in investment banking, and its position as a key
provider of
financial services to the UK economy.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Barclays Bank's Support Rating and SRF are primarily sensitive
to progress made
in finalising the UK's resolution framework. In the UK, which
will also be
following the changing regulatory and legal framework in the EU,
and in
particular the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD),
primary
legislation for resolution has been put in place with the
Banking Reform Bill.
The key structural reforms within the banking system will be
implemented through
secondary legislation. The Banking Reform Bill has introduced
ring fencing (to
be implemented by 2019) and statutory bail in.
Fitch believes that significant regulatory progress will be made
in the next one
to two years. Therefore, Fitch expects to revise Barclays Bank's
Support Rating
to '5' and its SRF to 'No Floor'. The timing at this stage is
likely to be some
point in late 2014 or in 1H15.
A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean no change to
Barclays Bank's
Long-term IDR and debt ratings because they are based on the 'a'
VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital, including the
contingent capital
notes, issued by Barclays Bank and Barclays plc is notched down
from the
respective VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to
any change in Barclays Bank's or Barclays plc's VRs. The
securities' ratings are
also sensitive to any change in their notching, which could
arise if Fitch
changed its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance relative to
the risk captured in the issuers' VRs. This might reflect a
change in capital
management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory
buffer
requirements, for example.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
Barclays plc's IDRs and VR are equalised with those of Barclays
Bank and reflect
its role as the bank holding company and the absence of double
leverage at the
holding company level.
Barclays plc, which previously had not issued material debt
instruments, issued
hybrid AT1 instruments in 2013. Fitch expects that further debt
will be issued
by the holding company to facilitate a 'single-point-of entry'
resolution
regime.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Fitch could notch the holding company's IDRs and VR below
Barclays Bank's
ratings if double leverage at Barclays plc increased above 120%
or if the role
of the holding company changed.
Barclays plc's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that support from
the UK
authorities for the holding company is possible, but cannot be
relied on,
primarily because of the holding company's low systemic
importance. As the SRF
is 'No Floor', the holding company's Long-term IDR is driven
purely by its VR
and is therefore primarily sensitive to the same drivers as
Barclays Bank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Barclays Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term affirmed at 'A'; Short-term
affirmed at 'F1'
Government guaranteed senior long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA+'
Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Preference shares with no constraints on coupon omission:
affirmed at 'BB+'
Other hybrid Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Tier 2 contingent capital notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
The rating actions have no impact on the ratings of the
outstanding covered
bonds issued by Barclays Bank
Barclays plc (Barclays's holding company parent)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Basel III Compliant Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at
'BB+'
Barclays US CCP Funding LLC
US Repo Notes Programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
DA40C4B1FED21
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.