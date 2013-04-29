(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Belarusian Republican
Unitary Insurance Company's (Belgosstrakh) and Export-Import
Insurance Company
of the Republic of Belarus's (Eximgarant) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'B-'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings continue to reflect the 100% state-ownership of
Belgosstrakh and
Eximgarant, and the significant support provided by the state to
the insurers by
way of guarantees for the majority of their insurance risks
(Eximgarant: 62% and
Belgosstrakh: 73% of premiums written in 2012), as well as a
record of
significant capital injections.
The insurers continued to maintain their strong market
positions, which are
supported by the preferential treatment provided in the
legislation governing
state-owned insurers.
Belgosstrakh continues to hold leading market positions in all
compulsory lines
and in a number of voluntary lines. The insurer's market share
stabilised at
around 50% of the sector's premiums in 2012 (2011: 49% and 2010:
52%) after a
decline in previous years due to more rapid growth of voluntary
lines at the
sector level.
Fitch views positively the decline in weight of the domestic
financial risks
line in Eximgarant's portfolio in 2012, which is not covered by
government
guarantees. Fitch does not expect the government to withdraw its
guarantees from
the company's export insurance activity.
Relative economic recovery and a significant fall in inflation
in 2012
positively affected Belgosstrakh's and Eximgarant's underwriting
profit, and
both companies recorded positive operating profitability for the
year, further
supported by investment income.
At the same time, the agency has concerns about the
sustainability of these
operating results in a still uncertain economic environment.
These concerns are
offset to some extent by the predominantly short-tail nature of
the insurers'
business and presence of the government guarantees for all
compulsory lines,
which include the most exposed long-tail workers' compensation
line, exclusively
written by Belgosstrakh.
Based on Fitch's risk-adjusted assessment, the insurers' capital
positions
strengthened in 2012 after large capital injections of BYR3.2trn
and BYR3.4trn
into Belgosstrakh and Eximgarant, respectively. The capital
increases are aimed
at enhancing the insurers' underwriting capacity and
facilitating retention of
larger risks. Nonetheless, the agency continues to acknowledge
exposure of the
insurers' capital to the low quality of invested assets, which
are significantly
concentrated in Belarusian issuers.
Belgosstrakh was founded in 1921 and is Belarus's largest
insurer with
BYR2,150bn in gross written premiums in 2012 and BYR5,881bn in
total assets at
end-2012. Belgosstrakh has eight branches and 119 representative
offices
covering all Belarusian regional centres, including Minsk.
Eximgarant was founded in 2001 and is the local exclusive
provider of export
insurance and also holds strong market position in regular
non-life lines.
Eximgarant was the fourth-largest insurer in Belarus by premium
volume in 2012,
with BYR238bn in gross written premiums and BYR4,221bn in total
assets.
Eximgarant is a member of the Prague club of the International
Union of Credit
and Investment Insurers, which includes the largest export
credit and
investments insurers from developed and developing countries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Fitch's view of the financial condition of the
Republic of Belarus
or any significant change in the insurers' relation with the
government would be
likely to have a direct impact on the insurers' ratings.
