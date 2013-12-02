(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays
Bank plc's
(Barclays; A/Stable/F1) GBP16bn mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'
with a Stable
Outlook following a review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating is based on Barclays Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A' and a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high
risk), which
allow for a maximum achievable rating for the covered bonds of
'AA' on a PD
basis, and 'AAA' after factoring in recoveries given default.
The rating is also
based on the asset percentage (AP) of 74.4% used in the asset
coverage test, as
communicated in the investor report, which provides a cushion
compared with
Fitch's breakeven AP of 82% for the 'AAA' rating.
The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, mainly
driven by the Stable
Outlook on Barclays' IDR.
The D-Cap of 3 is unchanged and is driven by the moderate high
risk assessment
of the liquidity gap & systemic risk, which is the weakest of
the D-Cap
components. The asset segregation and systemic alternative
management risk is
assessed as low and the cover pool-specific alternative
management and
privileged derivatives were assessed at moderate risk from a
discontinuity point
of view.
The moderate high risk assessment for the liquidity gap and
systemic risk
reflects Fitch's view on the pre-maturity test for the hard
bullet bonds within
the programme. A breach of this pre-maturity test leads to an
issuer event of
default and a sale of cover assets by the LLP at least six
months prior to a
scheduled covered bond maturity, while Fitch has assessed the
stressed time to
sell residential mortgage cover assets in the UK as nine months.
Fitch also
considers the liquidity mitigants in the form of a three-month
interest reserve
fund and a 12-month extendible maturity on the soft-bullet bonds
within this
component.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP has increased to 82% from 78% last year.
This supports a
'AA' rating on a PD basis and allows for a two-notch recovery
uplift for the
covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The increase was driven by
lower refinancing
stress assumptions, reflecting a sustained decrease in UK RMBS
spreads over the
past 12 months. This results in a lower discounting of the cover
assets when
modelling a stressed sale of the assets in Fitch's cash-flows
model. Further
benefit to the AP is due to Barclays increasing the total return
swap margin on
the asset swap in October 2013. Fitch has modelled the increase
as the swap is
not providing excessive support to the programme.
Fitch increased the stressed weighted average (WA) foreclosure
frequency due to
concerns about the full valuations completed on remortgage
loans. The valuation
is a confirmation from a Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors
qualified
surveyor that the property and value meets Barclays' criteria.
No further
details are provided. The agency deems this less effective than
a full physical
valuation. The WA recovery rate is adjusted for the repossession
data provided
on Barclays' total mortgage book, which is slightly higher than
Fitch's criteria
assumptions. However, this has not deteriorated since the
December 2012 review.
Interest rate mismatches are hedged. The cover assets yield both
floating and
fixed rates and a total return swap is in place with Barclays to
transform the
interest collections from the cover assets into one-month GBP
LIBOR plus 94bp.
The bonds yield both fixed and floating rates and are
denominated in euros,
sterling, US dollars and Swiss francs. Interest and currency
rate risk are also
hedged with Barclays.
The bonds issued from the programme are evenly split between
hard bullet and
soft bullet. The soft bullet bonds all have a 12-month
extendable maturity
feature. Maturity mismatches for the programme are significant,
with the
weighted-average life of the assets at 16.4 years and of the
liabilities at 4.4
years.
At end-September 2013, the cover pool consisted of GBP24.5bn of
residential
mortgages. The pool consisted of 190,360 loans secured on
residential properties
in the UK with 41.5% on interest-only repayments and 84.7%
tracker rate loans.
The mortgage portfolio had a WA current indexed loan to value
(LTV) ratio of
56.6% and seasoning of 52 months. The cover pool assets are
reasonably
diversified across the UK, with the highest concentrations
mainly in the south
east (38.8%), Greater London (12.9%), south west (7.9%), north
west (7.3%) and
East Anglia (7.0%). There are no buy-to-let loans or offset
mortgage loan
products in the cover pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has
calculated the pool's
cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure at 18.5% and a WA
recovery rate of 61.3%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurred:
(i) Barclays' IDR was downgraded by one notches to 'A-' or
lower; or (ii) the
D-Cap fell by at least one categories to 2 (high risk); or (iii)
the AP that
Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above the
'AAA' breakeven AP
of 82%.
Given the dynamic nature of the programme, the composition and
credit quality of
the cover pool may change over time. The Fitch breakeven AP for
the covered bond
rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the
cover assets
relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over
time, even in the
absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to
remain stable over
time.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Kemmy
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1474
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Lukas Platzer
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1589
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss
Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom', dated 9 August 2012,
'Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinancing Stress Addendum',
dated 3 June 2013,
and 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
