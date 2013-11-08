(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belfius Bank SA/NV's (A-/Stable/F1) mortgage cover pool pandbrieven at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the programme's main debtor of recourse and reference IDR - Belfius Bank NV/SA, a Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (Moderate) and a 30.5% breakeven level of overcollateralisation (OC).

The 'AAA' breakeven OC for the pandbrieven has decreased to 30.5% from 36% previously, reflecting the change in the asset and liability profiles and maturity mismatches. The pandbrieven have a weighted-average life (WAL) of 8.5 years, compared with a WAL of 10.9 years for the cover assets. Combined with the stressed refinance rate applied to a fixed rate pool, maturity mismatches account for a large part of the 'AAA' breakeven OC. Fitch compares this breakeven OC with the lowest OC of the past 12 months, which is currently 44.6%.

The Fitch breakeven OC for the rating will be affected, among other things, by changes in the assets profile in relation to the pandbrieven, which will change over time.

The Stable Outlook on the pandbrieven reflects the Stable Outlook on Belfius Bank, the stable outlook for Belgian residential mortgage loan cover assets and the maintenance of the OC levels for the programme.

The unchanged D-Cap is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk, which takes into account the 12-month maturity extension on the pandbrieven in the event of a default of Belfius Bank and a pre-funded reserve covering one year of interest on the pandbrieven. The same moderate risk assessment is also taken on the cover pool-specific alternative management component of the D-Cap analysis, based on a capable in-house developed IT system but taking into account the specifics of the management of Belgian residential assets and notably the all-sums mortgages and mandates.

Fitch assessed the asset segregation as representing a low discontinuity risk, given the protection provided by the pandbrieven legislative framework in Belgium with regards to commingling, set-off and claw back risks. However, there is a residual risk of some cover assets being returned to the issuer's insolvency estate if it can be established with certainty that they will not be needed to repay the outstanding pandbrieven. The same low risk assessment is applied to the systemic alternative management component of the D-Cap analysis, taking into account the role of the cover pool monitor and of the special estate administrator under Belgian law.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Pandbrieven's rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the reference IDR was downgraded by one notch to 'BBB+'; (ii) the current D-Cap of 4 (Moderate) was revised down to 3 (Moderate high) or lower; or (iii) there was a drop in the OC below Fitch's breakeven level of 30.5% for the 'AAA' rating.