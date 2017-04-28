(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.'s (BBVA) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A-' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on
the Long-Term IDR
is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
In addition, Fitch has assigned an 'A-(dcr)' Derivative
Counterparty Ratings
(DCR) to BBVA as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant
derivative
counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer
ratings and express
Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default under
derivative
contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
BBVA's Long-Term IDR and VR are one notch above Spain's
sovereign rating
(BBB+/Stable), reflecting diversification benefits from the
bank's solid retail
franchises in several countries outside Spain, namely Mexico,
Turkey, the US and
a number of South American countries. The VR also factors in the
bank's modest
risk appetite, weaker, albeit improving, asset quality metrics
relative to
peers, satisfactory capitalisation and resilient earnings
generation.
BBVA's risk profile is nevertheless correlated to that of the
Spanish sovereign,
as reflected in sensitivity of the group's performance and asset
quality to the
economic environment in Spain. The bank's cost of market funding
and the
stability of the investor base are also typically influenced by
perceptions of
sovereign risk.
Asset quality metrics are weaker than peers because of its
exposure to Spain and
emerging markets. Better economic conditions in Spain are
helping the group to
digest its stock of problem assets (NPLs and foreclosed assets),
a large portion
of which was integrated upon the acquisitions in 2012 and 2015
of two banks that
received state support. At end-2016, Fitch calculates that the
problem asset
ratio stood at a still relatively high 6.6%, although it
decreased from 7.3% a
year earlier. At end-March 2017, the NPL ratio improved to 4.8%
and we expect
the positive asset quality trend to continue in 2017, mainly
driven by
improvements in Spain.
The group's profitability has been fairly stable over the
business cycle thanks
to the geographical diversification and retail banking focus.
Wider margins
in emerging economies and good cost controls helped to
absorb higher loan
impairment charges over the past few years and to maintain
strong internal
capital generation capacity. We expect profitability to be
resilient in 2017, as
economic improvements in Spain should offset the headwinds from
deteriorating
operating environments in emerging markets and some potential
foreign currency
exchange volatility in the income statement.
BBVA's capitalisation is broadly commensurate with its risk
profile, with solid
buffers above minimum regulatory requirements. However, given
its strong
presence in emerging markets, its capital levels could be more
volatile relative
to international peers. At end-March 2017, the bank reported
fully loaded CET1
and leverage ratios of 11% and 6.6%, respectively.
BBVA's funding profile is stable, as it benefits from solid
retail deposit
franchises in its core markets. The international subsidiaries
have no material
funding imbalances. The group is a regular issuer in local and
international
wholesale debt markets and has an adequate liquidity position.
Fitch has also assigned a DCR to BBVA since the bank has
significant derivatives
activity and is swap counterparty to Fitch-rated structured
finance
transactions. The BBVA's DCR is at the same level as the
Long-Term IDR because,
in Spain, derivative counterparties have no preferential legal
status over other
senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BBVA's Support Ratings (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floors
(SRF) of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors of the bank can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that the
bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD)
and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks
provide a framework
for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in
losses, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BBVA are
notched down from
its VR, in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably.
Subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below the
bank's VR to
reflect above average loss severity of this type of debt
compared with average
recoveries (one notch). Upper Tier 2 debt is rated three notches
below the
bank's VR to reflect above average loss severity of this type of
debt compared
with average recoveries (one notch) and high risk of
non-performance (two
notches) as there is the option to defer coupons if the issue
reported losses in
the last audited accounts.
Preferred shares are rated five notches below the bank's VR to
reflect higher
loss severity risk of these securities when compared with
average recoveries
(two notches from the VR), as well as high risk of
non-performance (an
additional three notches) due to profit test for legacy issues
and fully
discretionary coupon payments for recent issues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the group's
overall credit
profile will remain stable in the foreseeable future. Currently,
BBVA's VR (and
hence its IDRs) is capped at one notch above Spain's sovereign
rating. However,
a Spanish sovereign upgrade would not automatically trigger a VR
upgrade given
the group's material exposures to emerging markets such as
Turkey, Mexico and
Latin America. A stabilisation of key emerging markets combined
with a Spanish
sovereign upgrade could be ratings positive, if accompanied by
better asset
quality metrics.
A downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating would trigger a
downgrade of the bank's
VR. Downward rating pressure could also arise from sharp asset
quality
deterioration or a substantial weakening of earnings, which we
view as unlikely.
For the senior notes and the DCR to achieve a one-notch uplift
from the
Long-Term IDR, the buffer of qualifying junior debt and
non-preferred senior
debt would need to exceed our estimate of a 'recapitalisation
amount'. This
amount is likely to be around or above the bank's minimum pillar
1 total capital
requirement.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade of the SRs and upward revision of the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Banco BBVA
are primarily
sensitive to any change in their VRs. Upper Tier 2 notes and
preferred shares
are also sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of the
probability of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in the banks' VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
BBVA
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A-(dcr)'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper:
affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
BBVA Capital Finance, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares guaranteed by BBVA: affirmed at 'BB'
BBVA International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares guaranteed by BBVA: affirmed at 'BB'
BBVA Senior Finance, S.A. Unipersonal
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper:
affirmed at 'F2'
BBVA U.S. Senior, S.A. Unipersonal
Commercial paper guaranteed by BBVA: affirmed at 'F2'
BBVA Subordinated Capital, S.A. Unipersonal
Subordinated debt guaranteed by BBVA: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+34 93 494 3464
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal, 601, 2nd Floor
08028 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Committee Chairperson
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
