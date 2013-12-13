(Repeat for additional subscription)
Dec 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belfius Bank SA/NV's (A-/Stable) mortgage cover pool Pandbrieven
(Belfius Pandbrieven) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has revised the breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) for the instrument
rating to 25.5% from 30.5%.The update follows the EUR202m issuance of 21 series
of unrated N-Bonds, ranking pari-passu with the outstanding pandbrieven series
and all backed by the EUR4.6bn Belgian residential mortgage loan cover pool.
Fitch compares this breakeven OC with the lowest OC of the past 12 months, which
is currently 44.6%. The pandbrieven have a weighted-average life (WAL) of 8.7
years, compared with a WAL of 10.9 years for the cover assets. Combined with the
stressed refinance rate applied to a fixed rate pool, maturity mismatches
account for a large part of the 'AAA' breakeven OC. The Fitch breakeven OC for
the rating will be affected, among other things, by changes in the assets
profile in relation to the pandbrieven, which will change over time.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' rating of the pandbrieven is based on Belfius Bank's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) as the programme's main debtor of recourse, a
Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (Moderate) and a 25.5% breakeven level of OC.
Based on the D-Cap of 4 (Moderate), the maximum rating achievable for the
programme on a probability of default basis is 'AA'.
The D-Cap is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the liquidity gap and
systemic risk, while the same moderate risk assessment is also taken on the
cover pool-specific alternative management component of the D-Cap analysis.
Fitch assessed the asset segregation and the systemic alternative management
components as representing low discontinuity risks and, given that there are
currently no privileged derivatives registered under the programme, assessed the
privileged derivatives as representing very low discontinuity risk under its
D-Cap analysis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Pandbrieven's rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs: (i) Belfius Bank's IDR was downgraded to 'BBB+'; (ii) the
current D-Cap of 4 (moderate) was lowered to 3 (moderate high) or lower; (iii)
the OC drops below Fitch's breakeven level of 25.5% for the instrument rating.