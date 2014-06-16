(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bayerische Landesbank's (BayernLB, A+/Negative/F1+) outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on BayernLB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is 15% based on a contractual commitment. This level of OC supports a 'AAA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis. The Outlook is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on BayernLB's IDR, reflecting Fitch's favourable view on the position of covered bonds under the proposed EU Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, which has recently been approved by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union. Fitch expects the newly assigned IDR uplift of '2' to offset potential negative rating actions on BayernLB's IDR. The cover pool credit quality has remained fairly stable over the past 12 months. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss of 3.2%, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries are 6.1% and 47.4%, respectively. The risks stemming from the maturity and currency mismatches still account for a high portion of the breakeven OC as they are not mitigated by privileged derivatives. The 'AAA' breakeven OC has decreased to 13% from 13.5%, which is attributable to slightly improved asset-liability mismatches. BayernLB's public sector Pfandbrief rating is credit linked to Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) as around 51% of the cover assets are either directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating of BayernLB's public sector covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by six or more notches to 'BB+' or lower; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to 1 or lower; (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 15%; (iv) the German sovereign is downgraded to 'AA+' or below. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among other factors, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore the breakeven OC for the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will shortly be available in a credit update at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Primary Analyst Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM Associate Director +49 69 768 076 131 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Mathias Pleissner Director +49 69 768 076 133 Committee Chairperson Rebecca Holter Senior Director +49 69 768 076 261 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 March 2014, 'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities, dated 30 January 2013 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 07 February 2014 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.