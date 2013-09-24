CHICAGO, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
rating on the
following notes issued by Belize Sovereign Investments III
(Cayman) Limited
(BSI):
--$85.7 million notes at 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
The notes are backed by two restructured government of Belize
(GOB) sovereign
obligations (underlying notes) from the country's debt
restructuring in 2007. In
addition, the notes benefit from two insurance policies
underwritten by
Steadfast Insurance Company (Steadfast) covering non-payment by
the GOB. The
rating of the notes addresses timely payment of interest and
principal on a
semi-annual basis.
In August 2012, the GOB announced that it was unable to make
payment on its U.S.
dollar Step-Up Bonds due 2029, which include the underlying
notes. After making
partial payment in September 2012, the GOB entered into
restructuring
negotiations and came to an agreement with bondholders in March
2013. The
restructuring agreement entailed a reduced interest rate and
slight haircut in
the face value of the underlying notes.
In September 2012, in light of the GOB's partial payment,
Steadfast made payment
to BSI under the insurance policy and BSI made full payment of
interest to the
noteholders. As a result of the restructuring of the underlying
notes, the
trustee of BSI must submit a claim to Steadfast on each payment
date for the
difference between the coupon payments made by the previous
underlying notes and
the step-up coupon payments of the newly restructured notes.
Steadfast made
payment to BSI under the insurance policy in March and September
2013. The claim
submission will also reflect the mismatch in principal when the
transaction
begins to amortize in 2019.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects: (i) Steadfast's claim payments to
the trust which
guarantees timely payment of interest on the notes; and (ii)
Fitch's recent
affirmation of the Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS,
'AA-', Outlook
Stable) assigned to Steadfast.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating assigned to the notes is sensitive to Steadfast's
willingness to
continue making claim payments to the trust under the insurance
policies. A
downgrade to the IFS assigned to Steadfast could result in a
downgrade to the
rating of the notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cristina Madero
Associate Director
+1-312-368-2080
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Cinthya Ortega
+1-312-606-2373
Committee Chairperson
Greg Kabance
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2052
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.