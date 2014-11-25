(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays
Bank plc's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating at 'A' with a Stable Outlook and
Short-term IDR
at 'F1'. The agency has also affirmed the bank's Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a',
Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at
'A'.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the holding company
Barclays plc's ratings,
and all debt ratings. A full list of rating actions is available
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is
stable. The 12
banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14.
Capitalisation
has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity
remains sound.
This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings,
particularly in
securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable
exposure to
conduct and regulatory risks.
Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while
growth in the US
and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help
the GTUBs with a
significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market
volatility, most
recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how
expectations of
rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets.
Our expectation
is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow
improved
prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes.
Sharp and
unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in
increased market
volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks'
earnings, although
we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined.
Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses
on trading
positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a
change of our
outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For
eurozone-focused banks, a
prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings
and could result
in a changed outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -IDR, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Barclays Bank's IDRs and VR are based on the bank's diversified
operations with
strong franchises in domestic retail and corporate banking and
in international
cards through Barclaycard. Barclays Bank's strategy includes a
scaling back of
its capital markets activities, but the bank will maintain a
sizeable investment
bank division, which we consider more volatile.
The IDRs and VR also reflect the group's capital position, which
continued to
improve in 9M14 and remains within its peer group range, albeit
at the lower
end. Barclays' fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio (CET1)
increased to 10.2%
at end-3Q14 (end-2013: 9.1%) and we view its trajectory towards
its target of
above 11% by 2016 as reasonable, given planned deleveraging.
Barclays' leverage
ratio also improved in 2014 and a reduction of non-core assets
should allow the
bank to reach its target of above 4% by 2016.
Barclays Bank's profitability remains weak, but its IDRs and VR
are based on
Fitch's expectation that the bank will strengthen performance in
line with its
updated business plan announced in May 2014, which includes
material cost
reduction. The plan also resulted in the creation of a non-core
division that
includes certain investment banking activities and the group's
retail and
corporate banking activities in continental Europe. Investment
banking will
remain a material part of the bank's activities and franchise
although we expect
a more balanced profile once the non-core activities have run
down.
Conduct and litigation risk continues to affect Barclays Bank
and its GTUB
peers, and we expect material further conduct costs. The bank's
IDRs and VR
reflect our view that the bank should be able to absorb sizeable
fines and
sanctions which, however, are difficult to predict. Among the
outstanding
investigations by various authorities are matters relating to
foreign exchange
rate-setting, which are likely to result in material fines. The
bank added
GBP500m to litigation provisions regarding this matter in 3Q14.
The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that Barclays
Bank will
continue to execute its strategy and will concentrate on
improving its
performance and capitalisation without a material increase in
risk appetite or
material damage to its franchise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
As Barclays Bank's IDRs and VRs are based on our expectation
that the bank will
successfully reduce its investment banking operations and cut
operating costs,
these ratings are primarily sensitive to the bank's progress in
meeting its
performance targets or reducing its capital markets activities
businesses as
planned.
Risk exposure in the investment bank has declined but remains a
source of
earnings volatility. Even after the completion of the planned
reduction, the
investment bank will remain large given a targeted allocation of
30% of group
RWA to the division Upside potential for the VR is therefore
limited in the
medium term. During the transition of its business model, which
will include
exiting several trading activities, the ratings will be
sensitive to material
damage to Barclays Banks' investment banking franchise from a
reduced client
base.
The ratings are also sensitive to the bank's ability to reach
its target CET1
and leverage ratios. Conduct costs above our base case
expectations could also
affect internal capital generation and capital buffers.
The group will be required to establish an intermediate holding
company in the
US and to create a ring-fenced bank in the UK. Both entities
will be subject to
capital requirements, and we expect the group to capitalise its
subsidiaries
sufficiently. The creation of separately capitalised and
ring-fenced legal
entities within the group could result in ratings
differentiation between the
legal entities over time. This will depend on the details of the
regulatory
requirements for each legal entity, including any impediments to
capital and
funding flows within the group, and on details of the businesses
allocated to
them, which have not yet been fully decided.
Barclays Bank's VR and IDRs incorporate Fitch's expectation that
the bank will
implement the planned cost reduction, which will help it to
improve performance.
Fitch expects that costs related to the restructuring and
conduct costs will
continue to affect performance in 2015, but the bank's
profitability should
gradually improve as efficiency gains are realised and non-core
disposals
progress. The VR would come under pressure if the bank is unable
to improve
profitability, which could be caused by failing to improve cost
flexibility.
Barclays Bank's VR is underpinned by Fitch's view that the bank
operates with
sound risk controls, which have enabled it to limit credit and
market
risk-related losses in recent years. Tighter oversight over
conduct risks should
help the bank to manage these risks more effectively. Increased
risk appetite,
which Fitch does not expect given the bank's efforts to reduce
RWA and leverage,
would put pressure on its VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Barclays Bank's Support Rating and SRF are based on Fitch's
expectation that
there remains an extremely high probability that the UK
(AA+/Stable) would
support Barclays Bank, if required, until the mechanism for
resolving large
global systemically important banks (G-SIB) becomes operational.
This
expectation reflects the UK's extremely high ability to support
its banks
especially given its strong financial flexibility. Specific to
Barclays Bank,
our view of support likelihood is mainly based on its systemic
importance in the
UK, given its size, significant deposit market shares and its
franchise as a
core provider of credit and other key financial services to the
UK economy.
However, legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives are
reaching a point
where a resolution of a G-SIB can be achieved without excessive
disruption to
financial markets, and it is probable that senior creditors will
incur losses
ahead of the state should such a resolution scenario arise. In
the UK, primary
legislation for resolution has been put in place with the
Banking Reform Act.
The key structural reforms within the banking system will be
implemented through
secondary legislation. The Banking Reform Act has introduced the
requirement to
establish ring-fenced banking subsidiaries (to be implemented by
2019) and
statutory bail-ins. The UK regulator will by 31 December 2014
publish final
rules that will implement the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD)
in the UK.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Barclays Bank's Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to the UK's
resolution
framework becoming fully operational. Once the resolution tools
and mechanisms
are put in place, they will become an overriding factor in our
support-driven
ratings. Therefore, Fitch expects to downgrade Barclays Bank's
Support Rating to
'5' and revise its SRF to 'No Floor' during the first half of
2015. A revision
of the SRF would have no effect on Barclays Bank's IDRs as these
are driven by
its VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital, including the
contingent capital
notes, issued by Barclays Bank and Barclays plc are notched down
from the
respective VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in Barclays Bank's or Barclays plc's VRs. The securities'
ratings are
also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise
if Fitch changes
its assessment of the probability of their non-performance
relative to the risk
captured in the issuers' VRs. This might reflect a change in
capital management
in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer
requirements, for
example.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
Barclays plc's IDRs and VR are equalised with those of Barclays
Bank and reflect
its role as the bank holding company and the absence of double
leverage at the
holding company level. The equalisation of the holding company's
IDRs and VR
with the bank's is supported by limited debt issuance at
Barclays plc, which had
previously not issued material debt. However, debt issuance is
increasing.
Barclays plc started issuing hybrid AT1 instruments in 2013,
followed by Tier 2
and senior debt in 2014.
Barclays plc's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that support from
the UK
authorities for the holding company is possible, but cannot be
relied on,
primarily because of the holding company's low systemic
importance.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Fitch could notch the holding company's IDRs and VR below
Barclays Bank's
ratings if double leverage at Barclays plc increases above 120%
or if the role
of the holding company changes. Together with the creation of
separately
capitalised subsidiaries, over time further expected debt
issuance by Barclays
plc could change the relative position of creditors of different
group entities,
which would be reflected in different entity ratings, including
the holding
company's VR, IDR and debt ratings.
As the SRF is 'No Floor', the holding company's Long-term IDR is
driven solely
by its VR and is therefore primarily sensitive to the same
drivers as Barclays
Bank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Barclays Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt, including programme ratings: Long-term
affirmed at 'A';
Short-term affirmed at 'F1'
Market-linked senior securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Government guaranteed senior long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA+'
Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+'
Preference shares with no constraints on coupon omission:
affirmed at 'BB+'
Other hybrid Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Tier 2 contingent capital notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Barclays plc (Barclays's holding company parent)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Tier 2 instruments: affirmed at 'A-'
Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at
'BB+'
Barclays US CCP Funding LLC
US repo notes programme: affirmed at 'F1'
