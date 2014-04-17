(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belarusian Republican
Unitary Insurance Company's (Belgosstrakh) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating continues to reflect Belgosstrakh's 100% state ownership.
Belgosstrakh is the exclusive provider of a number of compulsory lines,
including state-guaranteed employers' liability, homeowners' property,
agricultural insurance and a number of other minor lines. The Belarusian state
has established strong support for Belgosstrakh in the legal framework,
including direct guarantees on policyholder obligations and significant capital
injections in previous years.
Belgosstrakh is currently the market leader in all compulsory lines and a number
of voluntary lines, including commercial property and casualty, and travel
insurance. Together with its life subsidiary Stravita, Belgosstrakh wrote 51% of
sector premiums in 2013 (2012: 52%). The insurer's strong market positions are
to some extent underpinned by the preferential treatment provided in the
legislation governing state-owned insurers.
Fitch's assessment of Belgosstrakh's risk-adjusted capital adequacy concludes
that the company is adequately capitalised for its rating. The insurer nominally
maintains a very strong level of capital relative to its current business
volumes with a Solvency I-like statutory ratio of 14x at end-2013. Fitch does
not consider that Belgosstrakh's economic capital adequacy is as strong as the
statutory solvency ratio implies since the regulator's formula does not take
asset risk into account. Risks on the asset side of Belgosstrakh's balance sheet
are highly concentrated and directly linked to the sovereign's credit profile.
Belgosstrakh has demonstrated profitable operating performance in the past five
years with net profit of BYR198bn in 2013 (2012: BYR130bn) with the investment
return being the key contributor. To assess Belgosstrakh's underwriting
profitability Fitch breaks the insurer's portfolio into two parts: regular
non-life business and two government-guaranteed lines with a specific reserving
methodology.
The regular non-life business accounted for 54% of gross premiums written in
2013 and included both compulsory and voluntary lines of business. This part of
Belgosstrakh's portfolio has had moderately negative underwriting results in
recent years. The regular non-life business demonstrated a notable improvement
of the loss ratio to 58% in 2013 from 65% in 2012, while expenses were stable.
Fitch believes that some part of this improvement can be attributed the
Belarusian accounting reform in 2013 and the shift to the accrual method from
the cash method. This effect will not be present in 2014so it should then be
possible to assess the sustainability of improvement in the underwriting
profitability.
The second part of the portfolio includes employers' liability and agricultural
insurance (38% and 8% of gross written premiums, respectively, in 2013), where
Belgosstrakh's functions are more of an administrative nature, although legally
the insurer carries the policyholder obligations. The underwriting result of
these two lines is always equal to zero as the technical result of the year is
fully transferred to the special reserve.
Fitch believes the employers' liability line may be exposed to reserving risk
due a non-standard reserving methodology and the line's long tail. To a
significant extent these concerns are offset by the availability of a direct
government guarantee on these policies. Belgosstrakh expects that this guarantee
could be removed only upon the transfer of these obligations to a governmental
social security agency. This option is currently not under consideration.
Insurance tariffs for compulsory lines are set by the state. Belgosstrakh has
limited control over the underlying profitability of related insurance lines,
which together accounted for 69% of gross written premiums in 2013, including
46% represented by employers' liability and agricultural insurance. However,
Fitch understands that Belgosstrakh plays a key role in advising the government
on the determination of insurance tariffs and in the development of insurance
legislation, particularly in the field of compulsory insurance.
In Fitch's view, Belgosstrakh's investment portfolio is of relatively low
quality. This reflects the credit quality of local investment instruments,
constrained by sovereign risks, and the presence of significant concentrations
by issuer. Belgosstrakh's ability to achieve better diversification is limited
by the narrowness of the local investment market and strict regulation of the
insurer's investment policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Fitch's view of the financial condition of the Republic of Belarus
or any significant change in the Belgosstrakh's relationship with the government
would be likely to have a direct impact on the insurer's ratings.