MONTERREY, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed BBVA
Bancomer's
Viability rating (VR) at 'a-', its long term foreign- and
local-currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-'; and its short term foreign- and
local-currency
IDRs at 'F1'. The long- and short-term National scale ratings
for BBVA Bancomer
and those of its affiliates Casa de Bolsa BBVA Bancomer, S.A de
C.V., Grupo
Financiero BBVA Bancomer (CBBB) and Facileasing, S.A. de C.V.
(Facileasing);
were affirmed at 'AAA(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)', respectively. Fitch
revised the
Rating Outlook of BBVA Bancomer's long-term IDRs to Positive
from Stable.
BBVA Bancomer's Support Rating was affirmed at '2' and its
Support Rating Floor
at 'BBB-'. The bank's global issuance of junior subordinated
debt was affirmed
at 'BB+' and its foreign and local issuances of subordinated
debt at 'BBB-' and
'AA-(mex)', respectively. See the full list of rating actions at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
BBVA Bancomer
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BBVA Bancomer's VR, IDRs and National scale ratings do not
factor in any
extraordinary support from its parent, despite being considered
by Fitch a core
subsidiary of its holding company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria (BBVA, rated
'BBB+' by Fitch with a Stable Outlook). On April 28, 2014, Fitch
stated that the
agency sees rating upside potential for some Spanish banks
(including BBVA)
following its recent upgrade of Spain's sovereign rating by one
notch (see
'Fitch Upgrades Spain to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable' published April
25, 2014,
available on www.fitchratings.com). The agency expects to review
the credit
fundamentals and ratings of Spanish banks that may benefit most
from the
improved sovereign dynamics in the near future. As part of its
assessment Fitch
will also review the banks' rating sensitivities, including with
respect to the
sovereign rating.
BBVA Bancomer's ratings are driven by its leading franchise in
the Mexican
banking system, ranking first by total assets, customer deposits
and loan
portfolio; its ample and steady customer base, as well as its
historically solid
and relatively higher profitability metrics. The bank's
reasonable asset quality
metrics and capital base are also considered; however, both
compare unfavourably
against BBVA Bancomer's main competitor.
The Positive Outlook reflects the gradual improvements in core
capital metrics,
which Fitch believes will continue, coupled with the structural
strengths of the
bank, and its moderately improved asset quality, with a
gradually decreasing
impairment ratio.
BBVA Bancomer's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor were
affirmed at '2' and
'BBB-', respectively, given the bank's systemic importance and
its role as the
largest Mexican bank. Fitch's support rating floors indicate a
level below which
the agency will not lower the bank's Long term IDRs as long as
the assessment of
the support factors does not change.
The bank's global junior subordinated debt is rated four notches
below the
anchor rating, BBVA Bancomer's VR, while the foreign and
national subordinated
debt is rated three notches below its VR and National long-term
rating,
respectively. The ratings are driven by Fitch's approach of
factoring in the
loss severity in view of the respective degrees of subordination
(-1 for the
plain subordinated notes and -2 for the junior subordinated
notes), plus the
effect of non-performance risk (-2 notches in both types of
securities).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BBVA Bancomer's VR could be upgraded if the bank sustains and
consolidates the
recent improvements in capital adequacy (Fitch core capital
ratio above 12%
and/or tangible common equity ratio above 10%), while
maintaining the gradual
recovery of asset quality (impairments below 3% of total loans)
and maintaining
other credit strengths. In turn, the Outlook on BBVA Bancomer's
ratings could be
revised to Stable if the recent improvements in capital and
asset quality
metrics are not sustained according to Fitch's expectations
stated above.
The bank's IDRs could be positively affected by an upgrade of
its VR.
Alternatively, these ratings could also benefit from a
multi-notch upgrade of
its parent company, given that the entity is considered core for
BBVA.
A potential upgrade or downgrade of BBVA Bancomer's Support
Rating and Support
Rating Floor will be driven by a change in Mexico's sovereign
rating and/or a
change in the expected propensity of support from the Mexican
government; both
factors with a low probability of occurrence at present.
The bank's subordinated debt ratings will likely mirror any
change in its VR, as
these issue ratings are expected to maintain the same relativity
to BBVA
Bancomer's intrinsic profile.
GFBB's Subsidiaries
The ratings of CBBB and Facileasing reflect the legal obligation
of GFBB to
support its subsidiaries, as well as Fitch's view that these
entities remain
core for the group's strategy and overall business profile. The
credit profile
of GFBB is associated with that of its main subsidiary, BBVA
Bancomer. Although
Facileasing's ultimate parent is BBVA, Fitch recognizes that
this entity is core
for GFBB's business profile and local franchise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of GFBB's non-banking subsidiaries will be driven by
any potential
changes in BBVA Bancomer's ratings or in the legal framework
that could alter
the propensity of the group to support them, an unlikely
scenario at present;
and/or by a change in each entity's strategic importance to the
group.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
BBVA Bancomer, S.A.:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'A-', Outlook
revised to Positive
from Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB-';
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)', Outlook Stable;
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Long-term 'plain vanilla' subordinated notes at 'BBB-';
--Long-term junior subordinated notes at 'BB+';
--Long-term senior unsecured global notes at 'A-';
--National-scale long-term rating for local subordinated debt
issues at
'AA-(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for local senior unsecured
debt issues at
'AAA(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for local issues of market
linked securities
at 'AAAemr (mex)'.
Casa de Bolsa BBVA Bancomer, S.A. de C.V.:
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)', Outlook Stable;
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
Facileasing, S.A. de C.V.:
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)', Outlook Stable;
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for local senior unsecured
debt issues at
'AAA(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating for local senior unsecured
debt issues at
'F1+(mex)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (BBVA Bancomer and CBBB)
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 818 399 9150
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Primary Analyst (Facileasing)
Alba Zavala
Analyst
+52 818 399 9137
Secondary Analyst (BBVA Bancomer, CBBB and Facileasing)
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 818 399 9146
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
