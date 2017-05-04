(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bayerische
Landesbank's (BayernLB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-' with a
Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. The
Short-Term IDR has
been affirmed at 'F1' and the Support Rating (SR) at '1'. A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The affirmation of the IDRs and SR reflects Fitch's view that
institutional
support from the bank's owners is very strong. The affirmation
of the VR
reflects the bank's improving asset quality and capitalisation,
which we expect
to strengthen its company profile. The VR also reflects
continued challenges on
earnings driven by low interest rates and strong competition in
the German
banking sector.
The rating action was taken in conjunction with Fitch's periodic
review of three
Landesbanken based in southern Germany.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT
BayernLB's IDRs, SR and senior debt ratings are driven by strong
institutional
support from its owners, the regional state of Bavaria
(AAA/Stable), Bavaria's
savings banks and ultimately Germany's savings banks group,
Sparkassen
Finanzgruppe (SFG, A+/Stable).
Fitch's institutional support assumptions are underpinned by
provisions
contained in the statutes of SFG's and the Landesbanken's
institutional
protection fund. Our support considerations are also based on
the view that the
owners consider their investment in BayernLB to be long-term and
strategic. This
is underpinned by BayernLB's focus on its statutory roles, which
include
supporting the Bavarian economy as well as acting as the central
institution for
Bavaria's savings banks and as house bank for the state of
Bavaria.
Fitch uses the lower Long-Term IDR of BayernLB's owners, SFG's
Long-Term IDR, as
anchor for determining the bank's support-driven ratings.
Fitch's believes
support would need to be forthcoming from both SFG and the state
of Bavaria to
avoid triggering state-aid considerations and resolution under
the German
Recovery and Resolution Act if BayernLB fails. Our assessment of
Bavaria's
creditworthiness is underpinned by the stability of Germany's
solidarity and
financial equalisation system, which links Bavaria's
creditworthiness to that of
the German sovereign (AAA/Stable). SFG's support ability is
strong, but not as
strong as that of Bavaria.
We notch down BayernLB's Long-Term IDR twice from SFG's 'A+'
because we consider
BayernLB's role for its owners to be strategic, but not key and
integral, and
because of potential legal and regulatory barriers related to
state-aid
considerations and provisions of German resolution legislation.
The Stable
Outlook reflects steady support assumptions and the Stable
Outlook on SFG's
Long-Term IDR.
The bank's Short-Term IDR is at the higher of the two Short-Term
IDRs that map
to an 'A-' on Fitch's rating scale. This reflects BayernLB's
strong links to SFG
and privileged access to SFG's ample excess liquidity and
funding resources.
The ratings of BayernLB's senior unsecured obligations are
equalised with the
bank's IDRs.
VR
The affirmation of the VR reflects BayernLB's improved asset
quality and
capitalisation, which has been driven by further reduction of
legacy assets. The
bank's modest underlying profitability constrains the VR, even
though the stable
performance achieved in 2016 has put the bank in a favourable
position to repay
its outstanding state aid of EUR1 billion to Bavaria within the
next two years.
Asset quality strengthened in 2016, supported by Germany's
benign economic
environment and sound corporate sector. The significant winding
down of its
non-core unit (NCU) and de-recognition of part of its impaired
exposure to the
Austrian wind-down institution HETA Asset Resolution AG also
contributed to a
further decline of BayernLB's non-performing loan ratio to a low
level. Similar
to its Landesbank peers, BayernLB's business model will continue
to entail
significant sector and single-name loan concentration.
Declining risk-weighted assets boosted BayernLB's fully loaded
common equity
Tier 1 (CET1) ratio to 13.2% at end-2016 from 12% at end-2015.
This compares
favourably with peers and, in light of BayernLB's improved risk
profile,
provides adequate buffer above the bank's 2017 transitional CET1
SREP
requirement of 8%. However, its fully loaded leverage ratio
remains tight
because a high share of the bank's assets benefits from very low
regulatory risk
weights.
BayernLB's 10% pre-tax profit increase in 2016 was largely
attributable to the
NCU, which reduced its annual loss by 97% yoy, driven by low
loan impairments.
The core segments' performance benefited from one-off gains but
will continue to
suffer from the low-interest-rate environment and cost pressure
in 2017.
BayernLB has ample liquidity and a diversified funding mix by
funding sources
and customers. It includes material wholesale funding and
additionally benefits
from access to the savings banks' large excess liquidity and
retail deposits of
DKB, its online banking arm, which has strengthened its funding
profile.
GRANDFATHERED STATE-GUARANTEED SECURITIES
The ratings of the grandfathered state-guaranteed senior
unsecured, Tier 2
subordinated and market-linked notes are equalised with the
regional state of
Bavaria's Long-Term IDR as we believe that Bavaria's ability and
propensity to
honour its guarantee is very strong.
TIER 2 SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
BayernLB's Tier 2 subordinated notes are notched down once from
the VR to
reflect our assessment of the notes' relative loss severity.
The rating of the performing hybrid securities issued by
BayernLB Capital Trust
I is notched down four times from the VR, two notches for loss
severity relative
to average recoveries and two notches for incremental
non-performance risk.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
BayernLB's Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) and Deposit
Ratings are
equalised with its IDRs. We believe the bank's buffers of junior
and vanilla
senior debt do not afford any obvious incremental probability of
default benefit
over and above the multi-notch support benefit already factored
into its IDRs.
We do not apply any uplift for above-average recovery prospects
in the event of
default because of the limited visibility into recovery levels
in such
circumstances. In the highly unlikely event that BayernLB failed
and was not
supported by its savings banks and state owners, its balance
sheets would most
likely differ substantially from the current one.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, SR and senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to
changes in our
assumptions around the propensity or ability of BayernLB's
owners to provide
timely support. This could result from a change to SFG's IDRs or
changes to the
owners' strategic commitment to BayernLB or to the bank's
importance for its
home region or for the savings bank sector.
A change to our assessment of the risks of triggering a
resolution process ahead
of support for a Landesbank more generally could also affect the
bank's IDRs, SR
and senior unsecured debt ratings.
VR
BayernLB's VR could be upgraded upon a further strengthening of
its company
profile if BayernLB could demonstrate sustainable profit growth
while
maintaining a conservative risk appetite. A potential repayment
of the remaining
EUR1 billion of capital received from Bavaria in 2017 would
conclude its
state-aid procedure and open opportunities to broaden its
franchise and
diversify its revenue streams backed by its improved
capitalisation.
BayernLB's performance is highly dependent on Germany's economic
environment. A
significant weakening of the latter would likely put downward
pressure on the VR
because the bank's asset quality, earnings and capitalisation
would be likely to
weaken at the same time.
GRANDFATHERED STATE-GUARANTEED SECURITIES
The ratings of the grandfathered state-guaranteed senior
unsecured, Tier 2
subordinated and market-linked notes are sensitive to changes in
Fitch's view of
the creditworthiness of Bavaria, which is closely linked to that
of Germany.
TIER 2 SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the Tier 2 subordinated notes and hybrid notes
issued by BayernLB
Capital Trust I are broadly sensitive to the same considerations
that may affect
the bank's VR. On 12 April 2017, the bank announced its
intention to redeem the
hybrid notes on 31 May 2017. We expect to withdraw the rating of
the notes upon
redemption.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
The DCR and Deposit Ratings are primarily sensitive to changes
in the bank's
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bayerische Landesbank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: affirmed at 'A-'(dcr)
Deposit Ratings: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
Senior unsecured debt and debt issuance programme: affirmed at
'A-'/'F1'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Grandfathered state-guaranteed senior unsecured and Tier 2
subordinated debt:
affirmed at 'AAA'
Grandfathered state-guaranteed market-linked securities:
affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Senior unsecured market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Tier 2 Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Hybrid capital instruments issued by BayernLB Capital Trust I:
affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Schneider, CIIA
Director
+49 69 768 076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Schrimpf, CFA
Associate Director
+49 69 768 076 136
Committee Chairperson
Patrick Rioual
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 123
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
