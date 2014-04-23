(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bavarian Sky Europe S.A., Compartment 1 Switzerland's notes as below:

CHF220.5m class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf' with Stable Outlook

The transaction is a securitisation of auto lease receivables originated by BMW (Schweiz) AG (BMWS). The originator is a wholly owned subsidiary of BMW AG. Securitised leases were granted to Swiss private and commercial lessees.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable performance, which is in line with Fitch's expectations. According to the investor report as of April 2014, the observed cumulative default rate since closing in May 2013 is 0.83% of the initial pool balance, including additionally purchased assets. The cumulative loss rate for the same period is 0.26%. Accounts currently delinquent for 30+ days are 0.79% of the total pool balance as of the April 2014 investor report. The transaction features a three-year revolving period since closing. Thus, it will continue replenishing until May 2016 unless early amortisation is triggered following an early termination event. In Fitch's view, the early amortisation triggers protect the transaction against potential performance deterioration.

The rated notes benefit from credit enhancement consisting of overcollateralisation through subordination (26.5%) and a non-amortising reserve fund (1%). Additionally, the transaction benefits from substantial excess spread that has been sufficient to cover the losses realised so far. To consider potential pool deterioration over the revolving period, Fitch constructed a worst-case portfolio subject to the replenishing criteria, which shows that the notes are able to withstand the stress without their rating being affected.

The current pool as of April 2014 is comparable to the one at closing. Currently, the total pool amount is CHF300m. Of the balance, 80.8% are new car leases and 19.2% used vehicle leases. Customer types in the pool consist of commercial customers with a share of 23.7% of the total balance, while private customers account for 76.3%.

In addition to the amortising lease component, the transaction also securitises residual values (RV). Hence, the performance of the class A notes is dependent on credit risk and RV risk of the underlying lease contracts. The current RV share is 48.9% as of the April 2014 reporting date, which is well below the maximum RV of 60% that is allowed according to the replenishing criteria and that Fitch assumed when constructing the worst-case portfolio at closing.

RATING SENSITIVITES

Fitch has maintained its base case assumptions set at the transaction closing date.

Due to the material RV amount in the pool, the transaction performance is primarily sensitive to the RVs and hence, to a potential deterioration of the Swiss used car market. Fitch expects continued growth for the Swiss economy, which will be supportive of used car prices.

The pool is revolving and hence, the initial rating sensitivities are the same as at transaction closing and are further described in the new issue report dated 15 May 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.