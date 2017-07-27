Fitch Affirms BBVA at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s (BBVA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. This rating action follows the revision of the Outlook on Spain's sovereign rating (see 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Spain to Positive; Affirms at 'BBB+', dated 21 July 2017 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT BBVA's Long-Term IDR and Viability Rating (VR) are one notch above Spain's sovereign rating (BBB+/Positive), reflecting diversification benefits from the bank's solid retail franchises in several countries outside Spain, namely Mexico, Turkey and a number of South American countries. The ratings also factor in the bank's modest risk appetite, weaker, albeit improving, asset quality metrics relative to peers, satisfactory capitalisation and resilient earnings generation. BBVA's risk profile is nevertheless correlated to that of the Spanish sovereign, as reflected in the sensitivity of the group's performance and asset quality to the economic environment in Spain. The bank's cost of market funding and the stability of the investor base are also typically influenced by perceptions of sovereign risk. The revision of the Outlook on Spain's sovereign rating to Positive reflects, among others, an improved macro-economic environment, which should feed through to the bank's asset quality over time. BBVA's asset quality metrics are weaker than peers', mainly reflecting the group's domestic exposure but also the group's business in several emerging markets. Better economic conditions in Spain are helping the group to digest its stock of problem assets (non-performing loans and foreclosed assets). Fitch calculates that at end-2016 the problem asset ratio was relatively high at 6.6% but expects it to decline gradually in the medium term as the Spanish labour and property markets strengthen on the back economic growth. Profitability has been fairly stable over the business cycle, due to geographical diversification and a retail banking focus. Wider margins in emerging economies and tight cost controls helped to absorb higher loan impairment charges over the past five years, particularly in Spain, and to maintain a resilient internal capital generation capacity. We expect a gradual improvement in BBVA's earnings over the medium term, including that in the US, where profitability is still weak. Capitalisation is broadly commensurate with BBVA's risk profile as the bank has solid buffers above minimum regulatory requirements. Risk-weighted capital metrics are weaker than those of many international peers, while the leverage ratio is stronger but its exposure to emerging markets is higher than peers. At end-March 2017, the bank reported fully loaded common equity Tier 1 and leverage ratios of 11% and 6.6%, respectively. BBVA's stable funding profile is underpinned by solid retail deposit franchises in its core markets. The group's international subsidiaries have no material funding imbalances. BBVA is a regular issuer in the domestic and international wholesale debt markets and has an adequate liquidity position. Fitch has affirmed the rating of BBVA's senior non-preferred notes in line with the bank's Long-Term IDR and existing senior debt ratings. Fitch views the likelihood of default on the senior non-preferred notes the same as the likelihood of default of the bank. Fitch has affirmed BBVA's Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) at the same level as the Long-Term IDR. This is because, in Spain, derivative counterparties have no preferential legal status over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BBVA's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors of the bank can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that the bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BBVA are notched down from its VR, in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below the bank's VR to reflect the above- average loss severity of this type of debt. Upper Tier 2 debt is rated three notches below the bank's VR to reflect the above-average loss severity of this type of debt (one notch) and high risk of non-performance (two notches) given the option to defer coupons if the issuer reports losses in the last audited accounts. Preferred shares are rated five notches below the bank's VR to reflect the higher-than-average loss severity risk of these securities (two notches),and the high risk of non-performance (three notches) due to a profit test for legacy issues and fully discretionary coupon payments for recent issues. SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES BBVA Capital Finance, S.A. Unipersonal, BBVA International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal, BBVA Senior Finance, S.A. Unipersonal, BBVA U.S. Senior, S.A. Unipersonal, BBVA Subordinated Capital, S.A. Unipersonal are BBVA's wholly-owned financing subsidiaries, whose senior debt, subordinated and hybrid securities ratings are aligned with those of BBVA based on Fitch's view of an extremely high probably of support from the parent if required, underpinned by an irrevocable guarantee in many cases. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT The Stable Outlook indicates that rating upside is limited in the foreseeable future. However, over the longer-term BBVA's ratings could benefit from a sustained improvement in economic conditions in Spain, further improvement in capitalisation and materially stronger asset quality, as well as better sovereign credit dynamics in the key foreign markets where the group operates. A downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating would trigger a downgrade of the bank's VR and Long-Term IDR. While currently limited, downward rating pressure could also arise from substantial asset quality or earnings deterioration or unexpected headwinds in the group's foreign operations. The rating of senior non-preferred notes is primarily sensitive to a change in the Long-Term IDR of BBVA. For the preferred senior debt and the DCR to achieve a one-notch uplift, the buffer of qualifying junior debt and non-preferred senior debt would need to exceed our estimate of a 'recapitalisation amount'. This amount is likely to be around or above the bank's minimum pillar 1 total capital requirement. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BBVA are primarily sensitive to a change in its VR. Upper Tier 2 notes and preferred shares are also sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the bank's VR. SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES The senior debt ratings of BBVA's wholly-owned financing subsidiaries are sensitive to the same factors that drive the Long-Term IDR of BBVA. The subordinated debt and hybrid securities ratings of BBVA's wholly-owned financing subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to changes in BBVA's VR. Hybrid securities are also sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the bank's VR The rating actions are as follows: BBVA Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Derivative Counterparty Rating: affirmed at 'A-(dcr)' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-' Senior non-preferred debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB' BBVA International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares guaranteed by BBVA: affirmed at 'BB' BBVA Senior Finance, S.A. Unipersonal Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' BBVA U.S. Senior, S.A. Unipersonal Commercial paper guaranteed by BBVA: affirmed at 'F2' BBVA Subordinated Capital, S.A. Unipersonal Subordinated debt guaranteed by BBVA: affirmed at 'BBB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Josu Fabo, CFA Director +34 93 323 8405 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Av. Diagonal, 601, 2nd Floor 08028 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 1 44 29 9174 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001