June 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bayerische Landesbank's (BLB,A+/Stable/F1+) public
sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'; Stable Outlook following a periodic review of the programme and the
application of the agency's new criteria for the analysis of public sector cover pools.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on BLB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', the
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC)
that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is 15% based on a
contractual commitment. This level of OC supports a 'AAA' rating on a
probability of default (PD) basis.
The 'AAA' break-even OC of 13.5% supports a 'AA' rating on the covered bonds on
a PD basis. In addition it is sufficient to achieve outstanding recoveries from
the cover pool should the covered bonds default, supporting a two-notch uplift
to 'AAA'.
The main driver of the break-even OC is the need to sell assets from the cover
pool, potentially in a stressed market environment and for depressed prices
driven by the maturity and currency mismatches between the programme's assets
and liabilities, which are not mitigated by privileged derivatives. Compared
with last year's analysis, the maturity mismatches increased further driving the
need to sell assets assuming an issuer default. The maturities of the
Pfandbriefe are heavily concentrated within the next years with about 60% of the
current outstanding volume maturing by 2016.
RATING SENSITVITIES
In terms of sensitivity of the Pfandbriefe rating, the 'AAA' rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) BLB's IDR was
downgraded by four or more notches to 'BBB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by
four or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that
Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below the agency's 'AAA' breakeven level
of 13.5%.
Fitch has analysed the portfolio using its new criteria for the analysis of
public-sector pools. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit
loss of 3.3% compared with 1.9% previously, whereby the stressed defaults and
recoveries in this scenario are now 5.4% and 38.9%, respectively. The increase
in Fitch's loss expectation is mainly driven by lowered recovery assumptions
following the publication of the agency's new asset analysis criteria. BLB's
public sector Pfandbriefe rating is credit-linked to Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) as
around 48% of the cover assets are either directly exposed to or guaranteed by
the German sovereign or its federal states.
As of end-March 2013, BLB's outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe amounted to
around EUR22.0bn and were secured by a cover pool of about EUR34.7bn, resulting
in a nominal OC of 57.7%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the Pfandbriefe rating will be affected by, amongst
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding
Pfandbriefe, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the Pfandbriefe rating cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.