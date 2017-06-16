(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Beijing State-Owned Assets Management Co., Ltd.'s (BSAM) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the rating on its senior unsecured debt at 'A'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The agency has also affirmed the 'A' rating on the USD300 million 3% senior unsecured notes due 2020 and USD700 million 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2025 issued by Beijing State-owned Assets Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited (BSAMHK), BSAM's wholly owned subsidiary. In place of a guarantee, BSAM has granted a keepwell and liquidity support deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking on the US dollar notes to ensure BSAMHK has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under the guarantee. The notes were BSAM's first issuance of offshore debt and are affirmed at the same level as BSAM's IDR due to the strong linkage between BSAMHK and BSAM and because the keepwell and liquidity support deed and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking transfer the ultimate responsibility of payment to BSAM. Fitch believes both the keepwell and liquidity support deed and the deed of equity interest purchase undertaking signal a strong intention from BSAM to ensure BSAMHK has sufficient funds to honour the debt obligations. The agency also believes BSAM intends to maintain its reputation and credit profile in the international offshore market and is unlikely to default on offshore obligations. Additionally, a default by BSAMHK could have significant negative repercussions on BSAM for any further offshore funding. KEY RATING DRIVERS Links to Beijing Municipality: BSAM's ratings are credit-linked to, but not equalised with, Beijing municipality. This is reflected in BSAM's 100% government ownership, strong municipal oversight of its financials and strategic importance of the entity's operation to the municipality. These factors result in a strong likelihood of extraordinary support, if needed. BSAM is classified as a credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria. Beijing's Strong Creditworthiness: The capital city has a robust budgetary performance, a strong and well-diversified socio-economic profile and a close relationship with the China sovereign (A+/Stable), owing to its status as the capital. These strengths are mitigated by its moderately high municipal debt, contingent liabilities arising from its public-sector entities and weak transparency. Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: BSAM is wholly owned, managed and supervised by the Beijing municipal government through the Beijing State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. The group is registered as a wholly state-owned limited liability company and the government does not plan to dilute its shareholding in BSAM. Strategic Importance - Stronger: BSAM is a key investment holding platform of the Beijing municipal government to manage a diversified portfolio, which includes health care, technology, property development, finance, manufacturing, environmental protection, sports, culture and tourism, with both social and economic purposes. BSAM holds stakes in key Beijing financial institutions on the government's behalf. The lack of full flexibility in managing these investments also demonstrates the close linkage between BSAM and the Beijing municipal government. Balancing Policy and Commercial Objectives: One of BSAM's core operations is to incubate investments in new industries that the Beijing government seeks to develop. BSAM will exit the investments when they mature and recycle the capital into new projects that support Beijing's economic development. BSAM makes these investments in close consultation with the municipal government to determine their commercial viability. Moderate Business Concentration Risk: BSAM may face geographic concentration risk as a majority of its investments are based in Beijing. However, Fitch sees the risk to be moderate due to BSAM's increasing national presence via multiple investments in the previous few years, such as Dynagreen's renewable energy plant in Shenzhen. Business concentration risk is limited due to the diversified portfolio across multiple industries. Integration - Mid-Range: BSAM has received large government asset injections, including a national stadium and other state-owned assets. Total government support from the Beijing municipality amounted to around CNY12.9 billion between 2002 and 2015. BSAM also receives around CNY200-300 million per year in subsidies. Control and Oversight - Stronger: The group's board members are ultimately appointed by, or report to, the government. The group's financing plan and indebtedness are also closely monitored by the municipality via periodical financial reports. Satisfactory Financial Status: BSAM's assets largely consist of long-term equity investments, inventory and cash. Fitch expects to see further growth in BSAM's consolidated total assets following capex expansion. BSAM's parent-level total assets amount to around CNY48 billion and its parent-level total debt is CNY10.4 billion. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of Fitch's credit assessment on the Beijing municipality as well as a stronger or more explicit support commitment by the municipality may trigger positive rating action on BSAM. Significant weakening of BSAM's strategic importance to the municipality, dilution of the municipality's shareholding or reduced explicit and implicit municipality support may result in a downgrade. A downgrade could also stem from weaker fiscal performance or increased indebtedness of the municipality, leading to deterioration in the sponsor's creditworthiness. Contact: Primary Analyst Lorraine Liu Analyst +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Senior Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001