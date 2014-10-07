(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BB&T
Corporation's (BBT)
Issuer-Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+/F1'. The Rating Outlook
remains Stable. The
affirmation reflects BBT's conservative risk appetite, strong
management team,
and improving financial profile.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Financial
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holdings
Corporation (MUFG), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC),
Regions Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VIABLITY RATINGS (VR) & SENIOR DEBT
BBT's ratings were affirmed at 'A+/F1' reflecting the
consistency of the
company's performance through the credit cycle. Despite an
operating footprint
that was particularly hard hit, BBT remained profitable through
the cycle, a
testament to its strong underwriting and conservative risk
culture. Given the
prolonged low interest rate environment, Fitch remains concerned
regarding the
industry's potential to assume greater risk to improve returns.
In Fitch's view,
BBT's risk appetite and control infrastructure help to guard
against excessive
growth or weakening of underwriting standards. The company
utilizes conservative
risk limits, and exceptions to these limits are very rare. The
company has
historically had a very granular loan book with very few
outsized credits.
Although not immune to regulatory-related actions or legal
fines, BBT's
experience to date has been relatively manageable, especially in
light of its
sizeable residential mortgage exposure which has been the root
of so many
problems for the industry. While BBT did record a charge in the
second quarter
of 2014 (2Q'14) related to its FHA-insured loan origination
processes, it was
manageable, and not considered indicative of material risk
control failings.
BBT's ratings are also supported by its consistent business
model, strong
insurance franchise, and experienced management team. BBT's
insurance franchise
is considered one of the company's key franchise strengths, as
the sixth largest
insurance broker in the world, based on total brokerage revenue.
Fitch views
BBT's insurance line of business favorably, as it supports a
good degree of
revenue diversity with strong margins.
In terms of its financial profile, BBT's earnings performance
has improved, and
now tracks better than the peer average, providing support to
its higher
relative rating. Asset quality metrics continue to moderate,
with just 40 basis
points (bps) of net charge-offs (NCOs) in 2Q'14 (excluding
covered assets),
below the company's normalized range of 50bps to 70bps for the
next few
quarters. Fitch views the industry's low level of NCOs as
unsustainable, and
expects some mean reversion in losses, particularly in C&I and
card, for the
industry over the near-to-intermediate term.
BBT's liquidity and capital profiles also remain solid. BBT
disclosed its
estimated liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) at June 30, 2014 of
close to 140% under
the final rules. BBT also disclosed that its high quality liquid
asset (HQLA) as
a percentage of total assets was 16%, an additional metric that
many of its
peers have yet to publicly disclose. Fitch views BBT's capital
position as
appropriate, especially in light of the company's conservative
risk profile. The
bank's Tier 1 common ratio under Basel III was an estimated 10%
at June 30,
2014, unchanged from last quarter, and roughly in line with
other large regional
banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
As BBT is one of the highest-rated large regional banks, an
upgrade is currently
viewed as unlikely over the near term; however, significantly
improved
profitability metrics, combined with the maintenance of an
appropriate level of
capital could lead to an upgrade. Conversely, failure to
maintain earnings at
current levels could result in negative ratings pressure.
Although considered a low likelihood, a large legal or
regulatory fine that
impaired capital or raised concerns regarding BBT's risk
management
infrastructure could pressure the company's ratings. In
addition, a new
strategic direction which suggested its risk appetite was
increasing could apply
downward pressure on BBT's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
BBT's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should BBT's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for BBT given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
Given Fitch's
views that BBT may not receive a long-term debt requirement, its
ratings may not
be impacted as a result of Fitch's evolving review regarding
notching.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BBT has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, BBT is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BBT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BBT and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from BBT or its bank subsidiaries'
VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by BBT and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in BBT's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of BBT's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of Branch
Banking & Trust Company and BB&T Financial, FSB are equalized
across the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of BBT to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in BBT's IDRs.
To the extent that one of BBT's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from BBT's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BBT's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BBT and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in BBT's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
BB&T Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Senior debt at 'A+';
--Subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Branch Banking & Trust Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Senior debt at 'A+';
--Subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
BB&T Financial, FSB
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 27,
2014);
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14' (July 23, 2014);
--'Index Trend Analysis - 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls
to Neutral)'
(July 15, 2014);
--'Risk Radar Global 3Q14' (Sept. 15, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (Environment Constraining
Earnings)
here
Index Trend Analysis â€“ 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls To
Neutral)
here
Risk Radar Global 3Q14
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.