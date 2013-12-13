(Repeat for additional subscription)

Dec 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belfius Bank SA/NV's (A-/Stable) mortgage cover pool Pandbrieven (Belfius Pandbrieven) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook.

Fitch has revised the breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) for the instrument rating to 25.5% from 30.5%.The update follows the EUR202m issuance of 21 series of unrated N-Bonds, ranking pari-passu with the outstanding pandbrieven series and all backed by the EUR4.6bn Belgian residential mortgage loan cover pool. Fitch compares this breakeven OC with the lowest OC of the past 12 months, which is currently 44.6%. The pandbrieven have a weighted-average life (WAL) of 8.7 years, compared with a WAL of 10.9 years for the cover assets. Combined with the stressed refinance rate applied to a fixed rate pool, maturity mismatches account for a large part of the 'AAA' breakeven OC. The Fitch breakeven OC for the rating will be affected, among other things, by changes in the assets profile in relation to the pandbrieven, which will change over time.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The 'AAA' rating of the pandbrieven is based on Belfius Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as the programme's main debtor of recourse, a Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (Moderate) and a 25.5% breakeven level of OC. Based on the D-Cap of 4 (Moderate), the maximum rating achievable for the programme on a probability of default basis is 'AA'.

The D-Cap is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk, while the same moderate risk assessment is also taken on the cover pool-specific alternative management component of the D-Cap analysis. Fitch assessed the asset segregation and the systemic alternative management components as representing low discontinuity risks and, given that there are currently no privileged derivatives registered under the programme, assessed the privileged derivatives as representing very low discontinuity risk under its D-Cap analysis.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Pandbrieven's rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Belfius Bank's IDR was downgraded to 'BBB+'; (ii) the current D-Cap of 4 (moderate) was lowered to 3 (moderate high) or lower; (iii) the OC drops below Fitch's breakeven level of 25.5% for the instrument rating.