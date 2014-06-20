(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bayerische
Landesbank's (BLB; A+/Negative/F1+) outstanding mortgage
Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'
following a periodic review of the programme. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on BLB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+'; the
IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4
(moderate risk);
and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account
in its
analysis, which is 27%, based on a contractual commitment. This
level of OC
supports a 'AA+' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis
and a one-notch
recovery uplift.
The Outlook on the Pfandbriefe is Stable despite the Negative
Outlook on BLB's
IDR, reflecting Fitch's favourable view on the position of
covered bonds under
the proposed EU Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD),
which has
recently been approved by the European Parliament and the
Council of the
European Union. Fitch expects the unchanged IDR uplift of '2' to
offset
potential negative rating actions on BLB's IDR related to the
weakening of state
support.
Although Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC remains unchanged at 25%,
the pool`s credit
risk has slightly worsened. This impact is offset by lower open
FX positions
from a year ago.
The credit loss in the pool is 18.3%, up from 17.5% previously,
driven by higher
defaults (62.1% up from 59% previously) due to increased
concentration in the
SME portfolio.
The decrease in FX risk predominantly results from around
GBP600m of loans
having matured over the last 12 months. This has had the effect
of leaving the
GBP assets nearly matched with GBP liabilities. The programme is
also exposed to
CHF, USD and SEK. A further risk driver is the notable initial
open variable
interest rate position, which did not change significantly.
Around 50% of the
assets are floating-rate compared with only 33% of the
Pfandbriefe. No
derivatives have been registered to mitigate these market risks.
As of 31 March 2014 the cover pool consisted of 15,194 loans, 8%
of which Fitch classified by balance as residential mortgage
assets and the
remaining as commercial assets. Around 40% are office properties
followed by
retail (25%) and multi-family (15%). Of the assets 68% are
secured by properties
in Germany, followed by the UK (8%), France (7%), USA (5%) and
others.
The unchanged D-Cap of 4 reflects Fitch's assessment of the
liquidity gap and
systemic risk as well as the cover pool specific alternative
management, which
are both deemed as moderate risk and the weakest link in the
constituents of the
D-Cap.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of BLB's mortgage covered bonds would be
vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is
downgraded by five or
more notches to 'BBB-' or lower; or (ii) the number of notches
represented by
the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to 1; (iii) the OC that
Fitch considers
in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of
25%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among other
factors, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore the breakeven OC for the covered bonds cannot be
assumed to remain the
same.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available soon in a
full rating report, at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+49 69 768076 133
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+49 69 768 076 131
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (10 March
2014), Criteria for
Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and
Covered Bonds (23
January 2014), Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real
Estate Loans
Securing Covered Bonds (22 May 2014), EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria (28 May
2014), EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria (28 May 2014),
Criteria Addendum:
Germany (3 June 2014), Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity &
Refinance Stress Addendum (4 February 2014), are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
