(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belgium-based Belfius Bank SA/NV's (Belfius) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support Rating Floor at 'A-'. At the same time, the agency has upgraded the Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb+' from 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high probability that the Belgian state (AA/Stable) would support the bank if required. This opinion is based on Belfius's systemic importance as the third-largest domestic retail bank (with a market share of around 13% of retail deposits) and from its full ownership by the Belgian state. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT The IDRs, senior debt ratings, SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the potential of sovereign support for Belfius. Changes in assumptions could be driven by a change either in the sovereign's ability, for example, triggered by a change in Belgium's sovereign rating, or in its perceived propensity to provide such support. In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September 2013, Fitch outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank ratings in light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see "Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings", 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", available at www.fitchratings.com). The IDRs and SRs would be downgraded and the SRFs revised down if Fitch concludes that potential sovereign support has weakened relative to its previous assessment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The upgrade of the bank's VR reflects an improvement in capitalisation, especially as measured by the Fitch core capital ratio (9.5% at end-H113, up from 7.5% at end-2012), given a reduction in negative revaluation reserves. The VR benefits from the bank's solid retail and public finance franchises in Belgium, which provide it with a healthy customer-driven funding mix and low risk loan book (non-performing loans representing only 2.5% of gross loans at end-H113, roughly 70% covered by reserves), but only modest profitability (annualised operating return on equity of 9.7% in H113). The VR remains negatively affected by the outsized legacy bond portfolio (2.6x of equity at end-H113), although Fitch believes that the quality of this portfolio has stabilised. Belfius also retains a large derivatives book, which stems from the bank's previous role as a competence center for derivatives within Dexia (A/Stable) before the latter was nationalised in October 2011. Fitch believes that this business is well managed and the market and credit risks are low, especially considering the increased government and regulatory oversight after change of ownership and restructuring, although it will nevertheless be an operational burden for Belfius until it is substantially run down. Belfius reported an operating profit in H113 after two years of operating losses as calculated by Fitch, but revenue is under pressure and costs remain high (cost-to-income ratio of 76% in H113). Fitch expects operating profitability to improve over time as the bank implements cost cutting measures and legacy assets are wound down. Belfius has historically provided funding to Dexia, but this exposure has significantly decreased (EUR14.4bn at end-August 2013) and is now essentially in the form of government- guaranteed debt issued by Dexia. Moreover, this exposure does not weigh on the bank's funding as it is refinanced with central bank repo facilities, in large part using the guaranteed debt as collateral. The Fitch core capital ratio is lower than the regulatory core Tier 1 ratio (14.3% at end-H113) due to the deduction of still large negative revaluation reserves (EUR1.4bn at end-H113), investment in the insurance subsidiary and deferred tax assets. Negative revaluation reserves have declined significantly owing to sale of bonds, amortisation of the bank's portfolio and tightening credit spreads. Remaining negative revaluation reserves will not necessarily translate into losses as the bank's solid funding base should enable the asset portfolio to be held to maturity if necessary rather than realising a loss on sale from the widened credit spread. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Belfius's VR would benefit from a material improvement in the bank's profitability and/or further notable reduction in its legacy bond portfolio and derivatives assets. However, any deterioration in Belfius's capital as measured by Fitch, for example due to an increase in negative revaluation reserves and/or losses on derivatives could be detrimental for its VR. The VR would also be sensitive to marked asset quality deterioration due to higher-than-expected domestic and European economic stress, resulting in securities and loan impairment charges. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - SUBORDIANTED DEBT Subordinated lower Tier 2 securities (XS0286515621, issued by Belfius Funding but guaranteed by Belfius) are notched off Belfius's VR, in line with Fitch's rating criteria for such securities. Their upgrade reflects that of the bank's VR and their ratings are sensitive to any changes in Belfius's VR. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES Belfius Funding and Dexia Financial Products, Inc. are wholly-owned financing subsidiaries of Belfius and all their issues are guaranteed by Belfius. Their debt ratings are aligned with Belfius's rating and are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in the bank's senior and subordinated debt ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Belfius Bank: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Senior debt affirmed at 'A-/F1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb' Support rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Belfius Funding Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-/F1' Subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt XS0286515621: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-' Dexia Financial Products, Inc Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' 