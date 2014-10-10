(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based Banco Grupo Cajatres, S.A.'s (BCaja3) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', Short-term IDR at 'B' and Support Rating at '3'. Fitch has subsequently withdrawn all ratings. The withdrawal follows the announcement that BCaja3 was legally merged into its parent bank, Ibercaja Banco S.A. (BB+/Stable) on 1 October 2014. As a result, BCaja3 has ceased to exist as a separate legal entity. BCaja3's IDRs have been driven solely by parental support since its acquisition by Ibercaja Banco on 23 July 2013. Contact: Primary Analyst Josep Colomer, CFA Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85,7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Josu Fabo, CFA Director +44 20 3530 1513 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.