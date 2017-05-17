(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) for BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc. (BBVAC) at 'BBB+'
and Viability
Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
This action follows Fitch's recent rating action on BBVAC's
parent company,
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA). Refer to Fitch's
press release "Fitch
Affirms BBVA at 'A-'; Outlook Stable" (dated April 28, 2017) for
additional
information on the BBVA rating action.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
BBVAC's Long-Term IDR reflects the higher of its support-driven
IDR or its
standalone rating, the VR. BBVAC's support-driven IDR is 'BBB+',
while its
stand-alone rating or VR is 'bbb'.
BBVAC's institutional support-driven IDR is higher than its VR,
which reflects
the parent's ability and propensity to provide support to BBVAC.
BBVAC accounts
for approximately 12% and 11% of consolidated parent assets and
revenues,
respectively. BBVAC's IDR is notched down one time from the
parent's IDR of 'A-'
reflecting its role in the group, the level of integration, the
full ownership
stake, and the support track record.
VR
BBVAC's VR, which reflects the company's intrinsic
creditworthiness absent any
extraordinary support, was affirmed at 'bbb' primarily
reflecting the company's
solid capital position, and still relatively good asset quality
profile -
despite energy-related asset quality deterioration that began
impacting ratios
in late 2015/early 2016. The ratings are constrained primarily
by a weaker
earnings profile.
Capital remains solid, with a Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel
III of 11.77%, on
a transitional basis, up roughly 110bps from a year ago. This
remains above the
large regional bank peer median. BBVAC's capital requests have
been modest to
date, with relatively small dividends upstreamed to the parent.
The company has
one of the lowest total payouts in the peer group, incorporating
only dividend
payments. Fitch expects BBVAC to manage its capital profile
conservatively given
a weaker earnings profile.
Excluding energy-related exposure, asset quality continues to
remain relatively
good. Fitch notes that NPAs, inclusive of accruing troubled debt
restructurings,
were somewhat higher than the peer median at year-end 2016,
while NCOs remained
around the average. Asset quality measures have been impacted by
BBVAC's
energy-related loan book, which has been declining and totaled
around 4.8% of
loans at March 31, 2017. Fitch expects some deterioration in
asset quality for
BBVAC, as well as the industry, from unsustainably low current
levels.
Offsetting these rating drivers, BBVAC's earnings performance
continues to lag
the average for large regional banks in the U.S. and is
considered a key VR
constraint by Fitch. BBVAC ROA in 2016 was just 41bps, as
compared to the peer
average (excluding BBVAC) of approximately 95bps. However,
BBVAC's earnings
profile is in line with other FBOs, who tend to lag large
regional peers due to
generally higher funding costs, greater reliance on spread
income, and higher
efficiency ratio.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BBVAC's Support Rating of '2' reflects the parent's ability and
propensity to
support BBVAC. BBVAC's support-driven IDR has historically been
one notch below
BBVA, reflecting Fitch's view that BBVAC is strategically
important to BBVA,
though not core. Since BBVAC's support reflects institutional
support, there is
no Support Rating Floor assigned.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by BBVAC
and by various
issuing vehicles are all notched down from BBVAC's or its bank
subsidiaries' VR
in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
HOLDING COMPANY
BBVAC's IDR and VR are equalized with those of Compass Bank,
reflecting its role
as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to
act as a source of
strength for its bank subsidiaries.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BBVAC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher
than the company's
Long-Term IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit
from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives
deposit liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Since BBVAC's ratings and Outlook are correlated with those of
BBVA, changes in
BBVA's ratings may result in changes to BBVAC's IDRs and
Outlook. Given BBVAC's
VR is at 'bbb', downward rating actions may be limited to just
one notch, as
BBVAC's VR would become the anchor for its IDR, absent any
changes to the
company's VR.
VR
Over the medium- to long-term, Fitch envisions limited VR
upgrade potential
given the bank's earnings profile. A downgrade to the VR would
occur if BBVAC
began to manage its capital more aggressively; however, given
BBVAC's recent
CCAR capital requests and historical dividend practices, this is
viewed as
unlikely.
Further, Fitch expects that while the company's energy-related
exposure is
expected to continue to affect asset quality measures over the
near term, it is
not expected to impair capital. If capital erosion occurs
because of elevated
loan losses or other reasons, BBVAC's VR could be impacted.
Fitch expects loan
losses will deteriorate from currently unsustainably low levels,
but outsized
losses, particularly in the energy book, that reduce capital by
more than 50bps
could pressure ratings.
However, over the more medium to long term, BBVAC's VR could be
upgraded with
improving earnings performance, combined with the continuation
of moderating
asset quality and the maintenance of capital at appropriate
levels.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
If Fitch views BBVAC as no longer strategically important to
BBVA, the bank's
support rating could be downgraded. If the support rating were
downgraded,
BBVAC's VR would likely become the anchor rating for the IDR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
These ratings are all primarily sensitive to any changes in
BBVAC's VR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should BBVAC's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, or have
inadequate cash flow coverage to meet near-term obligations,
there is the
potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR
down from the
ratings of Compass Bank.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BBVAC and
its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in BBVAC's
Long- and
Short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable.
--VR at 'bbb';
--Support at '2';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
Compass Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--VR at 'bbb';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '2';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB-'.
TexasBanc Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bain Rumohr
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Justin Fuller
Senior Director
+1-212-908-2057
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
