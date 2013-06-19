(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bayerische Landesbank's (BayernLB) and Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's (LBBW) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' and Landesbank Saar's Long-term IDR at 'A'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. In addition, the agency has affirmed the Viability Ratings (VR) of BayernLB and SaarLB at 'bb+' and LBBW at 'bbb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The affirmation of the IDRs at their Support Rating Floors (SRF) reflects that Fitch's view of the extremely high likelihood of state support for Landesbanken is unchanged, in light of the banks' high systemic importance to their local regions as well as the strategic stake the German federal states hold in their banks. In addition, the high share of guaranteed funding by the federal states and funding through German savings banks is reflected in the Support Ratings of '1'. At 'A+', BayernLB's and LBBW's SRF and IDR are one notch higher than SaarLB as Fitch believes that both banks' core business operations are in Germany's economically strongest regions, with a strong track record of support provided to their Landesbanken. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The IDRs, the SRF and the rating of the grandfathered debt of all three banks are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the German federal states, underpinned by the stability of the German solidarity system linking its creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable). They are also sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the currently high propensity of the federal states to support their respective Landesbank. There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce implicit state support for banks in Europe, as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result in Fitch downgrading SRFs in the medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on developments with respect to specific jurisdictions. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing policy discussions around support and 'bail in' for eurozone banks. Until now, senior creditors in major global banks have been supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of creditor 'bail-in' is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting banks. This could ultimately also put pressure on the SRFs of public sector banks in Germany. However, for German Landesbanken Fitch will also continue to take into consideration the fact that the federal states will support their respective Landesbank as a strategic investment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The affirmation of the Landesbanken's VRs reflects the banks' entrenched regional franchise and high degree of co-operation with the local savings banks. The VRs also take into account the overall adequate asset quality in light of the sound economic environment in Germany, as well as their solid funding and liquidity positions. However, Fitch considers Landesbanken's profitability as still modest as it has been supported by a very low level of loan impairment charges in the past three years. Landesbanken's performances remain constrained by a high amount of low margin loans as well as strong competition for its targeted corporate customer base. All three Landesbanken's VRs also reflect the risks arising from their exposure to cyclical industries such as commercial real estate or the automotive industry. At the same time, the exposure to peripheral European countries has been significantly managed down. Fitch views outstanding amounts as manageable as they are largely concentrated in Spain and Italy. In Fitch's view, LBBW's future capitalisation is more predictable than BayernLB's and SaarLB's, supporting its higher VR. BayernLB's capitalisation is adequate, with a Fitch core capital ratio of 10.4% at end-2012. However, Fitch notes that BayernLB will still need to repay EUR4.1bn in capital over the next six years, as requested by the European Commission (EC). SaarLB's capitalisation is particularly weak, in Fitch's view, in light of the high amount of silent participations of EUR389m. Fitch views positively the planned conversion of some of these capital instruments into common equity in accordance with Capital Requirements Directive IV proposals. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Downside risk to the banks' VR would most likely be a consequence of adverse external factors. For example, if the economic outlook for Germany's economy deteriorates sharply, and the banks' modest profits could not cover rising impairment charges, absent further progress in strengthening efficiency and expanding revenues sources. At the same time, BayernLB's VR could be upgraded if its stubbornly high cost base, the high risk provisions arising from the bank's Hungarian activities and the bank's fair value driven volatility were reduced. In addition, clarity on the large tail risk BayernLB faces with regard to its significant exposure to Hypo Group Alpe Adria, which could impose substantial risk provisions at end-2013, would be a precondition. LBBW's VR reflects the progress that has been made in improving the bank's overall risk profile, notably in deleveraging the balance sheet. Nonetheless, it also considers the weak but improving overall profitability and residual concentration risks on the asset side of the balance sheet. Fitch believes that LBBW's VR can further improve over the short to medium term. This would likely be driven by a further reduction in concentration risks and an improvement in profitability whilst maintaining the group's sound capital and liquidity profile. Upside potential for SaarLB's VR would occur if SaarLB manages to stabilise its recurring profitability after considerable improvements in 2012. In addition, Fitch would view the strengthening of its capitalisation as a prerequisite, especially the Fitch core capital ratio in light of a high amount of silent participations. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Landesbanken's subordinated debt instruments are notched from their IDR, which serves as an anchor rating. This differs from the VR anchor rating used for most developed market banks, reflecting Fitch's view that the strategic importance of the Landesbanken to its state owners would mean that support would extend to subordinated as well as senior debt if required. The 'BBB+' subordinated debt rating for BayernLB and LBBW is three notches below their Long-Term IDRs. One notch captures their subordination and two notches reflect Fitch's opinion that there is still modest incremental non-performance risk relative to the unsubordinated obligations of the issuers. While Fitch believes the likelihood of support still to be high, there is a small possibility that the banks' owners may somehow be prevented from supporting subordinated debt, for example by the EC. There is some uncertainty about how any future EC state aid approval process would play out should any extraordinary support from the banks' state owners be required again. Potential banking union in Europe also presents a risk that owners may be prevented from supporting subordinated debt. The affirmation of BayernLB's hybrid capital instrument, BayernLB Capital Trust I, is based on Fitch's view that the hybrid instruments will continue to be non-performing until 2013 and most likely also in 2014. Fitch does not expect BayernLB to report sufficient distributable profits to meet the terms of the instrument for 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES BayernLB's and LBBW's subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to any change in their IDRs as the anchor rating or to any developments, for example with respect to banking union or resolution legislation that would make it more difficult for state owners to support subordinated debt. The 'CCC' rating for BayernLB Capital Trust I's hybrid capital instruments would be upgraded if these instruments return to performing status, which Fitch considers unlikely before end-2014. A further downgrade would become likely if BayernLB reported significant losses in its unconsolidated financial accounts, which Fitch views as unlikely. The rating actions are as follows: BayernLB Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+ Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+' Senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+' State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA' State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AAAemr' Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+ emr' Subordinated lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' BayernLB Capital Trust I Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'CCC' LBBW: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+' State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AAAemr' Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' LBBW Dublin Management GmbH: Grandfathered Long-term debt affirmed at 'AAA' Landesbank Saar Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA' Contact: Primary Analyst Christian van Beek Director +49 69 768 076 248 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 113 Committee Chairperson Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.