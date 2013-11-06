(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Belgium-based Belfius
Bank SA/NV's (Belfius) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
Support Rating
Floor at 'A-'. At the same time, the agency has upgraded the
Viability Rating
(VR) to 'bb+' from 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) reflect
Fitch's view of an extremely high probability that the Belgian
state (AA/Stable)
would support the bank if required. This opinion is based on
Belfius's systemic
importance as the third-largest domestic retail bank (with a
market share of
around 13% of retail deposits) and from its full ownership by
the Belgian state.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR AND SENIOR
DEBT
The IDRs, senior debt ratings, SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
assumptions about the potential of sovereign support for
Belfius. Changes in
assumptions could be driven by a change either in the
sovereign's ability, for
example, triggered by a change in Belgium's sovereign rating, or
in its
perceived propensity to provide such support.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September
2013, Fitch
outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank
ratings in light of
evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see "Fitch
Outlines Approach for
Addressing Support in Bank Ratings", 'The Evolving Dynamics of
Support for
Banks' and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", available at
www.fitchratings.com).
The IDRs and SRs would be downgraded and the SRFs revised down
if Fitch
concludes that potential sovereign support has weakened relative
to its previous
assessment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The upgrade of the bank's VR reflects an improvement in
capitalisation,
especially as measured by the Fitch core capital ratio (9.5% at
end-H113, up
from 7.5% at end-2012), given a reduction in negative
revaluation reserves. The
VR benefits from the bank's solid retail and public finance
franchises in
Belgium, which provide it with a healthy customer-driven funding
mix and low
risk loan book (non-performing loans representing only 2.5% of
gross loans at
end-H113, roughly 70% covered by reserves), but only modest
profitability
(annualised operating return on equity of 9.7% in H113).
The VR remains negatively affected by the outsized legacy bond
portfolio (2.6x
of equity at end-H113), although Fitch believes that the quality
of this
portfolio has stabilised. Belfius also retains a large
derivatives book, which
stems from the bank's previous role as a competence center for
derivatives
within Dexia (A/Stable) before the latter was nationalised in
October 2011.
Fitch believes that this business is well managed and the market
and credit
risks are low, especially considering the increased government
and regulatory
oversight after change of ownership and restructuring, although
it will
nevertheless be an operational burden for Belfius until it is
substantially run
down.
Belfius reported an operating profit in H113 after two years of
operating losses
as calculated by Fitch, but revenue is under pressure and costs
remain high
(cost-to-income ratio of 76% in H113). Fitch expects operating
profitability to
improve over time as the bank implements cost cutting measures
and legacy assets
are wound down.
Belfius has historically provided funding to Dexia, but this
exposure has
significantly decreased (EUR14.4bn at end-August 2013) and is
now essentially in
the form of government- guaranteed debt issued by Dexia.
Moreover, this exposure
does not weigh on the bank's funding as it is refinanced with
central bank repo
facilities, in large part using the guaranteed debt as
collateral.
The Fitch core capital ratio is lower than the regulatory core
Tier 1 ratio
(14.3% at end-H113) due to the deduction of still large negative
revaluation
reserves (EUR1.4bn at end-H113), investment in the insurance
subsidiary and
deferred tax assets. Negative revaluation reserves have declined
significantly
owing to sale of bonds, amortisation of the bank's portfolio and
tightening
credit spreads. Remaining negative revaluation reserves will not
necessarily
translate into losses as the bank's solid funding base should
enable the asset
portfolio to be held to maturity if necessary rather than
realising a loss on
sale from the widened credit spread.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Belfius's VR would benefit from a material improvement in the
bank's
profitability and/or further notable reduction in its legacy
bond portfolio and
derivatives assets. However, any deterioration in Belfius's
capital as measured
by Fitch, for example due to an increase in negative revaluation
reserves and/or
losses on derivatives could be detrimental for its VR. The VR
would also be
sensitive to marked asset quality deterioration due to
higher-than-expected
domestic and European economic stress, resulting in securities
and loan
impairment charges.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - SUBORDIANTED DEBT
Subordinated lower Tier 2 securities (XS0286515621, issued by
Belfius Funding
but guaranteed by Belfius) are notched off Belfius's VR, in line
with Fitch's
rating criteria for such securities. Their upgrade reflects that
of the bank's
VR and their ratings are sensitive to any changes in Belfius's
VR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANIES
Belfius Funding and Dexia Financial Products, Inc. are
wholly-owned financing
subsidiaries of Belfius and all their issues are guaranteed by
Belfius. Their
debt ratings are aligned with Belfius's rating and are sensitive
to the same
factors that might drive a change in the bank's senior and
subordinated debt
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Belfius Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Senior debt affirmed at 'A-/F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
Support rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Belfius Funding
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-/F1'
Subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt XS0286515621: upgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB-'
Dexia Financial Products, Inc
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Fitch France S.A.S
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Lawrence Power
Analyst
+44 (0)20 3530 1567
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August
2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities' dated 5
December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.