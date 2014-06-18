(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed BBVA-5 FTPYME, FTA's notes,
as follows:
EUR0.44m class A1 notes affirmed at 'Asf', Outlook Stable
EUR0.12m class A2 notes affirmed at 'Asf', Outlook Stable
EUR39.9m class B notes affirmed at 'Asf', Outlook Stable
EUR57m class C notes affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable
BBVA 5 FTPYME, F.T.A. is a static securitisation of a EUR1.9bn initial portfolio
of Spanish SME loans originated and serviced by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
(BBVA; A-/Stable/F2).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the transactions over the
past 12 months. Credit enhancement has increased throughout the structure to
99.3% for class A and 52.7% class B, compared with 66.9% and 35.8% respectively
a year ago. Class A and B ratings are capped at 'Asf' due to transaction's
exposure to payment interruption risk through Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
(BBVA; A-/Stable/F2). The rating of the class C notes is linked to their
guarantor, EIF (AAA/Stable/F2).
The portfolio has amortised to 6.54% of the initial outstanding balance. The 90+
day delinquencies decreased to 1.09% in May 2014 from 2.17% in June 2013.
Similarly over the same period, current defaults also decreased to EUR38.28m
from EUR41.89m. The reserve fund has been depleted since 2010 and a Principal
Deficiency Ledger (PDL) has built up. Over the past year, the PDL has increased
by EUR390,000 and currently stands at EUR11.63m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Applying a 1.25x default rate multiplier or a 0.75x recovery rate multiplier to
all assets in the portfolio would not result in a downgrade of the notes.
However, if EIF is downgraded, it would trigger a rating action on the class C
notes.