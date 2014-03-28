(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of three Belgian
pandbrieven programmes. These rating actions follow the
implementation of the
agency's revised Covered Bonds Rating Criteria dated 10 March
2014 to programmes
issued by Belgian banks.
The rating actions also take into account relevant Negative
Outlooks on banks'
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) announced by Fitch on 26
March 2014 (see
Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on
Weakening
Support). As part of its updated covered bonds analysis, the
agency has assigned
IDR uplift to each programme, where applicable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of Belfius Bank SA/NV's mortgage pandbrieven is
affirmed at 'AAA',
based on the bank's IDR of 'A-', a newly assigned IDR uplift of
'1', an
unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and higher
overcollateralisation (OC) taken into account by the agency than
the breakeven
OC for the rating.
The Outlook on the 'AAA' rating of Belfius Bank SA/NV's mortgage
pandbrieven has
been revised to Negative from Stable to reflect a similar action
on Belfius
Bank's IDR of 'A-'. It also reflects Fitch's view that a
potential downgrade of
the IDR may not be entirely compensated by the IDR uplift of
'1'.
The rating of ING Belgium's mortgage pandbrieven is affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable,
based on the bank's IDR of 'A+', a newly assigned IDR uplift of
'1', an
unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and higher
OC taken into
account by the agency than the breakeven OC for the rating.
The rating of KBC Bank's mortgage pandbrieven is affirmed at
'AAA'/Stable, based
on the bank's IDR of 'A-', a newly assigned IDR uplift of '1',
an unchanged
D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and higher OC taken
into account by
the agency than the breakeven OC for the rating.
The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement regarding the degree
of protection in
the event of a bank's resolution that would be available to
prevent the source
of covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover
pool. It is
derived from the following factors: Fitch's opinion regarding
the relative ease
and motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation,
the importance of
covered bonds to the financial markets in a given jurisdiction
and the extent of
buffer offered by senior unsecured debt.
Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than
liquidation contributes
to the IDR uplift assigned to the mortgage pandbrieven of
Belfius Bank SA/NV,
ING Belgium and KBC Bank based on their large size in their
domestic market.
Belgium is not deemed by Fitch to be a covered bonds-intensive
jurisdiction and
as such, this does not contribute to the IDR uplift of the
Pandbrieven rated by
Fitch.
Fitch estimates the long-term non-retail placed senior unsecured
debt of Belfius
Bank SA/NV, ING Belgium and KBC Bank do not exceed 5% of total
adjusted assets,
based on the latest available financial information. As such,
the covered bond
programmes of these banks do not benefit from the potential
uplift factor of
protection from the level of senior unsecured debt of the banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Belfius Bank SA/NV, mortgage pandbrieven's 'AAA' rating is
vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Belfius Bank's IDR
is downgraded
by two notches to 'BBB' or more; (ii) the D-Cap is revised down
to '2' (high
discontinuity risk) or lower; (iii) the level of OC that Fitch
takes into
account in its analysis falls below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC
of 25.5%.
ING Belgium, mortgage pandbrieven's 'AAA' rating is vulnerable
to downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR of ING Belgium is
downgraded by four
notches to 'BBB' or more; (ii) the D-Cap is revised down to '0'
(full
discontinuity risk); (iii) the level of OC that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis falls below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 43%.
KBC Bank, mortgage pandbrieven's 'AAA' rating is vulnerable to
downgrade if any
of the following occurs: (i) KBC Bank's IDR is downgraded by two
notches to
'BBB' or more; (ii) the D-Cap is revised down to '2' (high
discontinuity risk)
or lower; or (iii) the level of OC that Fitch takes into account
in its analysis
falls below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 24.5%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Will Rossiter
Director
+33 (0)1 44 29 91 47
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois Le Roy
Associate Director
+33 (0)1 44 29 91 75
Committee Chairperson
Helene Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 (0)1 44 29 91 40
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria, dated 10
March 2014,
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds,
dated 13 May
2013, Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds: Derivative
Addendum, dated 13 May 2013, Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses
in Structured
Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds, dated 23 January 2014,
EMEA RMBS Master
Rating Criteria, dated 6 June 2013, EMEA Criteria Addendum -
Belgium, dated 21
June 2013, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity
and Refinancing
Stress Addendum, 4 February 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
