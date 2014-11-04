(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Belarusian
Republican Unitary Insurance Company's (Belgosstrakh) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Belgosstrakh's 100% state ownership. It also
reflects the
presence of guarantees for insurance liabilities under
compulsory lines, the
insurer's leading market position, its sustainable profit
generation, and its
fairly strong capital position. The rating also takes into
account the insurer's
potential exposure to reserving risk on employers' liability
insurance and the
fairly low quality of its investment portfolio.
Belgosstrakh continues to demonstrate strong operating
performance with an
operating profit of BYR695bn in 9M14 (9M13: BYR377bn), primarily
driven by
investment return, and to a lesser extent, by a positive
underwriting result.
The profitability trend in 2014 suggests that the improvement of
the
underwriting result in 2013 was not just a one-off event due to
a shift to the
accrual method from the cash method from 2013.
From a Prism Factor-Based Capital Model (Prism FBM) perspective,
Belgosstrakh
scored nominally 'Extremely Strong' based on 2013 results.
However, Fitch
believes that Belgosstrakh's capital is significantly exposed to
potential risks
of a high concentration of assets on its balance sheet that are
directly linked
to the sovereign's credit profile.
Belgosstrakh is the exclusive provider of a number of compulsory
lines,
including state-guaranteed employers' liability, homeowners'
property,
agricultural insurance and a number of other minor lines. The
Belarusian State
has established strong support for Belgosstrakh in a legal
framework, including
direct guarantees on policyholder obligations and significant
capital injections
in previous years.
Fitch also believes that the insurer may be exposed to reserving
risk on the
employers' liability line due a non-standard reserving
methodology and this
particular line's long tail. However, these risks are, to a
significant extent,
offset by the availability of a direct government guarantee on
these policies.
Belgosstrakh expects that this guarantee would only be removed
upon a transfer
of these obligations to a governmental social security agency.
This option is
currently not under consideration.
Belgosstrakh is the market leader in all compulsory lines and a
number of
voluntary lines, including commercial property and casualty, and
travel
insurance. Together with its life subsidiary Stravita,
Belgosstrakh wrote 54% of
sector premiums in 8M14 (2013: 51%). The insurer's strong market
positions are,
to some extent, underpinned by the preferential treatment
provided in the
legislation governing state-owned insurers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to Fitch's view of the financial condition of the
Republic of Belarus or
significant changes in Belgosstrakh's relationship with the
government would
likely have a direct impact on the insurer's ratings.
