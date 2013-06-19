(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bayerische
Landesbank's (BayernLB) and Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's
(LBBW) Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' and Landesbank Saar's
Long-term IDR at
'A'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.
In addition, the agency has affirmed the Viability Ratings (VR)
of BayernLB and
SaarLB at 'bb+' and LBBW at 'bbb-'. A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The affirmation of the IDRs at their Support Rating Floors (SRF)
reflects that
Fitch's view of the extremely high likelihood of state support
for Landesbanken
is unchanged, in light of the banks' high systemic importance to
their local
regions as well as the strategic stake the German federal states
hold in their
banks. In addition, the high share of guaranteed funding by the
federal states
and funding through German savings banks is reflected in the
Support Ratings of
'1'.
At 'A+', BayernLB's and LBBW's SRF and IDR are one notch higher
than SaarLB as
Fitch believes that both banks' core business operations are in
Germany's
economically strongest regions, with a strong track record of
support provided
to their Landesbanken.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The IDRs, the SRF and the rating of the grandfathered debt of
all three banks
are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the
creditworthiness of the
German federal states, underpinned by the stability of the
German solidarity
system linking its creditworthiness to that of the Federal
Republic of Germany
(AAA/Stable). They are also sensitive to any change in Fitch's
view of the
currently high propensity of the federal states to support their
respective
Landesbank.
There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce
implicit state support
for banks in Europe, as demonstrated by a series of policy and
regulatory
initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking
industry. This
might result in Fitch downgrading SRFs in the medium term,
although the timing
and degree of any change would depend on developments with
respect to specific
jurisdictions.
In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing
policy discussions
around support and 'bail in' for eurozone banks. Until now,
senior creditors in
major global banks have been supported in full, but resolution
legislation is
developing quickly and the implementation of creditor 'bail-in'
is starting to
make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share
the burden of
supporting banks. This could ultimately also put pressure on the
SRFs of public
sector banks in Germany. However, for German Landesbanken Fitch
will also
continue to take into consideration the fact that the federal
states will
support their respective Landesbank as a strategic investment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The affirmation of the Landesbanken's VRs reflects the banks'
entrenched
regional franchise and high degree of co-operation with the
local savings banks.
The VRs also take into account the overall adequate asset
quality in light of
the sound economic environment in Germany, as well as their
solid funding and
liquidity positions.
However, Fitch considers Landesbanken's profitability as still
modest as it has
been supported by a very low level of loan impairment charges in
the past three
years. Landesbanken's performances remain constrained by a high
amount of low
margin loans as well as strong competition for its targeted
corporate customer
base.
All three Landesbanken's VRs also reflect the risks arising from
their exposure
to cyclical industries such as commercial real estate or the
automotive
industry. At the same time, the exposure to peripheral European
countries has
been significantly managed down. Fitch views outstanding amounts
as manageable
as they are largely concentrated in Spain and Italy.
In Fitch's view, LBBW's future capitalisation is more
predictable than
BayernLB's and SaarLB's, supporting its higher VR. BayernLB's
capitalisation is
adequate, with a Fitch core capital ratio of 10.4% at end-2012.
However, Fitch
notes that BayernLB will still need to repay EUR4.1bn in capital
over the next
six years, as requested by the European Commission (EC).
SaarLB's capitalisation is particularly weak, in Fitch's view,
in light of the
high amount of silent participations of EUR389m. Fitch views
positively the
planned conversion of some of these capital instruments into
common equity in
accordance with Capital Requirements Directive IV proposals.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Downside risk to the banks' VR would most likely be a
consequence of adverse
external factors. For example, if the economic outlook for
Germany's economy
deteriorates sharply, and the banks' modest profits could not
cover rising
impairment charges, absent further progress in strengthening
efficiency and
expanding revenues sources.
At the same time, BayernLB's VR could be upgraded if its
stubbornly high cost
base, the high risk provisions arising from the bank's Hungarian
activities and
the bank's fair value driven volatility were reduced. In
addition, clarity on
the large tail risk BayernLB faces with regard to its
significant exposure to
Hypo Group Alpe Adria, which could impose substantial risk
provisions at
end-2013, would be a precondition.
LBBW's VR reflects the progress that has been made in improving
the bank's
overall risk profile, notably in deleveraging the balance sheet.
Nonetheless, it
also considers the weak but improving overall profitability and
residual
concentration risks on the asset side of the balance sheet.
Fitch believes that
LBBW's VR can further improve over the short to medium term.
This would likely
be driven by a further reduction in concentration risks and an
improvement in
profitability whilst maintaining the group's sound capital and
liquidity
profile.
Upside potential for SaarLB's VR would occur if SaarLB manages
to stabilise its
recurring profitability after considerable improvements in 2012.
In addition,
Fitch would view the strengthening of its capitalisation as a
prerequisite,
especially the Fitch core capital ratio in light of a high
amount of silent
participations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Landesbanken's subordinated debt instruments are notched from
their IDR, which
serves as an anchor rating. This differs from the VR anchor
rating used for most
developed market banks, reflecting Fitch's view that the
strategic importance of
the Landesbanken to its state owners would mean that support
would extend to
subordinated as well as senior debt if required.
The 'BBB+' subordinated debt rating for BayernLB and LBBW is
three notches below
their Long-Term IDRs. One notch captures their subordination and
two notches
reflect Fitch's opinion that there is still modest incremental
non-performance
risk relative to the unsubordinated obligations of the issuers.
While Fitch
believes the likelihood of support still to be high, there is a
small
possibility that the banks' owners may somehow be prevented from
supporting
subordinated debt, for example by the EC. There is some
uncertainty about how
any future EC state aid approval process would play out should
any extraordinary
support from the banks' state owners be required again.
Potential banking union
in Europe also presents a risk that owners may be prevented from
supporting
subordinated debt.
The affirmation of BayernLB's hybrid capital instrument,
BayernLB Capital Trust
I, is based on Fitch's view that the hybrid instruments will
continue to be
non-performing until 2013 and most likely also in 2014. Fitch
does not expect
BayernLB to report sufficient distributable profits to meet the
terms of the
instrument for 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
BayernLB's and LBBW's subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to
any change in
their IDRs as the anchor rating or to any developments, for
example with respect
to banking union or resolution legislation that would make it
more difficult for
state owners to support subordinated debt.
The 'CCC' rating for BayernLB Capital Trust I's hybrid capital
instruments would
be upgraded if these instruments return to performing status,
which Fitch
considers unlikely before end-2014. A further downgrade would
become likely if
BayernLB reported significant losses in its unconsolidated
financial accounts,
which Fitch views as unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
BayernLB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities:
affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+ emr'
Subordinated lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
BayernLB Capital Trust I
Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'CCC'
LBBW:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities:
affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
LBBW Dublin Management GmbH:
Grandfathered Long-term debt affirmed at 'AAA'
Landesbank Saar
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
