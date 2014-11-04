(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belarusian Republican Unitary Insurance Company's (Belgosstrakh) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Belgosstrakh's 100% state ownership. It also reflects the presence of guarantees for insurance liabilities under compulsory lines, the insurer's leading market position, its sustainable profit generation, and its fairly strong capital position. The rating also takes into account the insurer's potential exposure to reserving risk on employers' liability insurance and the fairly low quality of its investment portfolio. Belgosstrakh continues to demonstrate strong operating performance with an operating profit of BYR695bn in 9M14 (9M13: BYR377bn), primarily driven by investment return, and to a lesser extent, by a positive underwriting result. The profitability trend in 2014 suggests that the improvement of the underwriting result in 2013 was not just a one-off event due to a shift to the accrual method from the cash method from 2013. From a Prism Factor-Based Capital Model (Prism FBM) perspective, Belgosstrakh scored nominally 'Extremely Strong' based on 2013 results. However, Fitch believes that Belgosstrakh's capital is significantly exposed to potential risks of a high concentration of assets on its balance sheet that are directly linked to the sovereign's credit profile. Belgosstrakh is the exclusive provider of a number of compulsory lines, including state-guaranteed employers' liability, homeowners' property, agricultural insurance and a number of other minor lines. The Belarusian State has established strong support for Belgosstrakh in a legal framework, including direct guarantees on policyholder obligations and significant capital injections in previous years. Fitch also believes that the insurer may be exposed to reserving risk on the employers' liability line due a non-standard reserving methodology and this particular line's long tail. However, these risks are, to a significant extent, offset by the availability of a direct government guarantee on these policies. Belgosstrakh expects that this guarantee would only be removed upon a transfer of these obligations to a governmental social security agency. This option is currently not under consideration. Belgosstrakh is the market leader in all compulsory lines and a number of voluntary lines, including commercial property and casualty, and travel insurance. Together with its life subsidiary Stravita, Belgosstrakh wrote 54% of sector premiums in 8M14 (2013: 51%). The insurer's strong market positions are, to some extent, underpinned by the preferential treatment provided in the legislation governing state-owned insurers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes to Fitch's view of the financial condition of the Republic of Belarus or significant changes in Belgosstrakh's relationship with the government would likely have a direct impact on the insurer's ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Anastasia Litvinova Director +7 495 956 7082 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited Valovaya Street, 26 Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.